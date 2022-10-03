Read full article on original website
Tyson Foods to shift Illinois and South Dakota workers to Springdale HQ
Tyson Foods said Wednesday it will shutter its U.S. satellite corporate campuses in Chicago and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, and move employees to its world headquarters in Springdale. Why it matters: Tyson can shed some pricey office assets and boost NWA's economy by bringing even more higher-wage earners to town.
Oklahoma hospital system halts some trans youth care after state funding threat
The University of Oklahoma Medical Center stopped some health services for trans youth under 18 after the governor signed a bill that would withhold federal funds if the state's flagship academic health system did not comply. The big picture: Republican-led states have increasingly introduced and enacted legislation targeting transgender youth...
Some Arizona attorneys debate if women could be prosecuted for self-administered abortions
Some attorneys in Arizona are skeptical that women who use medication or other means to terminate their pregnancies can be prosecuted under the state's pre-Roe ban on most abortions.Yes, but: That doesn't mean someone won't try to prosecute a woman who administers her own abortion.State of play: It's unclear which of two conflicting laws is enforceable and in effect — the pre-Roe ban referred to as the territorial-era law, or a prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that the legislature passed this year. Context: Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, noted on Twitter last week...
Facing racial disparities in criminal justice
Criminal justice experts say the removal of cash bail in Illinois could be an indicator for how other states move forward with systemic reform. Why it matters: Though the Pretrial Fairness Act signed by Gov. JB Pritzker is seen as a step toward ending racial disparities, the problem remains with who gets picked and ultimately held in jail, Yannick Wood, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Program at New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, tells Axios.
Millions in pandemic relief awarded to government workers as bonuses
Government employees across Colorado took home millions in bonus pay from federal pandemic relief dollars with some pocketing hefty sums. State of play: More than $20 million from Colorado's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money went to frontline government workers during the pandemic — but thousands more went to employees who worked from home, skipped vaccinations or didn't qualify as essential, according to a new Axios Denver investigation.
Get ready to party like it's 2026
You've only got a few years left to learn how to both say and spell semiquincentennial. What's happening: America is celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026. Yes, that may sound a ways away, but folks in Ohio are already gearing up for the once-in-a-generation celebration. Why it matters: The whole...
Investment firms net 2 Arkansas properties in $500 million apartment deal
A trio of investment firms led by Dallas-based RREAF Holdings have closed a $500 million deal to snap up 10 multifamily properties in seven states. Glen at Polo Park in Bentonville and River Pointe in Maumelle are part of the transaction. The big picture: Investors see the promise of economic...
How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices
Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
Haaland announces expansion of historic site marking Native American massacre
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that the U.S. will expand the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site dedicated to commemorating the Native Americans slaughtered by U.S. troops in 1864. Flashback: In November that year, U.S. soldiers attacked an encampment of roughly 750 Native people along the high banks of...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
Student dropout rate surges in North Texas
About 46,000 Texas students from grades 7-12 dropped out in the 2020-21 academic year — a 34% increase from the 2018-19 school year, according to Texas Education Agency data. Why it matters: Increasing dropout rates are another example of how the pandemic has disrupted kids' lives and academic achievement.
Washington makes it pretty easy to vote
Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's easier to cast a ballot in Washington than in almost any other U.S. state, according to a nonpartisan study published in the Election Law Journal. Driving the news: The 2022 Cost of Voting Index ranks Washington as having the second-fewest obstacles to voting, behind only Oregon. Why it matters: Making it difficult to register to vote or return a ballot can cause people to sit out elections, reducing participation in our democracy.Details: Oregon and Washington ranked highly because of their use of all-mail voting...
The post-storm affordable housing crisis
Affordable housing in the U.S. typically diminishes after a disaster, and experts expect parts of southwest Florida will see the same following Hurricane Ian. The big picture: It's a pattern that exacerbates inequities in relief and recovery efforts — and leaves thousands with nowhere to go. “The quantity of...
U.S. Senate race in NC sees less outside support from Democrats
In addition to garnering little attention and momentum compared to other high profile swing state elections, North Carolina's Senate race has also seen far less spending, Open Secrets data provided to Axios show. Outside groups that favor Democrats, for example, have spent some $28.7 million in Georgia’s Senate race, compared...
What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas
We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
Biden says events like Hurricane Ian end climate change debate
President Biden said Wednesday during a visit to survey damages from the deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida that "the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there's climate change, and whether we should do something about it," referencing devastating weather events in recent months.
Congress members demand relief to Philly's mail delivery headaches
Philly's mail delivery woes aren't getting any better, Pennsylvania's congressional leaders say. So they've sent a list of demands to the U.S. Postal Service. Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Reps. Dwight Evans and Matt Cartwright called out postmaster general Louis DeJoy in a letter this week for failing to address the "abysmal standards of service" at the Germantown Post Office in Northwest Philly, where allegations of mail theft and delays have persisted for years.
Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows
Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
