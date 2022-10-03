Sugar-Salem football player Daniel Neal voted the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Sugar-Salem's Daniel Neal for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-24!

The senior quarterback passed for a career-high 268 yards and three touchdown, plus he ran for another touchdown in a 63-0 homecoming victory over Marsh Valley.

For the season, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal caller is completing 72 percent of his passes - for 1,234 yards and 13 touchdowns with no interceptions for the 6-0 Diggers.

Neal received nearly 61.5 % of the vote, beating out Rocky Mountain wide receiver Luke Luchini, who finished second with 34.9 % .

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for the week of Sept. 19-24:

IDAHO NOMINEES

Alex Acevedo, Skyview volleyball : The University of Oregon commit recorded 16 kills in a straight set win over Columbia.

Levi Belnap, Snake River football : Piled up 219 yards and a couple of touchdowns in a 32-20 over South Fremont.

Jafeth Bendele, Minico footbal l: Galloped for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-28 win over Burley.

Marco Del Rio, Meridian footbal l: Racked up 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground in a 14-6 win over perennial power Highland.

Jack Driskill, Logos footbal l: Accounted for 544 yards and nine touchdowns, including 362 yards and five scores through the air, while intercepting three passes on defense in a 66-56 shootout win over Lapwai.

Josh Gipe, Council football : Threw for 321 yards and four touchdowns, while running for another score and totaling 11 tackles on defense in a 44-26 win over Horseshoe Bend.

Landon Heemeyer, Rocky Mountain boys cross country: Won the Boys Elite 5K of the Bob Firman Invitational with a course-record time of 14 minutes, 58.4 seconds - 13.6 seconds better than any of the other 175 participants. Griz won team title, too.

Rhys Layton, Eagle volleyball: Chalked up 30 assists and 11 digs in a straight set win over Centennial.

Jake Longson, Eagle footbal l: More than a year after suffering a season-ending injury with a broken leg, Longson had a career game with 180 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 45-14 rout of Nampa.

Luke Luchini, Rocky Mountain football : Hauled in four passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-6 win against Centennial.

Tayson Neal, Bear Lake QB: He was a one-man wrecking crew with an interception return for a touchdown on defense, and three touchdown runs on offense, and also the game-winning two-point conversion pass in overtime as the Bears stopped West Side's state-best 35-game winning streak.

Carson Packer, North Fremont football : Totaled 241 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in a 60-22 win over West Jefferson.

Kenyon Sadiq, Skyline football : Did it all with five catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, while running for another score, recording a sack and an interception in a 46-7 win over Idaho Falls in the "Emotion Bowl."

Sammy Smith, Boise girls soccer: It was quite the week for Smith, who first recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 shutout over Owyhee, then was named to the U-17 U.S. women’s national team (also was fourth in girls cross country at Bob Firman Invite).

Hunter Taylor, Kendrick football : Tallied five receptions for 140 yards and four touchdowns in an 80-0 shutout over Lewis County.