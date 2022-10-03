Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Family of L Street shooting victim pushing for change in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been three months since five people were shot while leaving a downtown Sacramento nightclub along L Street, claiming the life of bystander and Inderkum High School staffer Gregory “Najee” Grimes. His family and friends are remembering him while seeking new mandates for downtown...
The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
Savannah Bananas coming to West Sacramento in summer 2023
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The “World Famous Baseball Circus” is coming to Sutter Health Park. The exhibition baseball team is bringing their “Banana Ball World Tour” to the River Cats’ home venue in West Sacramento on July 29, 2023, according to a press release. The tour will include 32 cities in addition to their […]
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento businesses weigh in on new city role created to address nightlife issues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento businesses said they are hopeful of thecity's announcement on Monday regarding a new nighttime economy manager position, which will focus on downtown public safety after hours. However, they are also aware that there's work to be done. In the new role, Tina Lee-Vogt will serve...
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Metro Fire engine wrapped in pink and blue to raise cancer awareness
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A fire engine will raise awareness about cancer over the next two months. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District unveiled one of their engines that was wrapped in pink and blue to raise awareness of prostate and breast cancer. Along with responding to 911 calls, the truck...
KCRA.com
History shows: When serial cases get lots of attention, it makes a difference
STOCKTON, Calif. — The eyes of law enforcement, past and present, are watching the Stockton serial killings case closely. Former Sacramento police Chief Daniel Hahn told KCRA 3 that attention is exactly what may help this investigation the most. "Whenever you hear 'serial killer,' that's not a normal thing,...
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
capradio.org
Black residents in Sacramento are most concerned about region’s high cost of housing, new poll finds
Nearly nine of every 10 Black residents are concerned about the cost of housing in the Sacramento region, a level higher than any other racial or ethnic group, according to a survey published this week. In partnership with CapRadio, Valley Vision conducted its annual Livability poll, released this week and...
KCRA.com
Police search for shooting suspect in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a shooting suspect on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 13th and X streets where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. X Street is blocked off from Riverside to 15th streets. The man was...
Another death tied to possible California serial killer
Police in California said Monday that two more shootings – one fatal and one not – are connected to the five killings they are investigating as the work of a possible serial killer.
KCRA.com
Depeche Mode to kick off world tour in Sacramento in March
Depeche Mode will play its first show in five years in Sacramento in the spring to kick off a world tour in support of its new album. The “Memento Mori” tour will begin at Golden 1 Center on March 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 9 a.m.
Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed. "These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and...
KCRA.com
Ring camera video captures incident that prompt calls for increased safety in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For a longtime Sacramento resident, an ordeal nearly three weeks ago has led him to say "enough is enough" and call for city leaders to be held accountable for what he believes is deteriorating public safety in the city of Sacramento. “Something that occurred in the...
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
2004 Sacramento County homicide victim identified nearly 20 years later
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Genetic genealogy has led to a break in a nearly two decade old case in Sacramento County. Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies were able to identify a 2004 homicide victim as Shannon Vielguth, born in 1969, through genetic genealogy. The sheriff's office launched the initial investigation...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: More shootings in Stockton serial killings, Merced family kidnapped, gas price finger pointing
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
