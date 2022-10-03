Bad Bunny and Cardi B shared special moment during surprise performance in Los Angeles

Cardi B shared a special moment with fellow artist Bad Bunny during his latest concert in Los Angeles , after the singer decided to bring Cardi to the stage for a surprise performance, making the crowd go wild, as she sang her hit song ‘Bodak Yellow’ and ‘I Like It’ featuring Bad Bunny.

Cardi B

Cardi praised the singer for his success following the show. “I was just at this stadium for the super bowl not long ago,” she tweeted. “There’s more people here today at bad Bunny’s concert then the Super Bowl! … Literally artist goal!!!!!”

She also shared some backstage photos and videos wearing a 1991 Dolce & Gabbana dress. “Thank you Bad Bunny for bringing me out on your SOLD OUT STADIUM SHOW!! It was magical!!!! …. Fun fact: This outfit is older then me!1991 archive Dolce and Gabbana.”

Cardi revealed that she brought some family members to the show and spent some time with Bad Bunny following their performance, describing the singer as “sooo cool and humble.”

“He took pics and made maaa videos wit my cousins and was makin sure everyone at his party had a good time ……Only saying it because I don’t see a lot of artist do this.He is blessed but I see the reason,” she wrote.