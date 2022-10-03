Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Thousands of public school students applied and approved to transfer under new Oklahoma law
Heading into the new school year this fall almost 11,000 students requested to transfer under Oklahoma’s new open transfer law. Of the 10,924 transfer requests, 8,417 were approved between the start of 2022 and Aug. 15. Additionally, 541 were still pending. The vast majority of requests came this summer...
Oklahoma Daily
OU Food Pantry sees influx of visitors following relocation
The OU Food Pantry reached a record number of clients due to increasing economic hardships in Oklahoma, ranking the fifth hungriest state in the U.S. The OU Food Pantry saw 300 people within the first week of being open at its new location in the Cate Center, said Audrey Williams, the pantry’s associate director of outreach. She added the pantry sets a new record every week, helping around 400 people in one week after a month of being open in the new space.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
KOCO
What day are cities in Oklahoma celebrating trick-or-treating?
Halloween is right around the corner. But because the holiday falls on a Monday this year, many Oklahomans are unsure when they're supposed to take their children trick-or-treating. With Halloween falling at the beginning of the week, people across Oklahoma may wonder which day their cities have trick-or-treating scheduled for.
This OKC Museum Is The First Certified Autism Center In Oklahoma
Museums are a great place to learn about history, art and so much more. Oklahoma is full of fun, educational museums for the whole family to enjoy. But often times, museums are not an option for families who have loved ones with autism or sensory needs. But recently, the National...
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election
There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election, especially concerning the future of public education in this state. The post There can be no half measures in Oklahoma’s Nov. 8 election appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
kswo.com
Gov. Stitt signs bill preventing OU Children’s from receiving funding for gender transition services
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill Tuesday which will prevent funding for OU Children’s Hospital which would be used for gender transition services for minors. Stitt’s office said in a press release members of the Legislature raised concerns about the Roy G. Biv...
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
Tips To Curb Your Fall Oklahoma Allergies
Welcome to fall allergy season in Oklahoma. It has arrived a little late this year compared to others, and we're all suffering in one way or another. While allergy medications do what they can for us, it's usually not enough, so how can you reduce your misery?. The last time...
KOCO
State says drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state said drought relief is on the way for Oklahoma farmers. It all depends on the weather, as everyone waits for the next rain. The Conservation Commission said they have money ready to send out to farmers who need it and farmers are hoping that keeps the relief coming.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
blackchronicle.com
‘Oklahoma is way behind’ in nurse shortage, with nursing home execs ‘deeply concerned’
Oklahoma lost the equivalent of nearly 40,000 eight-hour nursing shifts as RN and LPN hours dropped 4% from 2020 to 2021, state data show. The nursing home sector says it feels that loss more acutely. Hospitals are better able to offer higher wages and hiring bonuses because most of their revenue is from private pay and Medicare, unlike nursing homes, which depend predominantly on Medicaid — the lowest paying of the three.
cherokeephoenix.org
First steps taken to address Oklahoma’s long standing orphaned well problem
WASHINGTON – Oklahoma is set to receive a federal grant to begin addressing an orphaned well problem that has plagued the state for decades. Since the discovery of oil in the late 1800s, an estimated 500,000 oil and gas wells have been drilled statewide. The Department of the Interior...
kswo.com
Some OKDHS providers begin receiveing ‘historic’ rate increase
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma providers who care for the developmentally disabled received a historic increase in reimbursement payments starting October 1. Providers who care for people with waivers administered by the Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division will receive 25% more after the 2022 legislature passed the increase.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma can turn tides against overdose deaths
Many Oklahomans may not realize that our state is a national leader in preventing and reducing overdose deaths. In 2017, after years of concerted effort to combat the opioid epidemic, Oklahoma’s drug overdose death rate fell below the national average for the first time since 2002. The state’s progress against opioids has been the result of tremendous collaboration and community mobilization. With the leadership of multiple state agencies, action by the Legislature and governor’s office, partnerships with physicians, and the tenacity of state and local law enforcement, Oklahoma reduced its rate of unintentional prescription opioid overdose death by 68% from 2013 to 2019.
KOCO
COVID-19 in Oklahoma: New cases, deaths, vaccine booster shots, omicron variant
KOCO 5 is keeping you updated on the COVID-19 pandemic in Oklahoma. Keep checking this story for updates on vaccination rates, latest data updates of new cases and the omicron variant, along with local and national headlines. [Complete coronavirus coverage | Oklahoma State Department of Health coronavirus page]. Confirmed COVID-19...
kgou.org
Deteriorating drought conditions have some Oklahoma farmers feeling déjà vu
As the weeks and months have gone by, Oklahoma’s drought map has changed from yellow to dark red, indicating higher drought severity. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, every portion of the state is experiencing some level of drought. Extreme and exceptional drought, the two worst categories, jumped from 47% in August to 64% at the end of September.
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
KFOR
New justice reform bill allows inmates to reduce their sentences through employment
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that goes into effect in November will allow released inmates to earn credits to help reduce their sentences. Rep. Brian Hill from Mustang is the author. He joined Governor Kevin Stitt for a signing ceremony at the Department of Corrections campus on Wednesday.
Insurance Department announces health plans in 2023 Oklahoma marketplace
The Oklahoma Insurance Department has announced that seven health insurance companies will offer plans in the Oklahoma Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace for 2023. The 2023 ACA Open Enrollment Period for individual health insurance plans runs from November 1, 2022, through January 15, 2023. Seven insurers that offered individual health...
