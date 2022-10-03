Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenCranbury Township, NJ
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
The Roundup: A Tour Of New Jersey's Fanciest Fitness ClubsOssiana TepfenhartParamus, NJ
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Related
55-year-old man found dead after a report of gunshots in Pleasantville
Pleasantville, NJ- A 55-year-old man was found dead by police after Pleasantville police officers responded...
ocscanner.news
MANCHESTER: MISSING PERSON – HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? PHOTO IN STORY
The Manchester Township Police Department currently needs assistance in locating 60-year-old Charles DiBiase. Charles was last seen on 10/02/2022 at 6:30 AM in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments (1700 Route 37 West). Charles was last seen wearing a brown zip up hoodie, light grey sweatpants, and black and white slip on sneakers. Charles does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker.
Woman escapes abduction during afternoon in park in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A woman escaped a man who attempted to abduct her near Lake Carasaljo Tuesday afternoon. Lakewood police Capt. Gregg Staffordsmith said that a 55-year-old woman was approached around 1 p.m. along Lake Drive by a man who covered her mouth and tried to drag her into a wooded area. The woman was able to break away and call 911.
Philly cops offer $20,000 reward for suspect who murdered a 50-year-old man
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department has offered a $20,000 reward leading to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-year-old shot and killed in ambush in Philadelphia, caught on video, 30 shots fired
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department of searching for three people wanted for two...
Salem County man charged for death of mother following assault in Camden
CAMDEN, NJ – A Salem County man has been charged for the death of his...
Newark police are searching for three suspects wanted for double shooting last week
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department is asking for the Public’s assistance in identifying...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE
On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philadelphia police searching for 16-year-old who shot 5, killed one at high school football game
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department has identified 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, as the...
29-year-old carjacked at gunpoint while getting gas in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating another armed carjacking at a gas...
Police: Hit-And-Run Driver Flees, Hits Tree
MANCHESTER – After attempting to flee a hit-and-run, a suspect hit a tree, causing the car to overturn and trap the driver inside, police said. According to Manchester Police, Christopher H. Cornell Jr., 31, of Seaside Heights rear ended a 2015 Volvo S60 with his 2019 Kia Optima around 4:30 p.m. on October 3 at the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Route 530.
Arrest made in deadly Lindenwold shooting
LINDENWOLD, NJ – Police in Lindenwold have arrested a 23-year-old man for the Friday night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Ocean County Residents Charged For Selling Drugs
TOMS RIVER – A multi-agency investigation has led to three Ocean County residents to be arrested and charged for selling drugs, authorities said. Three homes, two in Lakewood and one in Toms River, were being used by 41-year-old Ivan Contreras-Cruz of Toms River, 27-year-old Alberto Vasquez-Ventura of Lakewood, and 49-year-old Natalia Mihok of Toms River, to store and distribute illegal narcotics, police said.
Police investigating gunfire at Oyster Bay Apartments in Absecon
Absecon, NJ – The Absecon Police Department is investigating after reports of multiple shots fired...
Vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash goes off overpass in Tinton Falls, NJ
TINTON FALLS — One of four vehicles involved in a Tuesday evening crash on the Garden State Parkway went off an overpass and landed on a road below. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the local lanes of the Parkway approaching Exit 105. The crash sent the vehicle...
Fire damages home in Manahawkin overnight
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township firefighters battled an overnight blaze at a home in...
Man Accused Of Killing Son Appears In Ocean County Court
TOMS RIVER – The father indicted for the murder of his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, made his first in-person court appearance on October 4, before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court. All of Christopher Gregor’s prior hearings, including the entry of his “not guilty” plea, have been...
Woman killed in hit-and-run on Garden State Parkway after getting out of SUV
A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County on Sunday after she got out of an SUV, authorities said. Judith Morillo-Rosario 53, of Wanaque, was hit by a southbound vehicle at about 7:20 p.m. near milepost 87.2 in Toms River, State Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crash Kills Pedestrian On Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER – New Jersey State Police have announced that a pedestrian was hit and killed on the Garden State Parkway on Sunday evening. According to police, the incident was reported around 7:20 p.m. and occurred near milepost 87 just north of the Toms River toll plaza. The person was hit by a car going southbound and died at the scene.
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Shore News Network
115K+
Followers
58K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0