Sandpoint, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sandpoint HS student criminally charged for posting shooting threat on TikTok

SANDPOINT, Idaho – A Sandpoint High School student has been criminally charged for threatening to shoot up the school in a social media post.  Sandpoint Police said the student admitted to posting the threat on TikTok to create chaos in the school. A different student reported the threat to the school administration. School resources officers quickly contacted the students involved...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

PF Police searching for felon at large

Post Falls Police are continuing to search for a felon at large after the man was reported to be in a Post Falls home Sunday. Police said they received a call at 5 p.m. Sunday that William Vankomen, 31, of Post Falls, was in a residence in the 300 block of East Sand Wedge Drive.
POST FALLS, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in drive-by shooting near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — No one was injured in a drive-by shooting near Camp Hope early Wednesday. Spokane Police arrested 24-year-old James Rackliff for drive-by shooting, but more charges are possible. Officers recovered shell casings from the scene and multiple witnesses came forward to report what they had seen. They provided information that allowed police to quickly locate the suspect vehicle...
SPOKANE, WA
Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after shots fired near Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - Nobody was injured in a shooting near Camp Hope Wednesday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to court documents obtained by KHQ, multiple witnesses testified they heard gunfire at about 3 a.m. to officers with SPD. The suspect, identified by court documents as 24-year-old...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

New school zone cameras installed outside of 3 Spokane schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — New school zone safety cameras are now in place at three new locations across Spokane. The cameras are posted on Bernard, Regal and Ray streets outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary. Cameras will operate during school zone hours when the school beacons are flashing to capture images of every car speeding in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man suspected of stealing car backs into McDonald’s trying to flee the scene

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole someone’s car and tried to run away after backing into a McDonald’s. On Saturday, deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to the scene of a reported stolen vehicle in the parking lot of McDonald’s on South Havana Street. The victim of the theft, who originally reported that their vehicle was stolen two days before, said she found her stolen car, advising that it was backed into a parking stall of the McDonald’s with a white man inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
eastidahonews.com

Couple on trike motorcycle killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle, motorcycle collision that occurred on Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. hours on SH-41 near milepost 28.6 in Bonner County. A gray 2020 Harley Davidson trike motorcycle was traveling southbound on SH-41 when...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Couple arrested over drug allegations

SANDPOINT — Sandpoint Police executed a search warrant at the American Best Value Inn after finding one of their patrons with fentanyl near the premises. According to the misdemeanor citation, Daryl Nickolas David, 25, was contacted by police in the 90 block of N. Fifth Avenue when police found controlled substances on his person and obtained a search warrant for his hotel room.
SANDPOINT, ID

