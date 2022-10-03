ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleys Cheesesteaks Opening Soon in Mt. Morris Township

By now, you've probably noticed that Kentucky Fried Chicken on Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township is gone and something new is standing in its place. The national restaurant chain, Charleys Cheesesteaks is coming to Pierson Road in Mt. Morris Township, and they're almost ready to open their doors to the public.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road

Federal funding with pay for crews to finish demolishing a burned out corner store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue in Flint. Demolition planned for burned out corner store on Davison Road. The store at Davison Road and Franklin Avenue on Flint's east side was damaged in a fire back...
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!

It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates reopening of I-69 travel lanes in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A two-year project to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 in Flint reached a major milestone last weekend. The Michigan Department of Transportation reopened the newly-rebuilt eastbound lanes of I-69 between Fenton Road and Dort Highway. Traffic began moving along the new pavement with some remaining lane closures in place.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

Meet the Official Michigan Christmas Tree of 2022!

It wasn't until 1987 an official Christmas tree became tradition. Every year, it's a really big deal to have your tree chosen to be decorated and placed on display at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing. Michigan is home to beautiful pines of all varieties. My favorite is the Blue...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Sheriff: Man stole golf cart then broke into home in Fenton Township

FENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Four people who were golfing at Fenton Farms on Saturday morning were inconvenienced when a man allegedly stole their golf cart before going on to break more laws, authorities said. “He likes to go and walk up, approaches them and said, ‘I’m taking your golf...
FENTON, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5

October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Man shot and killed north of Birch Run, woman detained at the scene

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man at a residence north of Birch Run on Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported on Rathbun Road in Saginaw County's Taymouth Township around 10:05 a.m. Troopers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
BIRCH RUN, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Shipshewana on the Road – Frankenmuth

Come out and see the show that has everything under the sun for sale! You will find the most unique trinkets and treasures. There will be thousands of items that you may never find anywhere else! This is a must see event that you don’t want to miss.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit rapper calls out insurance firm in new song • Flint residents fume • Road rage incident turns violent

Former state officials get criminal charges dropped in Flint water crisis, leaving residents fuming. The water crisis began in 2014 when state-appointed emergency managers appointed by former Governor Rick Snyder took Flint off of a regional water system and began drawing from the Flint River to cut costs. They never treated the water to lessen its corrosiveness.
nbc25news.com

Police search for 3 suspects in string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. —Genesee County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying three suspects in connection to a string of car and garage break-ins in Fenton. Sheriff Chris Swanson announced in a conference Wednesday, October 5, that they have evidence that the three unknown suspects have been attempting to get in cars in various areas of Fenton.
FENTON, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

