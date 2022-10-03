Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Where are Epic Buffalo Wings Right Now In LA?Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor threatens to arrest members of the public if they speak disparagingly about the council
Inglewood Mayor James Butts kicked of the regular city council meeting held Oct. 4 with a stern warning to public speakers that if they made disparaging remarks about the council they would have their mics muted and could face arrest. Over the last few week’s residents have questioned the alleged...
KCET
L.A. County Board Could Remove Elected Sheriff — If Voters Pass Measure A This November
This article was produced with UT Community News, which is produced by Cal State L.A. journalism students and covers public issues on the Eastside and South L.A. Should the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors be able to kick a county sheriff out of office?. A proposed amendment to the...
2urbangirls.com
Half a Mayor for Half the City
One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
coloradoboulevard.net
Yard Signs Are Getting Stolen in San Gabriel
It happens every year around election time. It’s happening again this year in local elections. Candidates and their supporters try to skirt the rules. Yard signs are being stolen, and some have been put in yards without permission. Still other yard signs have been put on public property such as medians and verges, school grounds and public rights-of-way.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
scvnews.com
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
Santa Clarita Radio
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
scvnews.com
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President
Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.
foxla.com
This LA district can receive $5K per household for rental aid as eviction moratorium ends
LOS ANGELES - With Los Angeles' pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedowneypatriot.com
Interim city manager quells rumors of early resignation
DOWNEY - Interim City Manager Mark Scott has not put in his resignation, contrary to startling rumors that have circulated over the last few weeks. According to Scott, he may have inadvertently started the rumors himself when – in a moment of frustration over his commute and the many changes currently occurring in the city – he sent an email to the City Council implying that the city should potentially look for a new interim city manager.
theavtimes.com
Haunted House coming to Marie Kerr Park
PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a spooktacular Haunted House from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located 39700 30th Street West,. This activity is recommended for attendees ages 13 and above, with a parent...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers
Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
scvnews.com
Nov. 12: Finally Family Homes Inaugural Cornhole Tourney Seeks Sponsors
What could be better than building relationships while playing cornhole and sipping on local brews? How about doing those things while helping young adults who are leaving foster care without a home?. Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Inaugural Cornhole Tournament,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Declares Local Emergency to Remove Homeless Encampments
The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on Sept. 27, initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The resolution enables the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LASD-Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and the City...
outlooknewspapers.com
City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element
First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
Washington Examiner
LA County sheriff race splits on party lines as Democrats back progressive candidate
The November election for nonpartisan Los Angeles County sheriff is now being split among party lines, with Democrats falling in line with local politicians who have favored defunding the police and lower incarceration levels. Both candidates are Democrats, but Republicans favor Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has battled with county lawmakers...
spectrumnews1.com
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help
CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
scvnews.com
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober
Each year, the city turns October into ARTober – delivering unique and enriching arts events that benefit everyone, from those discovering art for the first time to the career artist preparing for their next gallery opening. I encourage everyone to get their creative juices flowing with the Daily Art Challenge. Each day in ARTober, visit SantaClaritaArts.com to get the daily prompt. Follow the prompt, create something amazing and then post your submission to social media. When you do, be sure to tag the Santa Clarita Arts social media account (ArtsInSCV) and use #SCVARTober2022 in your caption. This is a great way to share your art with others in the community, and the three artists who complete the most prompts in ARTober will receive a special prize.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with festival
PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host the Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East. Admission is free and open to all. The festival...
foxla.com
Measure A: Priest accused of endorsing removal of LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva
LOS ANGELES - Caught on camera – parishioners at a Catholic church in Boyle Heights are being encouraged by their priest to make a pledge to vote "Yes" on a ballot measure that would kick Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva out of office. If approved by Los Angeles...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘These Prices Are Unacceptable And Unfair’: Valladares Speaks Out On Spiking Gas Prices
Assemblymember Suzette Martinez-Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, has spoken out again on the high gas prices as they have spiked to over $6 a gallon. With the largest overnight price increase last week in seven years, gas prices in California have surged past $6 per gallon again, Valladares said. “On average, California’s...
Comments / 0