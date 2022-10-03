Each year, the city turns October into ARTober – delivering unique and enriching arts events that benefit everyone, from those discovering art for the first time to the career artist preparing for their next gallery opening. I encourage everyone to get their creative juices flowing with the Daily Art Challenge. Each day in ARTober, visit SantaClaritaArts.com to get the daily prompt. Follow the prompt, create something amazing and then post your submission to social media. When you do, be sure to tag the Santa Clarita Arts social media account (ArtsInSCV) and use #SCVARTober2022 in your caption. This is a great way to share your art with others in the community, and the three artists who complete the most prompts in ARTober will receive a special prize.

