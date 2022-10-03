ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WUSA9

Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
NBC Washington

DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute

A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
DC News Now

Man stabs CVS employee in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
WUSA9

Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
Daily Voice

DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking

Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
Daily Voice

Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say

Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
