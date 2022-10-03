Read full article on original website
wfft.com
Three people who were killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road have been identified
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. The deceased driver of the SUV has been identified as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio. The deceased passenger of the SUV has been identified...
WFMJ.com
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
Vehicle crashes into, gets stuck on guy-line in Boardman
The vehicle was stuck in front of First National Bank on Tippecanoe Road in Boardman.
abc57.com
State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
WFMJ.com
OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township
A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
Ohio man trying to do handstand falls from Myrtle Beach hotel’s 15th-floor balcony, dies
The man's death has been ruled an accident.
WFMJ.com
New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 6th
Vindicator file photo / October 4, 1980 | Among the Youngstown Diocesan clergy attending a reunion to mark Ursuline High School’s 75th anniversary 42 years ago were, from left, Bishop James W. Malone, the Rev. Paul Gubser, the Rev. John Gubser, the Rev. Anthony Pastucci, the Rev. Conrad Gromada, the Rev. Daniel Venglarick, the Rev. Richard Murphy and the Rev. Frank Lehnerd.
95.3 MNC
Three killed in toll road crash in St. Joseph County identified
UPDATE: The names of the three people killed after an SUV hit a deer on the toll road in western St. Joseph County have been released. The collision happened Sunday night when police say the SUV crossed the median and hit a pickup truck after striking the deer. The SUV’s driver, Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield Ohio, and his passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown Ohio died. A passenger in the pickup, Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, was also killed. Two others remain hospitalized.
WFMJ.com
Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
Canfield roads to be resurfaced
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
WYTV.com
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
It’s National Pierogi Day in the Valley!
You can celebrate the 8th Annual National Pierogi Day-Youngstown at Kravitz Deli on Belmont Avenue.
walls102.com
Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2
WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WFMJ.com
Crews respond to fire in laundry room at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center on State Route 616 Wednesday Evening. Mahoning County dispatchers told 21 News that the call came in just after 6:00 p.m. Dispatchers say the fire was minor and did not cause any danger for inmates or staff.
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
Columbiana County bridge, closed since 2017, to reopen soon
The Elizabeth Street Bridge in East Liverpool will reopen soon. although there is no official date set, it will reopen within the next two weeks.
Community mourns after young brothers killed in Ohio crash
A family, a neighborhood and a school community are grieving after two brothers, 10 and 13 years old, were killed in a car crash.
Mahoning County official sentenced in OVI case
A Mahoning County official accused of OVI was sentenced in Struthers Municipal Court Tuesday.
Why the South Side? WKBN looks at why that part of Youngstown has highest crime rate
To try and answer this question, WKBN has talked to people in law enforcement, social services, academia and folks who either have lived or live now on the South Side in addition to studying data on unemployment, poverty, population and housing.
