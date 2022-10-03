Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Administrator Accepts Position with Wisconsin Counties Association
Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne has announced that he is stepping down early next year. Payne has taken a position with the Wisconsin Counties Association, which means he will be done leading Sheboygan in March of next year. Payne has been a part of the Sheboygan County government for the...
shepherdexpress.com
How Much do you Agree with Tim Michels on the Issues? Take the Michels Quiz
Since Roe v. Wade has been overturned by the US Supreme Court, Wisconsin is now governed by an 1849 abortion law that outlaws abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest. Tim Michels says that this 1849 ban is “an exact mirror” of his position. Agree __ Disagree...
Darrell Brooks motioned for adjournment claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol
During his trial on Wednesday, Darrell Brooks motioned for adjournment claiming he is on COVID-19 protocol.
nbc15.com
Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day
McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
seehafernews.com
Opening Arguments Thursday In Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Trial
Opening arguments are set for this morning (October 6th) in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial for 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told Judge Jennifer Dorow Wednesday she wants Brooks to be able to question witnesses if he remains calm and respectful. Brooks is representing...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County DA files charges against Richfield man for alleged plan to sell dogs from southern states
WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s (DA) Office has charged Colton Louis Brooder with six misdemeanors in relation to him allegedly bringing 46 puppies and one adult dog up to his Richfield home from southern states to sell them. According to the criminal complaint, Brooder is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kettle Moraine teen, inappropriate images of girls, charges expected
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy who was formerly a Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School student is expected to face charges after sheriff's officials say he captured inappropriate videos and photos of girls at a Washington County home. Sheriff's officials said Wednesday, Oct. 5 he's been doing so over the past...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County Sheriff investigating alleged illegal videos by teen | By Lt. Tim Kemps
October 5, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 28, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into alleged videos and still imagery that were taken without the knowledge or consent of at least 10 juvenile female victims at a private residence in Washington County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: Court TV arrives, logistics sorted Wednesday
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will handle final housekeeping issues on Wednesday, Oct. 5 before the start of the Darrell Brooks trial. Opening statements are set for Thursday morning. In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the court will make decisions about how objections in the trial...
ozaukeepress.com
School chief hired last year to call it quits
PW-S board that picked Watkins to lead district accepts his resignation effective June 30, gears up for another search. AS A FINALIST for superintendent, Dave Watkins introduced himself during a May 2021 forum at Port Washington High School. Press file photo.
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
Outbursts delay jury selection in Waukesha Christmas parade trial
A judge orders Darrel Brooks to participate via video after outbursts during his trial for killing six people by driving into a Wisconsin parade. WTMJ's Bruce Harrison reports.Oct. 4, 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
FBI news conference on Octaviano Juarez-Corro
FBI news conference on Octaviano Juarez-Corro who is now in custody in Milwaukee County. He was listed as one of the FBI's Ten Most Wanted for an execution-style homicide at Milwaukee's South Shore Park in 2006.
WISN
Former Kettle Moraine Lutheran student, 17, arrested, accused of secretly videotaping young girls
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it is investigating a 17-year-old former Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School student who is accused of taking videos and pictures of at least 10 underage girls at a private residence in Washington County. Deputies say the investigation started on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
Judge upholds Milwaukee's demolition order against Northridge Mall
A judge upheld Milwaukee's demolition order against Northridge Mall and levied a $109,000 fine against its owner on Monday, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say
A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area. Swedish scientist Svante Pääbo won this year’s Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for his discoveries on human evolution that provided key insights into our immune system and what makes us unique compared with our extinct cousins, the award’s panel said. The prize was announced in Stockholm by Thomas Perlmann, Secretary of the Nobel Committee. Pääbo has spearheaded the development of new techniques that allowed researchers to compare the genome of modern humans and that of other hominins – the Neanderthals and Denisovans. While Neanderthal bones were first discovered in the mid-19th century, only by unlocking their DNA – often referred to as the code of life – scientists have been able to fully understand the links between species. This transfer of genes between hominin species affects how the immune system of modern humans reacts to infections, such as the coronavirus. “The small differences between these extinct human forms and us, as humans today, will provide important insights into how our body functions and how our brain has developed and so forth,” said Nobel Assembly member, Nils-Göran Larsson. About 1-2% of people outside Africa have Neanderthal genes. Pääbo, 67, performed his prizewinning studies in Germany at the University of Munich and at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig. Pääbo is the son of Sune Bergstrom, who won the Nobel prize in medicine in 1982. The medicine prize kicked off a week of Nobel Prize announcements. It continues Tuesday with the physics prize, with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
