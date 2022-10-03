Read full article on original website
Related
Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township
By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
abc12.com
Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road
Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
secondwavemedia.com
Avid skateboarder and veteran brings indoor skate park to Bay City’s West Side
Skateboarding started as a way to get out of the office for self-professed workaholic Anthony “AJ” Malenfant. Recently, he skated his way into life as the owner of a new business, Major Skate, at 106 S. Linn St. on Bay City’s West Side. Malenfant’s association with skateboarding...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Traffic alert: Lansing roundabout to partially close for manhole cover repair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A section of a traffic circle in Lansing will close for several days due to a manhole cover repair. According to city officials, the southeast portion of the Michigan Avenue and Washington Square roundabout will close Friday. Drivers heading eastbound on Michigan Avenue will be detoured...
abc12.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!
It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
eastlansinginfo.news
Peanut Barrel Gets New Owner, but He’s a Familiar Face to EL Restaurant Scene
When most people picture East Lansing, they think of the “strip” of Grand River Avenue. One long-standing business, the Peanut Barrel, is a mainstay known for its Long Islands and burgers. The renowned patio that looks out over Michigan State University has hosted Spartans, their family and friends for decades.
WILX-TV
56 gambling machines, $12,700 seized by Michigan investigators during gas station raids
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during raids at Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store. Four raids were associated with several joint investigations led by the Michigan Department of Attorney General...
WNEM
Sheriff: Man stole golf cart then broke into home in Fenton Township
FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people who were golfing at Fenton Farms on Saturday morning were inconvenienced when a man allegedly stole their golf cart before going on to break more laws, authorities said. “He likes to go and walk up, approaches them and said, ‘I’m taking your golf...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
Michigan officials seize 56 machines, $12,700 in illegal gambling profits from gas stations, storefront
DETROIT -- State investigators seized 56 gaming machines and more than $12,700 in alleged illegal gambling profits during recent raids in Southeast Michigan. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids took place at Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park gas stations and a Flint-area store on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
abc12.com
Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth
Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don’t want to miss.
Is It Illegal to Drive with Snow on Your Car Roof in Michigan?
It's frightening to type these words, let alone thing them: Winter Is Coming! No, I'm not referring to some special Game of Thrones re-hash where that final season is rumored to be scrapped and remade--that'll never happen. Actual winter is coming to Michigan very soon. Somehow, the first few snowstorms...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent
Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
The Oakland Press
Blaze at Royal Oak commercial building on 11 Mile Rd. under investigation
Firefighters Monday were still investigating the cause of a fire at a commercial building on 11 Mile Road in Royal Oak that broke out the night before. The fire was at 627 E. 11 Mile, a few blocks east of Main Street, inside an addition to a mostly vacant single-story medical office building.
These Unsolved Michigan Homicides Have Been on the Books for More Than 25 Years
Homicides aren't solved in an expedient manner like they are on TV. We seem to have become accustomed to figuring out who the bad guy is and seeing him in cuffs all in the span of about 46 minutes. Unfortunately, that's not the norm and not the case for the 15 people you're about to meet below.
nbc25news.com
Police search for 3 suspects in string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced in a conference Wednesday, October 5, that they have evidence that the three unknown suspects have been attempting to get in cars in various areas of Fenton.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0