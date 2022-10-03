ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa man accused of kicking officer during investigation

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly kicked an Odessa Police officer who was trying to investigate a disturbance in which the suspect was accused of assaulting a family member. Phidel Love, 37, has been charged with Assault of a Peace Officer and Continuous Family Violence.

According to an affidavit, on September 29, OPD officers responded to a home on N Hancock to investigate after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene, they said they could hear yelling coming from inside the home. Investigators then spoke with a woman through a front window who said Love had assaulted her mother and was still inside the house. She said Love would not allow anyone inside the home to open the door for the police.

At that point, officers entered the home and found Love in a bedroom- officers stated when they tried to detain Love, he began resisting by pulling away and kicking. A Sergent who was trying to help restrain love was injured in the scuffle after Love reportedly kicked him in the knee, leaving bruises behind.

Once Love was handcuffed, officers spoke with a woman with visible injuries to her face, neck, and chest. The woman said she had been in a verbal argument with her daughter when Love stepped in between them. The two then began to argue, according to a witness, and Love assaulted and injured the victim.

Investigators said Love had been arrested two other times this year for assault, in March and again in July. They also discovered Love had been arrested multiple times in the past for assaulting the same victim. Love was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $45,500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC Big 2 News

