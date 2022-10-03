Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Announces Monday Update On Quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young has shared additional information on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young this Monday afternoon. Young is dealing with "a little bit of a shoulder injury," per Saban. The good news is it's not considered to be a longterm injury. Saban adds Young's injury is more in the day-to-day ...
Tennessee HC Josh Heupel Discusses LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Heupel spoke highly of the grit the Tigers play with, says Daniels' athleticism mimics Richardson's.
Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback. When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.
Watch: Josh Heupel Provides Injury Updates, Previews LSU
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to provide a couple of injury updates and do one of his first couple of previews before the Vols head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Heupel's entire Monday press conference is above.
College football rankings: CBS Sports' grades after Week 5 slam Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season was a good one, with some of the top teams in the country struggling while others continued to shine. In one of the biggest surprises of the weekend, No. 1 Georgia struggled against a lowly Missouri team, winning by a score of 26-22 as a 31-point road favorite.
