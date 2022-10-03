Read full article on original website
If Brazilian voters do reject Jair Bolsonaro, don’t expect him to go quietly | James N Green
The macho incumbent may try to attempt a US Capitol-style coup if defeated, says James N Green, professor of Brazilian history and culture at Brown University
Brazil election: why was Sunday’s result so disappointing for the left?
Closer than expected result in first round of voting means Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro face runoff
Brazil presidential election: Jair Bolsonaro proves polls wrong, forces socialist opponent into runoff
In a significant departure from polls showing a large Lula lead, the leftist leader bested incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by just four points, forcing a tight runoff at month’s end.
Why did the Brazil election pollsters get Bolsonaro’s vote so wrong?
One expert says many surveys overrepresented poor voters, and far-right supporters may just not respond
Brazilian Presidential Election To Be Runoff Between Current President and Former President
BRAZIL – With none of the 11 candidates on the ballot receiving more than 50% of the votes on Sunday, Brazilian voters will now decide between two candidates for President of Brazil on Sunday, October 30. While former President Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva received the most votes on...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time, though the former president has always maintained his innocence and said he was railroaded. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
Hungary PM Orban says EU sanctions on Russia have "backfired"
BUDAPEST, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hungary should prepare for a prolonged war in neighbouring Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Monday, sharply criticising European Union sanctions imposed on Russia which he said have "backfired", driving up energy prices.
Lula receives fresh endorsements ahead of Brazil election
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received two symbolic endorsements Wednesday as he seeks new allies ahead of an Oct. 30 runoff against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro to return to the country's highest office.Simone Tebet, a center-right candidate who came third in Sunday's election with 4% of the votes, and former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, who remains highly respected in business circles, have both announced they will back da Silva, who is universally known as Lula.“For my love for Brazil, for democracy and for the constitution, for the courage I never lacked, I apologize to my friends and...
Bolsonaro, Lula Neck-And-Neck In Polarized Brazil Election
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
Why Everyone Keeps Underestimating Bolsonaro's Election Chances in Brazil
Many voters may be more conservative than the postcard image of Brazil suggests.
Brazil Girds for Tight Runoff Vote After Bolsonaro's Strong Showing
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Monday buckled up for four more weeks of intense election campaigning after the president's unexpectedly strong showing in the first round set up a tight Oct. 30 runoff vote. Lula, a two-term former...
Brazil polling firms among big losers in election
BRASILIA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The first round of Brazil's presidential election has come and gone with no final victor, but some big losers have emerged: opinion pollsters. Surveys in Brazil had leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva up anywhere from 7 to 17 percentage points over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro in the weeks leading up to the election, with some suggesting he could reach the 50% threshold in Sunday's vote needed to avoid a runoff on Oct. 30.
Chicago Brazilians support Lula over Bolsonaro
If Brazil's presidential election were left up to Chicago Brazilians, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva would have won Sunday's election and avoided the upcoming runoff against far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. By the numbers: Lula captured 48.4% of the vote, while Bolsonaro got 43.2%, per Brazil's electoral authority.
Lula, Bolsonaro seek new allies for tight Brazil runoff
BRASILIA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger were hunting endorsements on Tuesday, party officials said, as they fine tuned their campaigns for a runoff in an election that has proven more competitive than expected.
Election showed Brazil's far-right was sold short: analysts
If anything, Sunday's surprise first round election surge for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro revealed a bigger-than expected appetite for his polarizing brand of conservative "God, homeland and family" politics, analysts say. - Common touch - For Jairo Nicolau, a political scientist at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, "some Brazilians are far-right, but Bolsonarism is more an expression of the country’s conservative movement."
Brazil's Bolsonaro and the right outperform, defying polls
Brazil’s election provided the world yet another example of polls missing the mark, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro considerably outperforming expectations to prove the far-right wave he rode to the presidency remains a force.The most-trusted opinion polls had indicated leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was far out front, and potentially even clinching a first-round victory. One prominent pre-election poll gave da Silva a 14 percentage point lead. In the end, Bolsonaro surprised to the upside and came within just 5 points. He will face da Silva in a high-stakes Oct. 30 presidential runoff. On Sunday, da Silva,...
Who is Brazil's socialist, ex-con candidate for president?
Lula won 48% in Brazil’s election despite convictions for corruption and accusations of being mastermind of a kickback and bribery scheme involving some of Brazil’s largest companies.
