Santa Clarita, CA

Half a Mayor for Half the City

One’s been a social justice careerist; the other a commercial dynamo. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are half-complete candidates – for Mayor of their own halves of LA. The two candidates for Mayor of the city of Los Angeles, we must acknowledge, are fully mature: Rick Caruso is 63 until January; Karen Bass turned 69 October 3rd. If these ages, presented to an LA whose median age is 35.9 years, tell you anything about our present city, it’s that to get to be a mayoral candidate, you can’t rely on youthful charm alone.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yard Signs Are Getting Stolen in San Gabriel

It happens every year around election time. It’s happening again this year in local elections. Candidates and their supporters try to skirt the rules. Yard signs are being stolen, and some have been put in yards without permission. Still other yard signs have been put on public property such as medians and verges, school grounds and public rights-of-way.
SAN GABRIEL, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Clarita, CA
Government
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Approve Digital Equity Motion

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that directed the County’s Internal Services Department to equitably identify internet broadband demonstration sites across all five of the County’s Supervisorial Districts. Supervisor Barger discussed the necessity...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage

Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Message from JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Happy October. Our September events were so much fun. We had a really great Chat & Chill with guest speaker Syian Wignal of Real Way Foundation. Real Way Foundation’s mission is to help those afflicted with personal and financial hardship to regain control of their lives by assisting them in re-entering the workforce and taking steps forward to support themselves.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Interim city manager quells rumors of early resignation

DOWNEY - Interim City Manager Mark Scott has not put in his resignation, contrary to startling rumors that have circulated over the last few weeks. According to Scott, he may have inadvertently started the rumors himself when – in a moment of frustration over his commute and the many changes currently occurring in the city – he sent an email to the City Council implying that the city should potentially look for a new interim city manager.
DOWNEY, CA
Haunted House coming to Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a spooktacular Haunted House from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, located 39700 30th Street West,. This activity is recommended for attendees ages 13 and above, with a parent...
PALMDALE, CA
Santa Clarita Marked One Of The Worst Cities For Golfers

Santa Clarita has been ranked as one of the worst cities for golfers in Lawn Starter’s 2022 ranking of the best cities for golfing. The list compares 200 major cities in the U.S. and their key factors for golfing, including weather, number of golf courses, and access to equipment.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Nov. 12: Finally Family Homes Inaugural Cornhole Tourney Seeks Sponsors

What could be better than building relationships while playing cornhole and sipping on local brews? How about doing those things while helping young adults who are leaving foster care without a home?. Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Inaugural Cornhole Tournament,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Malibu Declares Local Emergency to Remove Homeless Encampments

The Malibu City Council approved declaring a local state of emergency on Sept. 27, initiating a program for reducing the risk of wildfires associated with unpermitted and unregulated camping in City limits. The resolution enables the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), LASD-Homeless Outreach Services Team (HOST) and the City...
MALIBU, CA
City Approves Burbank’s Housing Element

First published in the Oct. 1 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank City Council approved the state-required housing element of the city’s 2035 general plan, detailing its plans for 12,000 new housing units. This venture represents a departure from the city’s slumping development patterns, signaling significant changes for Burbank’s Downtown and Golden State districts.
BURBANK, CA
Paw Works is moving to a new location, and calling for the public's help

CAMARILLO, Calif. — After a string of unfortunate events, including the theft of a dog, animal rescue Paw Works is facing another challenge: moving to a new location. After receiving a sudden notice to evacuate, the organization found a new space that will require hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate and prepare before any animals can be moved over.
CAMARILLO, CA
Ken Striplin | Get Creative this ARTober

Each year, the city turns October into ARTober – delivering unique and enriching arts events that benefit everyone, from those discovering art for the first time to the career artist preparing for their next gallery opening. I encourage everyone to get their creative juices flowing with the Daily Art Challenge. Each day in ARTober, visit SantaClaritaArts.com to get the daily prompt. Follow the prompt, create something amazing and then post your submission to social media. When you do, be sure to tag the Santa Clarita Arts social media account (ArtsInSCV) and use #SCVARTober2022 in your caption. This is a great way to share your art with others in the community, and the three artists who complete the most prompts in ARTober will receive a special prize.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Palmdale to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion with festival

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale will host the Celebrate Your Identity: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22. It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9th Street East. Admission is free and open to all. The festival...
PALMDALE, CA

