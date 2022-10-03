Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested for Trespass and Aggravated Assault
A 29-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department on Wednesday after he trespassed on a property before threatening a victim. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Steven Walter Brooks of an East Big Indian Trail address allegedly threatened a victim with bodily harm. Shortly after the threat...
wrganews.com
17-year-old Arrested for Hit-and-Run
A 17-year-old from Rome was arrested Wednesday on Chulio Road for multiple charges including hit and run, giving false information to police, and driving without a license. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Leiner Gonzales-Ortiz allegedly fled the scene of a vehicle accident he was involved in. The Floyd County...
Man who was stabbed arrested after bizarre attack at Cobb storage unit
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police say that an attack at a Cobb County storage unit couldn’t be crazier if you scripted it for a movie. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at a storage facility on Cobb Parkway, where police were called out to reports of someone banging on storage units with a hammer.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for October 5th
Shannon Barrentine, 36 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a controlled substance by the Leesburg Police. Michael Skolfield, 33 of Pisgah, charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia by the Leesburg Police.
wrganews.com
Rome Man arrested after leading Police on high-speed Chase
On Monday the Floyd County Police Department arrested a Rome man after he fled from police in a high-speed chase. According to Floyd County Jail Records, when police pulled over 23-year-old Chance Dalton Beam for running a stop sign, he allegedly fled in his vehicle on highway 101 at speeds over 100 mph.
WTVC
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
Agents find fentanyl, ecstasy, black tar heroin and more during White County drug bust
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested, and several different types of drugs were found in what officials call the "largest fentanyl seizure in White County made during a drug investigation," according to Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office. Over 168 grams of fentanyl. 500 grams of methamphetamine. 60...
WDEF
Police arrest suspect for 11th street shooting
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Police arrest a suspect for a shooting last week on 11th Street. A 34 year old man was shot in the leg last Wednesday in the 500 block of East 11th Street. Investigators have now charged 39 year old reginal Holland with attempted first-degree murder, especially...
allongeorgia.com
COUPLE CONIVTED OF ILLEGAL FIREARMS POSSESSION AND OTHER CHARGES
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Philip Lamar Byrd, a 43 year old man from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, and Tamera Marie McAnnally, a 32 year old woman from Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were convicted by a Catoosa County jury for the charges of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon. Additionally, Byrd was convicted of Driving Under the Influence, Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (2 counts), and Improper Driving on a Divided Highway, and McAnnally was convicted of Obstruction.
WTVC
Chattanooga man sentenced for exposing himself to teens at Dalton Chick-fil-a
DALTON, Ga. — A Chattanooga man was sentenced to more than 3 decades in prison without parole after he was convicted for exposing himself to four teenage girls at a Chick-fil-a in Dalton. A jury in Whitfield County convicted 38-year-ld Ronald Andrew Henry of two counts of child molestation...
WDEF
Man faces charges of robbery and rape using a box cutter as his weapon
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’re learning more about a reported home invasion on Friday in Chattanooga. A woman says a man broke into her home after her husband went to work on Friday morning. She says he threatened her with a box cutter. He demanded cash, taking $300 from...
Cobb woman accused of impersonating federal agent, attorney says the incident is a misunderstanding
A woman is accused of impersonating a federal agent, but her attorney told Channel 2 Action News she’s innocent. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with the woman accused of impersonating a federal agent and her attorney. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Man in ski mask accused of stalking people in Kennesaw park
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are issuing a warning for those visiting Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park after several people reported being stalked. Witnesses told police that a man wearing a ski mask has been approaching people along a trail in the park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
eastridgenewsonline.com
October 4 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of ERPD. Victim reported an unknown party had vandalized a tire on his vehicle some time overnight. Joshua Gasaway was taken into custody for an East Ridge arrest warrant for Probationary Capias (Possession of Methamphetamine) after his vehicle collided into the façade of the new liquor store.
weisradio.com
Traffic Stop Results in Trafficking Charge
Centre Police Officer Mike Kilgore was conducting a routine traffic stop on Saturday night near Jordan Drive in Centre with the assistance of Cedar Bluff Police Officer Shane Butler and with the help of CB K-9 Dona, they discovered approximately 3 grams of a Fentanyl/Heroin mixture along with 1 gram of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana, and narcotic equipment.
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
WTVCFOX
Dalton man charged with beating woman to death
DALTON, Ga. — A man in Dalton faces homicide charges after the woman he was living with died from her injuries Monday morning. Dalton Police say 44-year-old Justin Pippin beat a woman to death last Thursday. Police were called that morning to the couple's home on the 900 block...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted in armed car theft
DECATUR, Ga. - Decatur police say they're looking for a man who committed armed grand theft auto. Police say the man in the photo above approached a woman parked along the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue with a silver gun at 6:32 p.m. They say he pointed the weapon...
fox5atlanta.com
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Wednesday, October 5, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Wednesday, October 5, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
