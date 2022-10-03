ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested for Trespass and Aggravated Assault

A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Wednesday after he trespassed on a property before threatening a victim. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Steven Walter Brooks of an East Big Indian Trail address allegedly threatened a victim with bodily harm. Shortly after the threat...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

17-year-old Arrested for Hit-and-Run

A 17-year-old from Rome was arrested Wednesday on Chulio Road for multiple charges including hit and run, giving false information to police, and driving without a license. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Leiner Gonzales-Ortiz allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle accident he was involved in. The Floyd County...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th

Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Rome, GA
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Rome, GA
wrganews.com

Rome Man arrested after leading Police on high-speed Chase

On Monday the Floyd County Police Department arrested a Rome man after he fled from police in a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, when police pulled over 23-year-old Chance Dalton Beam for running a stop sign, he allegedly fled in his vehicle on highway 101 at speeds over 100 mph.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Police arrest suspect for 11th street shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police arrest a suspect for a shooting last week on 11th Street. A 34 year old man was shot in the leg last Wednesday in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Investigators have now charged 39 year old reginal Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Brandon Hunter
allongeorgia.com

COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
TUNNEL HILL, GA
WDEF

Man faces charges of robbery and rape using a box cutter as his weapon

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’re learning more about a reported home invasion on Friday in Chattanooga. A woman says a man broke into her home after her husband went to work on Friday morning. She says he threatened her with a box cutter. He demanded cash, taking $300 from...
eastridgenewsonline.com

October 4 Police Briefs

The following information is courtesy of ERPD. Victim reported an unknown party had vandalized a tire on his vehicle some time overnight. Joshua Gasaway was taken into custody for an East Ridge arrest warrant for Probationary Capias (Possession of Methamphetamine) after his vehicle collided into the façade of the new liquor store.
EAST RIDGE, TN
weisradio.com

Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge

Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

Dalton man charged with beating woman to death

DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
DALTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted in armed car theft

DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police say they're looking for a man who committed armed grand theft auto. Police say the man in the photo above approached a woman parked along the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue with a silver gun at 6:32 p.m. They say he pointed the weapon...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase

ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
ATLANTA, GA

