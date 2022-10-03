ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwen Stefani ‘Melts’ Over Memory of First Public Date With Blake Shelton: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

It’s been six years since Gwen Stefani and her now husband Blake Shelton made their public debut — and she still gets sentimental over that night. During her Monday (Oct. 3) appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show , the 53-year-old star opened up about the details of the red carpet event at which she and Shelton appeared for the first time as a couple, from the stunning gown she showed up in to what the weather was like.

The impromptu relationship story came after Kelly Clarkson asked Stefani to react to throwback photos of fabulous dresses she’s worn throughout her career. When shown a picture of herself in a sheer crimson gown decorated with petals of fabric, the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared that it had been taken at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars party — which turns out to have been a very special moment in her and Shelton’s love story.

Related

See 'The Voice' Audition That Almost Tricks Camila Cabello Into Thinking Shawn Mendes Is Onstage

10/03/2022

“That was my first public date with Blake Shelton, actually,” Stefani said, eliciting joyous screams from Clarkson’s audience. “It was, it was that night. It was the Oscars Vanity Fair party. I think I played at the party, then we went out that night.”

The three-time Grammy winner went on to say that the night was particularly special because her country star beau doesn’t typically step out at red-carpet events, but that night with her was an exception. “He never does red carpets, now that I know him,” Stefani continued. “It was kind of a red carpet. It was raining that night.”

“That melts me when I see it because that was such a moment for me,” she added. “A good one.”

Shelton and Stefani are both currently serving as coaches on The Voice — on which they met back in 2014 — with the “Sweet Escape” singer returning in place of Clarkson this season after a three-year break. Stefani and the country star began dating in 2015, and the couple tied the knot in 2021.

Watch Gwen Stefani reminisce on her first red carpet with Blake Shelton above.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Lit Up The Stage In A Low-Cut Black Dress—She Looks Incredible!

Kelly Clarkson made a stunning appearance at the 74th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles last week, rocking a glamorous, classic LBD! The “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker, 40, rocked a low-cut, floor-length, long-sleeved black gown by Gucci with pleated detailing and an overall draping, goddess-like fit. The Kelly Clarkson Show host attended the Microsoft Theater event and presented Zendaya with her historical ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series’ with a smile, as her shimmering accessories shined in the stage lights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Shawn Mendes
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Madison Square Garden#Vanity Fair
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ The Blind Auditions Season Premiere

On last night season 22 premiere of The Voice, Country Singer Blake Shelton, who’s also a returning judge, threw a bit of shade at his wife Gwen Stefani’s fashion choices, gasp!!!! How dare he talk crap about one of my favorite fashionistas! I thought I liked this dude but hmm lol! It was all in fun though but Blake said, “Gwen‘s hoodie is proof to me that I don’t understand fashion because it looks like a hoodie that has tape down the sleeves with writing on the tape. And because Gwen Stefani is handing it to people, it automatically makes it cool,” he said.He was referring to all the other teammates passing out fun gifts to each other lol.
BEAUTY & FASHION
womansday.com

See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit

Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

The Voice Recap: Play Favorites With the Standouts From the Blinds, Night 4

Chairs were a-swivelin’ like hips doing the twist during Tuesday evening’s episode of The Voice as we, along with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello, were introduced to an affable Shawn Mendes wannabe, a country boy with the winningest smile this side of Yellowstone’s Kayce and a contestant who was making history for the show. How? Read on, and we’ll discuss not only her but all of the advancing artists from Night 4 of the Blinds. Tanner Howe (Team Gwen), “Mercy” — Grade: C | This 29-year-old took to the stage well aware that he was about to...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Reveals New Single Releasing This Week

Shania Twain is on a roll. The 57-year-old Canadian superstar spent much of the year on “Let’s Go!” her Las Vegas residency. She also went back to her native country for a big festival over the summer. A Netflix documentary that chronicles her life was released, too, and it was accompanied by a soundtrack. Not Just a Girl is available to stream now. Now, she has new music on the way. Check out the announcement below.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’

Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
CELEBRITIES
People

Kelly Clarkson's 2 Children: Everything to Know

Kelly Clarkson is an American Idol champion, Grammy winner, talk show host, and perhaps most importantly, a mother. The singer shares daughter River Rose, 8, and son Remington "Remy" Alexander, 6, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The former couple met at Super Bowl XLVI in February 2012 and eloped the following year.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She No Longer Talks To Halsey On New Song ‘Doin’ My Best’

Kelsea Ballerini has a lot to say on her new album, Subject To Change, and it’s not just about her divorce from Morgan Evans. The song “Doin’ My Best” has a reference to Kelsea’s friendship with Halsey, who she says she doesn’t talk to anymore. “I was friends with a pop star, I put ’em on track four, but wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked, if I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore,” Kelsea sings in the song’s second verse.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani 'Melts' Looking Back on This Date With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is feeling sentimental. The "Hollaback Girl" singer is ringing in her 53rd birthday on Monday with an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing behind-the-scenes stories about some of her more recent show-stopping red carpet looks. Among them: the unforgettable red, semi-sheer Yanina Couture gown she donned for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy