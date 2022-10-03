On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.

HOLMDEL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO