Hubbard, OH

WFMJ.com

Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines

Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
CANFIELD, OH
abc57.com

State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

OSP seizes 106 pounds of suspected pot in Jackson Township

A truck from California was stopped in Jackson Twp with 106 lbs. of suspected marijuana, according to OSP. What started off as a speeding violation could lead to more serious charges from the Ohio State Highway Patrol for two people passing through the Valley. According to Sgt. Ray Santiago of...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

New Castle woman killed in crash on Youngstown's East Side

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has released the name of the woman killed in a crash in Youngstown early Saturday morning. Jalisa Lynch, 31, of New Castle died when a car ran into a tree along Lansdowne Boulevard, north of Oak Street at around 2:30 a.m. First officers on the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 6th

Vindicator file photo / October 4, 1980 | Among the Youngstown Diocesan clergy attending a reunion to mark Ursuline High School’s 75th anniversary 42 years ago were, from left, Bishop James W. Malone, the Rev. Paul Gubser, the Rev. John Gubser, the Rev. Anthony Pastucci, the Rev. Conrad Gromada, the Rev. Daniel Venglarick, the Rev. Richard Murphy and the Rev. Frank Lehnerd.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
95.3 MNC

Three killed in toll road crash in St. Joseph County identified

UPDATE: The names of the three people killed after an SUV hit a deer on the toll road in western St. Joseph County have been released. The collision happened Sunday night when police say the SUV crossed the median and hit a pickup truck after striking the deer. The SUV’s driver, Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield Ohio, and his passenger, Jillian Marian, 31, of Youngstown Ohio died. A passenger in the pickup, Jane Beecher, 57, of Harrisburg Pennsylvania, was also killed. Two others remain hospitalized.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WFMJ.com

Ravenna man killed in Paris Township crash

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story corrects an earlier version of this story that incorrectly stated that the Chevy truck rear-ended the Ford. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ravenna Post is investigating a fatal crash in Paris Township, Portage County. Troopers say that at approximately 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Ford...
RAVENNA, OH
WKBN

Canfield roads to be resurfaced

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
walls102.com

Trailer detaches from tractor, struck by vehicle, killing 2

WANATAH, Ind. (AP) — Police say a semi’s trailer separated from its tractor and was struck by a passenger vehicle, killing a northwestern Indiana woman and her son and injuring a second child. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 30 killed 36-year-old Angela Oehmen of Wanatah and 14-year-old Joseph Oehmen. It says a second juvenile in the vehicle sustained an upper body injury and was transported to a hospital for treatment. The driver of the semitrailer, a 47-year-old Fulton, Indiana, man, was not injured. Police say the passenger vehicle struck the rear of the trailer.
WANATAH, IN
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
