Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
Police: Men caught on camera trying to steal an ATM still sought
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired Sept. 30, and references a previous burglary from July. Police have not connected the two incidents. Fairfax County Police detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a series of recent ATM burglaries across the county. New surveillance footage shows two men police are looking to identify.
Chick-fil-A robbery suspect sought in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Silver Spring have announced they are continuing their search of...
Southeast DC shooting sends woman to hospital
WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene in the 4200 block of 7th Street Southeast just after 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on scene they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say she was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.
Suspect arrested in Belcamp stabbing
Belcamp, MD- The Harford County Sheriff’s office has announced the arrest of 30-year-old Timothy Mark...
43-year-old stabbed to death in Baltimore, suspect arrested
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Shortly after midnight yesterday a 43-year-old man was stabbed to death in...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, got into a verbal fight. The other person said the fight escalated and that Geldart grabbed him by the throat.
Three D.C. 14-year-olds charged for armed carjacking attempt in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have reported that three 14-year-old males from Washington, D.C....
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
dcwitness.org
Counsel Questions Detectives on Destruction Process and Custody Chain of Murder Weapon
During an Oct. 4 motions hearing, two detectives were questioned on the destruction of a gun identified as the murder weapon in a 2017 homicide case. On Aug. 10, 2017, at around 3:30 p.m., Robert Moses and James Mayfield approached the intersection of Montana and Saratoga Avenues, NE while armed with .40 and .45 caliber handguns. Collectively, the defendants fired over ten rounds at people standing on Saratoga Avenue. One of the bullets struck 17-year-old Jamahri Sydnor in the head as she was driving, instantly killing her. Three other bystanders were also struck by bullets.
Fairfax police investigating the latest in a series of ATM robberies
Fairfax County detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects they believe have been involved in several attempted ATM thefts this year.
Bystanders subdue 24-year-old gunman after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – One man was shot and another arrested after a shooting in...
Police investigating carjacking in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD- the Howard County Police Department has reported that two women were carjacked...
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Maryland Gunman Calmly Robs Virginia Jewelry Store (VIDEO): Police
Police in Virginia are seeking a 25-year-old Maryland man who they say robbed a jewelry store at gunpoint last month (scroll for video). Surveillance footage appears to show Lamont Marble walking into Sonia Jewelry and Boutique on Backlick Road in Springfield, and calmly pointing his gun at the owners as he takes what he wants from the cases on Sept. 20, Fairfax police said.
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
Shore News Network
