Newark, NJ

hudsoncountyview.com

No charges for 3 Bayonne cops in incident where driver died after lighting himself on fire

A state grand jury has declined to charge three Bayonne police officers for a traffic stop where a man lit himself on fire and died about two weeks later. The fatal police encounter was investigated by the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) and presented to New Jersey residents called to serve on the grand jury in accordance with Directive 2019-4, the “Independent Prosecutor Directive,” issued in 2019.
BAYONNE, NJ
City
Crime & Safety
PIX11

$10K reward offered for info in fatal shooting of New Jersey teen

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal Monday shooting of a 16-year-old boy who had just left his East Orange high school. Letrell Duncan, described by a fellow student as a rising star in high school and AAU basketball, was shot multiple times […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

.38 Special Tossed By 16-Year-Old Boy Chased Down By Paterson Police

A 16-year-old Paterson boy tossed a loaded gun while running from city detectives, authorities said. Detectives Corey Davis, John Rikowich, Muhammed Dombayci and Wisam Salameh spotted the teen at the corner of Mercer and Franklin Streets -- where several shots had recently been fired -- shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

FBI Probes Linden Bank Robbery

The FBI is investigating a Linden bank robbery in which the assailant took off on a mountain bike, police said. The robber went into the Wells Fargo Bank on West Saint Georges Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, local police said. He handed the teller a demand note and...
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Police release first details in deadly shooting of East Orange teen

EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Authorities are revealing the first few details in the deadly shooting of a teen in East Orange. According to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, the 16-year-old victim was shot at around 3:15 p.m. on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, just a few steps from three schools as classes were being let out. Sources told CBS2 the teen was shot four times in the head.   He was rushed to University Hospital, but died. Surveillance video shows a crowd of students standing around Monday afternoon before they take off running because of the gunshots. "I was saying I hope God nobody got shot. I really did," said Mike, a 15-year-old who was there. "I turned the corner and next thing you know, I see the kid lay down on the ground with blood, bleeding."   Traumatized by what he saw, Mike called police and walked to the precinct.   "I was sad myself. When I was going to the police station, I was crying actually. I was like, this is crazy," he said.   So far police have made no arrests. Authorities say they're still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.    
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Homeless man charged with killing Brooklyn father on subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A homeless man is accused of killing a Brooklyn father, slashing his throat, during a dispute on a subway train, police said. Alvin Charles, 43, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in connection with the death of 43-year-old Brooklyn resident Tommy Bailey, according to the NYPD. Charles allegedly slashed Bailey […]
BROOKLYN, NY
