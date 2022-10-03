Some attorneys in Arizona are skeptical that women who use medication or other means to terminate their pregnancies can be prosecuted under the state's pre-Roe ban on most abortions.Yes, but: That doesn't mean someone won't try to prosecute a woman who administers her own abortion.State of play: It's unclear which of two conflicting laws is enforceable and in effect — the pre-Roe ban referred to as the territorial-era law, or a prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that the legislature passed this year. Context: Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, noted on Twitter last week...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO