(WKBN) – We have had several chilly mornings since autumn officially began in late September. So far, October has featured more cool weather and some frost. Fall lovers have certainly been able to revel in the crisp mornings. The low temperature on both Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, fell to 36°. Even with the snap to fall weather, so far none of the days have featured any record cold. So, what does it take to set record low temperatures in October?

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO