70-year-old New Jersey shoots and kills himself as police respond to burglary call
SECAUCUS, NJ – A 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a single gunshot...
No charges for 3 Bayonne cops in incident where driver died after lighting himself on fire
A state grand jury has declined to charge three Bayonne police officers for a traffic stop where a man lit himself on fire and died about two weeks later. The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019.
SEE ANYTHING? Bike-Riding, Backpack-Carrying Bank Robber Sought By NJ FBI
He carried a backpack and rode a bike with silver wheels. His black leather shoes had a patch on the toe, and his head was swathed in a surgical mask, gaiter, baseball cap and the hood of his coat. He also had a gun. A bundled-up robber "handed the teller...
Teen arrested in fatal Bronx shooting of 17-year-old drill rapper
A teenager is facing murder charges in the fatal Bronx shooting of a drill rapper, police said Tuesday.
$10K reward offered for info in fatal shooting of New Jersey teen
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal Monday shooting of a 16-year-old boy who had just left his East Orange high school. Letrell Duncan, described by a fellow student as a rising star in high school and AAU basketball, was shot multiple times […]
.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police
A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said. Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
$10,000 reward for info in fatal shooting of NJ teen basketball star
EAST ORANGE — A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old minutes after he left school on Monday. The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program has put up $10,000 to find who fired multiple shots at...
Police: Paterson teen arrested for possession of a handgun
They say the teen was with a group of people between Mercer and Franklin streets when officers approached them.
FBI Probes Linden Bank Robbery
The FBI is investigating a Linden bank robbery in which the assailant took off on a mountain bike, police said. The robber went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, local police said. He handed the teller a demand note and...
Essex Sheriff offering $10K reward for information about East Orange teen’s slaying
The Essex County Sheriff’s Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fatal shooting of Letrell Duncan, 16, who was a student at East Orange Campus High School, Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said. Just after school let...
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder
Jury Finds John Formisano Guilty of Murder, Attempted Murder.Morristown Minute. Morris County Law Enforcement Announces Conviction of Newark Police Lieutenant for Murder of His Estranged Wife.
Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head. He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding." Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct. "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said. So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Long Island Man Surrenders As Second Attempted Murder Suspect In Hoboken Shooting
A Long Island man wanted as a second suspect in a summer shooting that left a teen boy hurt has surrendered to authorities in Hoboken. Marcus Johnson, 22, of Patchogue, NY, turned himself in at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, Hoboken Police Detective Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. A warrant was...
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in his N.J. apartment, officials say
A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning at his East Orange apartment, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department. Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment building on the 200 block of South...
WILD RIDE: Bergen Jitney Driver, 71, Speeds From Police With Passengers Aboard
Nearly a dozen jitney passengers survived a wild ride after their 71-year-old driver first pulled over for police in Fairview, then hit the gas and sped from the stop. Adrian Marin was driving erratically when Fairview Police Officer Diego Porras stopped the bus on Bergen Boulevard and Harding Place back on the morning of June 30.
Man gets arrested after he arrives at police station in stolen vehicle to pick up friend who was arrested for eluding police in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Newark man who was arrested for eluding police in Readington Township was picked up at the police station by a friend driving a stolen vehicle who was then also arrested. On Tuesday, October 4, at around 11:49 PM, an officer observed a...
Shots fired during dispute in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for a man...
Unique Tattoo Makes ID’ing Suspect In Tri-County Crime Spree Simple, Police In North Jersey Say
When it comes to distinguishing marks, it's tough to beat an enormous butterfly-skull neck tattoo. It helped police identify an 18-year-old Newark man charged with breaking into homes or vehicles in no fewer than three North Jersey counties. Authorities in Rochelle Park became the latest to charge Zaire Gaskins, with...
Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
