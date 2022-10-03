ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
Maya Devi

Photo of a crab with human-like teeth leaves internet stunned

The internet was baffled by the photo of a crab with human-like teeth that was captured from the Russian waters. The photo was clicked by Roman Fedortsov, a Norwegian man who works in a fishing trawler in Western Russia. He captioned it, “Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best.”
Outsider.com

Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO

When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
The Independent

Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history

A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Outsider.com

Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
