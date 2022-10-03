Read full article on original website
Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’
An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)
Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Video shows a rare brawl between a pod of orcas and 2 humpback whales in the Pacific Ocean
The fight lasted for three hours and ended with the whales giving up and swimming away into the fog.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned
The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters. The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”
WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone
The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back
The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen. The five-minute video begins with the black...
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
Terrifying picture shows great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching brutal attack
AN underwater photo has captured a great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching a brutal attack. Mike Coots, 43, was taking a series of photos of great white sharks off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico when he snapped the terrifying photo. Of the images and...
Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS
Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands
Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
You've got to be kitten me! Hilarious videos of cats meowing in 'Irish and Northern Irish accents' go viral after re-emerging online
Hilarious videos of cats meowing in Irish and Northern Irish accents have gone viral after they re-emerged online. A clip of Billy the cat, who reportedly has the 'strongest Cork accent you'll ever hear', has gained nearly 743,000 views after a Twitter user Myles O'Reilly re-shared it online. Meanwhile in...
I went to get my lips tinted but they swelled so much, I looked like I belonged in Monsters Inc
A WOMAN'S dream of pink lips ended up in a nightmare after she was left looking like a character in Monsters Inc. In the recent months, lip blushing has become all the rage, with countless beauty lovers having pink ink tattooed into their pout. One of those desperate for more...
Watch: Nyala Bull Fights off a Pack of Wild Dogs and a Hippo Only to be Eaten by a Crocodile
Sometimes the odds are stacked against you, as was the case for this nyala bull that found itself caught between two rocks, a hard place, and a ruthless reptile. A video that was recorded in South Africa’s Kruger National Park last month shows the buck fighting off a pack of wild dogs and a hippo, only to be eaten by a crocodile.
Cobra Bites Man on the Face After He Tried to ‘Kiss’ It for Photo: VIDEO
The Indian cobra is a member of the “big four” species responsible for the majority of snake bite injuries and fatalities in India. In its mouth are two razor-sharp fangs and a venom canal, which it uses to dispense a powerful neurotoxin and cardiotoxin at will. A single strike can cause paralysis, respiratory failure, and/or cardiac arrest within fifteen minutes.
WATCH: Woman Comes Face-to-Face With Huge Bald Eagle While Driving Down Neighborhood Street
To catch sight of a majestic bald eagle flying in the sky is an exciting opportunity, no doubt. However, one woman encountered a moment like this – and more – as she came face-to-face with the massive bird while driving down a neighborhood street recently. A Massive Bald...
