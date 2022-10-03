ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Daily

OU Food Pantry sees influx of visitors following relocation

The OU Food Pantry reached a record number of clients due to increasing economic hardships in Oklahoma, ranking the fifth hungriest state in the U.S. The OU Food Pantry saw 300 people within the first week of being open at its new location in the Cate Center, said Audrey Williams, the pantry’s associate director of outreach. She added the pantry sets a new record every week, helping around 400 people in one week after a month of being open in the new space.
KTEN.com

Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KOCO

What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?

Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
107.3 PopCrush

Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies

Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
KOCO

State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
blackchronicle.com

‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’

Oklahoma lost the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state data show. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss more acutely. Hospitals are better able to offer higher wages and hiring bonuses because most of their revenue is from private pay and Medicare, unlike nursing homes, which depend predominantly on Medicaid — the lowest paying of the three.
kswo.com

Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths

Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
kgou.org

Deteriorating drought conditions have some Oklahoma farmers feeling déjà vu

As the weeks and months have gone by, Oklahoma’s drought map has changed from yellow to dark red, indicating higher drought severity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every portion of the state is experiencing some level of drought. Extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories, jumped from 47% in August to 64% at the end of September.
KRMG

Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace

The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
