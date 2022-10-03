ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha County, WI

nbc15.com

Brooks kicked out of Waukesha County courtroom for second day

McFarland School District equity coordinator resigns after use of racial slur. A McFarland School District staff member resigned Monday following an incident where she used a racial slur when addressing a concern from a student. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two people with Wisconsin ties described the destruction in the...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Waukesha County, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
seehafernews.com

Opening Arguments Thursday In Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack Trial

Opening arguments are set for this morning (October 6th) in the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack trial for 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Junior. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told Judge Jennifer Dorow Wednesday she wants Brooks to be able to question witnesses if he remains calm and respectful. Brooks is representing...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kettle Moraine teen, inappropriate images of girls, charges expected

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy who was formerly a Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School student is expected to face charges after sheriff's officials say he captured inappropriate videos and photos of girls at a Washington County home. Sheriff's officials said Wednesday, Oct. 5 he's been doing so over the past...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks trial: Court TV arrives, logistics sorted Wednesday

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will handle final housekeeping issues on Wednesday, Oct. 5 before the start of the Darrell Brooks trial. Opening statements are set for Thursday morning. In a hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, the court will make decisions about how objections in the trial...
ozaukeepress.com

School chief hired last year to call it quits

PW-S board that picked Watkins to lead district accepts his resignation effective June 30, gears up for another search. AS A FINALIST for superintendent, Dave Watkins introduced himself during a May 2021 forum at Port Washington High School. Press file photo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine convicted murderer arrested again, gun charge

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine man convicted of murder in Illinois was arrested again on a gun charge, appearing in Racine County court Tuesday, Oct. 4 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Marvelo Wilson, 22, faces one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fugitive captured in Mexico; now jailed in Milwaukee County

MILWAUKEE - One of the FBI's top ten most wanted fugitives is back behind bars in Milwaukee. The fugitive, Octaviano Juarez-Corro, was wanted for the execution-style shooting of five people at South Shore Park in 2006. Two of his victims died. "This is a multi-year investigation. 16 years to be...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sheboygan man reached 110 mph in police chase, nearly hit motorcyclist, crashed into pond, charges say

A Sheboygan man allegedly reached 110 mph in a police chase and nearly hit a motorcyclist in the Racine area.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicide, Palmer and Keefe, driver sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police released surveillance images of a vehicle as they seek the driver connected to a homicide near Palmer and Keefe Sept. 24. It was one of six homicides the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Police described the vehicle as a red four-door, BMW 328 with Wisconsin license plate...
