ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA9

Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Caught On Camera#D C Metro#Police#Violent Crime
wfxrtv.com

DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia

WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dcwitness.org

Counsel Questions Detectives on Destruction Process and Custody Chain of Murder Weapon

During an Oct. 4 motions hearing, two detectives were questioned on the destruction of a gun identified as the murder weapon in a 2017 homicide case. On Aug. 10, 2017, at around 3:30 p.m., Robert Moses and James Mayfield approached the intersection of Montana and Saratoga Avenues, NE while armed with .40 and .45 caliber handguns. Collectively, the defendants fired over ten rounds at people standing on Saratoga Avenue. One of the bullets struck 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor in the head as she was driving, instantly killing her. Three other bystanders were also struck by bullets.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police

Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
ROCKVILLE, CT
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

115K+
Followers
58K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy