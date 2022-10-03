Read full article on original website
WJLA
Suspect slashes CVS employee's neck during attempted theft in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — A CVS employee’s neck was slashed when he tried to stop a suspect from stealing items from a store in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. "I'll stab you," police said the suspect stated when the employee intervened. The suspect then...
Shots fired at Southwest DC rec center while children were inside
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from September 2022 about curfews for juveniles. An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a recreational center in Southwest D.C. while children were inside Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the Greenleaf Recreational Center, off...
Suspect Wanted in Attempted Robbery at White Oak Chick-fil-A
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Jamara Hampton, who is wanted in connection with an attempted robbery that occurred on March 26 at the Chick-fil-A in the 12200 block of Tech Road in White Oak. “On Saturday, March 26, 2022, Jamara Hampton entered the...
NBC Washington
DC Deputy Mayor Accused of Assault After Car Door Dispute
A D.C. deputy mayor is accused of assault after a clash outside a gym in Arlington, Virginia, over a car door, authorities say and News4 first reported. Christopher Geldart, who serves as deputy mayor for public safety and justice, was accused of assault and battery, Arlington police said. Geldart is...
DC deputy mayor accused of grabbing person by throat in Virginia
WASHINGTON (DC New Now) — One of the district’s deputy mayors was on personal leave Wednesday after someone in Virginia accused him of assault and battery. The Arlington County Police Department said the door of Christopher Geldart’s parked vehicle hit another car. Someone was getting into the car at the time. He and Geldart, 53, […]
D.C. robbery and assault suspects caught on camera
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying three...
WTOP
$55K reward offered for info on suspect in solar panel installer’s death
The reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Avery Miler, the man police in D.C. believe shot and killed a Baltimore solar panel installer in early August, has more than doubled to $55,000. Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, was shot the afternoon of Aug. 10 in...
D.C. Police seeking to identify wanted carjacker
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department First District detectives are asking for help...
Man stabs CVS employee in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police were looking for a man who stabbed someone at a CVS in Southeast DC on Tuesday. The call came in for a stabbing on Pennsylvania Avenue around 3:16 p.m. DC News Now partner DC Realtime News said that the man was trying to steal something when an employee confronted […]
Police investigating carjacking in Ellicott City
Ellicott City, MD- the Howard County Police Department has reported that two women were carjacked...
Three D.C. 14-year-olds charged for armed carjacking attempt in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, MD – Police in Rockville have reported that three 14-year-old males from Washington, D.C....
Police: Woman shot in Southeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a woman was shot in Southeast, D.C. Officials said they received a call around 8 p.m. on Tuesday about a woman that was shot in the area of 23rd and Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. The woman walked...
Police break up fight at U Street Metro station, 1 detained
WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) had to a break up a brawl at the U Street Metro station Tuesday afternoon. The fight resulted in one person being detained after they resisted arrest. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for Metro, said the MTPD officers responded to a call of a...
DC deputy mayor placed on leave following alleged assault
Washington, D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety is on leave as the city looks into an alleged assault that took place in Arlington, Virginia.
DC Teens Busted After Bystanders Step In To Stop Attempted Carjacking
Three young teenage boys from Washington D.C. have been arrested and charged with an attempted carjacking in Rockville Town Square, authorities say. The 14-year-old boys, all wearing ski masks, ran up to the victim who was walking away from her parked Toyota Rav4 in the 20 block of Maryland Avenue, before pushing her to the ground and demanding her keys at gunpoint around noon on Monday, Oct. 3, according to Montgomery County police.
Bystanders subdue 24-year-old gunman after Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – One man was shot and another arrested after a shooting in...
22-year-old man shot to death in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 22-year-old man was killed shortly before noon on Sunday morning in...
D.C. police seeking to identify two suspects wanted for Tuesday night shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A man was shot on Tuesday night in Northeast, D.C. Shortly before...
Attempted Murder: Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Person 17 Times In Custody, Police Say
Police in Prince George's County have apprehended a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities said. Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Woman assaulted during attempted carjacking in Rockville, three arrested
ROCKVILLE CITY, MD – Rockville city police department is investigating an attempted carjacking where a...
