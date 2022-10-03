Read full article on original website
Stoneboro, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Canfield standout picks new school after decommitting from Ohio State
Canfield baseball standout A.J. Havrilla has announced that he will continue his career in the college ranks at Marshall.
East Liverpool football coach resigns after seven games
Sports Team 27 has confirmed that Don Phillips is no longer the head football coach at East Liverpool.
Hubbard teacher remembered with moment of silence before soccer game
Athletes, coaches, and spectators stopped for a moment of silence before the Hubbard girls’ soccer game Monday night to remember a teacher who died in a traffic accident. Hubbard High School math teacher Jillian Marian was killed in a two-vehicle crash along the Indiana Tollway on Sunday, along with Mark Pelini of Canfield. Both were 31 years old.
East Liverpool's Phillips steps down
EAST LIVERPOOL - East Liverpool football coach Don Phillips resigned Monday after a 1-6 start. Athletic Director and former offensive coordinator Jason Duke will serve as interim head coach until the season ends. After a week one win, the Potters have lost six straight. Sources tell 21 Sports there were...
WKBN broadcasters to square off in chili cookoff
BEAVER Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Boardman Optimist Club has its Celebrity Showdown Chili Cookoff Wednesday night. WKBN reporter Gerry Ricciutti was last year’s media winner. He’ll be defending his title again. This year there’s a new competition: Battle of the Broadcasters. It will have Gerry, Sports Team’s Josh Frektic, and WKBN meteorologist Ryan Halicki going […]
Canfield roads to be resurfaced
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- There could be some delays on your way to work as construction starts on several roads in Canfield. Oak Tree Preserve Boulevard and Willow Way from the cul de sac to Sawmill Run are all set to be resurfaced. Milling will start Wednesday with paving happening next week.
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
A spokesperson for the district said they learned of Jillian Marian's passing Monday morning and informed students and staff members.
Mother says son was attacked by several football players at a game
MANOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Manor Township police are investigating the attack of a 13-year-old boy. His mother, Ashley Capiross, said several students who were on a youth football team beat her son up after a game. Watch the report from Armstrong County in the video player above. She said,...
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
How cold must it get for a record low in October?
(WKBN) – We have had several chilly mornings since autumn officially began in late September. So far, October has featured more cool weather and some frost. Fall lovers have certainly been able to revel in the crisp mornings. The low temperature on both Monday, October 3, and Tuesday, October 4, fell to 36°. Even with the snap to fall weather, so far none of the days have featured any record cold. So, what does it take to set record low temperatures in October?
Festive fall activities for families at Quakerfest in Salem
The Salem Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the 2022 Salem Quakerfest, a fall festival that offers child friendly games, treats and activities for free on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will take place in downtown Salem at McCulloch Park, located at 585...
Canfield, Sebring, Warren receiving funding to replace water lines
Some communities in the Valley are about to benefit from either low-interest loans or principal forgiveness funding, which means the funding doesn't have to be repaid. The city of Canfield will be receiving approximately $540,000 to replace water lines on Bradford, Neff Drives, while Sebring is getting $500,000 in forgiveness funding to replace lead lines in more than 250 locations in the village.
Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Courtney M. “Hubb Dog” Hubbard, of Masury, Ohio, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, surrounded by his children and loved ones while a patient at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health. He was 59. Courtney was born...
Andrew DiPaolo is living his childhood dream thanks to Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Andrew DiPaolo was a young boy, he dreamed of being a TV meteorologist in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. It was a dream he was able to achieve because he decided to go to college at Ohio University and work at WOUB Public Media. “I...
Mercer County angler at center of fishing cheating scandal
CLEVELAND — The county prosecutor’s office in Cleveland has opened an investigation into an apparent cheating scandal during a lucrative walleye fishing tournament on Lake Erie last week. A video posted to Twitter shows Jason Fischer, tournament director for the Lake Erie Walleye Trail, cutting open the winning...
Youngstown Symphony hosting contest to win two free Ghostbusters tickets
There is something hanging out on top of the DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown. The Stay Puft Marshmallow Man has taken residency atop the marquee of the DeYor Performing Arts Center to celebrate the arrival of the Ghostbusters. The 1984 blockbuster will be screened as the Your Youngstown Symphony performs...
Valley communities mourn deaths of teacher and coach
The Hubbard and Cardinal Mooney communities are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and a coach.
Fatal crash reported near arsenal in Portage County
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Emergency crews were called to a fatal crash Wednesday morning near Camp James A. Garfield on Route 5 in Paris Township. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Newton Falls Fire Department, and another person was taken to the hospital.
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
A vehicle flipped on its side after a crash Monday in Liberty.
