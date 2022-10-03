ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Phoenix

Some Arizona attorneys debate if women could be prosecuted for self-administered abortions

Some attorneys in Arizona are skeptical that women who use medication or other means to terminate their pregnancies can be prosecuted under the state's pre-Roe ban on most abortions.Yes, but: That doesn't mean someone won't try to prosecute a woman who administers her own abortion.State of play: It's unclear which of two conflicting laws is enforceable and in effect — the pre-Roe ban referred to as the territorial-era law, or a prohibition on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy that the legislature passed this year. Context: Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic nominee for Maricopa County attorney, noted on Twitter last week...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Facing racial disparities in criminal justice

Criminal justice experts say the removal of cash bail in Illinois could be an indicator for how other states move forward with systemic reform. Why it matters: Though the Pretrial Fairness Act signed by Gov. JB Pritzker is seen as a step toward ending racial disparities, the problem remains with who gets picked and ultimately held in jail, Yannick Wood, director of the Criminal Justice Reform Program at New Jersey Institute for Social Justice, tells Axios.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairview, IL
Fairview Heights, IL
Health
Fairview Heights, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Fairview, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Fairview Heights, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
Axios

Millions in pandemic relief awarded to government workers as bonuses

Government employees across Colorado took home millions in bonus pay from federal pandemic relief dollars with some pocketing hefty sums. State of play: More than $20 million from Colorado's portion of the American Rescue Plan Act money went to frontline government workers during the pandemic — but thousands more went to employees who worked from home, skipped vaccinations or didn't qualify as essential, according to a new Axios Denver investigation.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Get ready to party like it's 2026

You've only got a few years left to learn how to both say and spell semiquincentennial. What's happening: America is celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026. Yes, that may sound a ways away, but folks in Ohio are already gearing up for the once-in-a-generation celebration. Why it matters: The whole...
OHIO STATE
Axios

How Michigan stacks up on liquor prices

Depending on the liquor, Michigan's designated minimum shelf prices are middle- to high-range compared with other states, according to an Axios analysis. What's happening: We pay at least $51.99 for a handle — or 1.75 liters — of Jack Daniels. That's tied for the third-highest price in the country among states that control the sale of their own spirits, after Alabama ($52.49) and Utah ($52.13).
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinics#Rv#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Axios

Student dropout rate surges in North Texas

About 46,000 Texas students from grades 7-12 dropped out in the 2020-21 academic year — a 34% increase from the 2018-19 school year, according to Texas Education Agency data. Why it matters: Increasing dropout rates are another example of how the pandemic has disrupted kids' lives and academic achievement.
TEXAS STATE
Axios Seattle

Washington makes it pretty easy to vote

Data: Schraufnagel, et al., 2022, “Cost of Voting in the American States: 2022”; Map: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosIt's easier to cast a ballot in Washington than in almost any other U.S. state, according to a nonpartisan study published in the Election Law Journal. Driving the news: The 2022 Cost of Voting Index ranks Washington as having the second-fewest obstacles to voting, behind only Oregon. Why it matters: Making it difficult to register to vote or return a ballot can cause people to sit out elections, reducing participation in our democracy.Details: Oregon and Washington ranked highly because of their use of all-mail voting...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Axios

The post-storm affordable housing crisis

Affordable housing in the U.S. typically diminishes after a disaster, and experts expect parts of southwest Florida will see the same following Hurricane Ian. The big picture: It's a pattern that exacerbates inequities in relief and recovery efforts — and leaves thousands with nowhere to go. “The quantity of...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Axios

U.S. Senate race in NC sees less outside support from Democrats

In addition to garnering little attention and momentum compared to other high profile swing state elections, North Carolina's Senate race has also seen far less spending, Open Secrets data provided to Axios show. Outside groups that favor Democrats, for example, have spent some $28.7 million in Georgia’s Senate race, compared...
POLITICS
Axios

What to do and eat at the State Fair of Texas

We visited the State Fair of Texas to see if all the new foods and activities live up to the hype. Of course we also had to satisfy our craving for a Fletcher's corny dog. Why it matters: Fair season is one of our favorite times of the year, but it lasts just 24 days.
TEXAS STATE
Axios

DeSantis ramps up crusade against media on heels of Biden visit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) criticized the "national regime media" in an interview published on the heels of President Biden's visit on Wednesday to survey the damage from Hurricane Ian. Why it matters: The trip, which the White House has said will be "above politics," comes as DeSantis has steered...
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Liz Cheney says 2 Arizona GOP candidates are a threat to democracy

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) warned during an ASU event Wednesday that the outcome of Arizona's governor and secretary of state elections will impact the future of American democracy.The "democracy dialogue" was hosted by the McCain Institute for International Leadership. Rep. Liz Cheney and Sofia Gross, the John S. McCain Democracy Fellow, at a McCain Institute event at Arizona State University. Photo: Jessica Boehm/AxiosWhy it matters: Cheney is a vocal critic of former President Trump and has pledged to campaign against candidates who promote his lies about Democrats "stealing" the 2020 election, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.She's also the top...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios

Biden says events like Hurricane Ian end climate change debate

President Biden said Wednesday during a visit to survey damages from the deadly Hurricane Ian in Florida that "the one thing this has finally ended is the discussion about whether or not there's climate change, and whether we should do something about it," referencing devastating weather events in recent months.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Congress members demand relief to Philly's mail delivery headaches

Philly's mail delivery woes aren't getting any better, Pennsylvania's congressional leaders say. So they've sent a list of demands to the U.S. Postal Service. Driving the news: U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and Reps. Dwight Evans and Matt Cartwright called out postmaster general Louis DeJoy in a letter this week for failing to address the "abysmal standards of service" at the Germantown Post Office in Northwest Philly, where allegations of mail theft and delays have persisted for years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

Lauren Boebert's re-election in jeopardy, new poll shows

Republican firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert is dangerously close to being upset by a little-known Democratic rival, a new poll in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District shows. By the numbers: Boebert received support from 47% of likely voters, while Democrat Adam Frisch landed at 45% — making the race a statistical tie within the ±4.4 percentage point margin of error.
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
95K+
Followers
51K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy