ABC10

The issues near X Street and Broadway, explained | To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Neighbors and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela say issues began piling up near X Street and Broadway when homeless encampments were moved from under the W/X Freeway early this summer. In August, Jamba Juice closed its doors, and a few weeks later, Starbucks did too — citing safety...
FOX40

Savannah Bananas coming to West Sacramento in summer 2023

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The “World Famous Baseball Circus” is coming to Sutter Health Park.  The exhibition baseball team is bringing their “Banana Ball World Tour” to the River Cats’ home venue in West Sacramento on July 29, 2023, according to a press release. The tour will include 32 cities in addition to their […]
FOX40

The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
KCRA.com

Police search for shooting suspect in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a shooting suspect on Wednesday morning. Officers responded to the area of 13th and X streets where they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. X Street is blocked off from Riverside to 15th streets. The man was...
KRON4 News

Bay Area has been site of notorious serial killers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that a fatal shooting in Oakland might be linked to a serial killer in Stockton brings back painful memories of serial killers with links to the Bay Area in the past. KRON4 News remembers five of the most brutal killers who left their mark on the region. The Zodiac killer […]
Sacramento News & Review

Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10

Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area

Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
