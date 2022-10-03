ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato headline Jingle Ball tour

By By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

NEW YORK — iHeartRadio has unveiled a starry rotating lineup for the winter 2022 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, including sets by Jack Harlow, Dua Lipa, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, Lizzo and Charlie Puth.

The 11-city tour will hit Fort Worth, Texas; Los Angeles; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Boston; Philadelphia; Atlanta; Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; and Washington, D.C.

Other acts part of the tour include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Pitbull, Macklemore, Sam Smith, The Kid Laroi and AJR.

“We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement.

The tour kicks off at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Nov. 29 with Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Bebe Rexha, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax, Nicky Youre and Stephen Sanchez. Tickets are available now.

The Jingle Ball concert was first introduced in 1996 at Madison Square Garden by New York’s radio station Z100 and has since become a multi-city tour and an annual tradition.

This year, the Madison Square Garden concert on Dec. 9 will feature Dua Lipa, Lizzo, The Kid Laroi, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

The concert will be carried live across the country on iHeartRadio and will livestream exclusively via The CW App and CWTV.com. The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Dec. 17.

The Los Angeles concert on Dec. 2 at The Kia Forum features: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre.

The Chicago concert on Dec. 5 at Allstate Arena features: Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre. And the Detroit, show a day later at Little Caesars Arena will have The Kid Laroi, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White.

