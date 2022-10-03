ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

MANCHESTER: MISSING PERSON – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PHOTO IN STORY

The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 60-year-old Charles DiBiase. Charles was last seen on 10/02/2022 at 6:30 AM in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments (1700 Route 37 West). Charles was last seen wearing a brown zip up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip on sneakers. Charles does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
HOLMDEL, NJ
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree

MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs

TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway

TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller

A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
BRICK, NJ
