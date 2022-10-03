Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
PF Police searching for felon at large
Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
Sandpoint High School Student Being Criminally Charged After Posting Threat on TikTok About Bringing Gun to School
SANDPOINT - A Sandpoint High School student who admitted to posting a threat on Tik Tok regarding a possible school shooting has been criminally charged, according to Sandpoint Police Chief Corey Coon. On the morning of Monday, October 3, a student at Sandpoint High School notified school administrators of a...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police answering questions, addressing concerns at "Coffee with a Cop"
SPOKANE, Wash. - Today there will be a Coffee with a Cop event hosted at Christ Kitchen on Monroe Street for an opportunity to grab a cup of coffee and talk with a Spokane Police officer. The coffee with a cop event will take place at Christ Kitchen from 9...
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
2 Spokane men allege child molestation in lawsuit against South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
SPOKANE, Wash. — Two Spokane men have filed a lawsuit against the South Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, saying they were molested by a church elder beginning in the 1970s when they were just 8 and 11 years old. The lawsuit says the church concealed the abuse, and the...
Man accused of raping woman at random in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested an 18-year-old man for reportedly raping a woman at random in downtown Spokane. The alleged sexual assault happened just after 1 a.m. on September 26. The victim told police she was walking her dog near 1st and Division when Ethan Z. Jake approached her.
Victim fought off rape suspect by biting his finger, court records say
SPOKANE, Wash. – A rape victim got her attacker to stop and run away by biting his finger, court records say. Ethan Z. Jake, 18, is charged with raping a woman in downtown Spokane late last month. Police believe the attack was random. Court records show Jake walked up to the victim near the Healing Room Ministries on 1st Ave...
Police: Thieves arrested after drilling holes in gas tanks at Spokane car dealership
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested five people in connection with a gas theft attempt in the early morning hours of Oct. 4, 2022. According to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), 10 car gas tanks were vandalized, causing thousands of dollars in damage. SCSO says the incident...
Spokane Valley principal loses bet to students, spends day on the roof
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The principal of Spokane Valley’s Summit School made a deal with his students and their families: raise money for school projects and he’ll spend the day on the roof. On Tuesday, Mr. Clemons held up his end of the deal. “We have a lot of things we do here that take us out of the building,...
New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
‘Big hurry to go nowhere’: New cameras bust speeding drivers on South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash — You’ll want to think twice about speeding through school zones on the South Hill. Safety cameras in three school zones; Ferris High School, Adams, and Roosevelt Elementary School started to issue warnings to speeders on Monday. The warning period ends November 1st and the city...
KHQ Right Now
Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
Crash on WB I-90 near Greenacres, Liberty Lake area now cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you were traveling west on I-90 near Greenacres, you might have seen delays in the area. A collision was blocking WB I-90 near Greenacres, just west of Liberty Lake. WSP says an excavator on a trailer hit the overpass, causing the vehicle to roll over. There were no life-threatening injuries to the driver. Both lanes were...
eastidahonews.com
Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Couple arrested over drug allegations
SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
