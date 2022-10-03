Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars
STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between two cars left a woman dead Monday evening outside the city of Stayton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies responded at about 7:15 p.m. to Southeast Golf Club Road near Southeast Mill Creek Road. An initial investigation showed that a red Kia Rio was traveling north on SE Golf Club Road when it crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and hit an oncoming black Kia Optima head-on.
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was...
Trooper finds nearly 14 pounds of heroin during traffic stop north of Madras
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Nearly 14 pounds of heroin were seized during a traffic stop north of Madras last weekend, according to Oregon State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 p.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 97 near milepost 84. During the stop, OSP said the trooper developed cause to believe the vehicle was involved in drug trafficking.
Portland police investigating deadly crash involving bicyclist on SE Powell
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly crash that happened near Cleveland High School late Tuesday morning. At about 11:49 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a bicyclist at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found a bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist, who police said appears to be a woman in her mid to late 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Hwy. 22E Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 5
On October 3, 2022 at approximately 7:37 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 35. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Kenworth CMV left the roadway, went over an embankment and caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed and destroyed. The operator of the Kenworth sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name of the operator will be released upon identification and next of kin notification. Hwy 22E was affected for approximately 3.5 hours. OSP was assisted by Gates Fire Department, Lyons Fire Department and ODOT.
Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon. At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.
Salem woman dies in rollover crash on I-5
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Woodburn on Friday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 1 p.m., troopers and emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the interstate near milepost 270. OSP said an investigation revealed a Toyota 4Runner was on the northbound shoulder and began to merge into traffic when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck a guardrail and rolled.
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August. On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and...
Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday. According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.
Man hospitalized after Hillsboro shooting, 4 suspects detained
A man was shot and injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro police.
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Award-winning Portland chef identified as bicyclist killed in crash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified the bicyclist killed Tuesday near Cleveland High School as accomplished Portland chef Sarah Pliner. At about 11:49 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to the crash at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers arrived to the scene and found Pliner who was hit by a semi-truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (October 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 70. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa...
Fatal crash on I-5 claims the life of a Salem woman Friday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a woman was killed when her SUV left I-5 and rolled over. Just before 1:00 p.m., Oregon State Police and Woodburn Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5, south of Woodburn. Police say a Toyota 4Runner driven by 58-year-old...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
