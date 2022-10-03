Read full article on original website
Brazil Presidential Election Headed To Runoff After Surprisingly Strong Vote For Far-Right Bolsonaro
The head-to-head battle will have massive implications for the world's fourth-largest democracy, as right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro seeks to undermine Brazil's election.
Video shows fake Trump elector in Georgia letting 2 Trump associates into an elections office on the day that a voting system was breached
A new video has added a layer of intrigue in the Georgia probe of Trump's post-election actions. A fake Trump elector was seen on tape letting Trump-linked operatives into the Coffee County office. The group included Cyber Ninjas' CEO Doug Logan, the man behind the botched Arizona vote audit. A...
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Majority of voters in poll support making it harder for politicians to override election results
A majority of Americans in a new poll support the idea of making it harder for politicians to override general election results. The Politico-Morning Consult poll published Wednesday found that 52 percent of respondents said it should be harder for lawmakers to override presidential election results, while 26 percent opposed the idea.
Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats
Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
Could an October Surprise Change the Course of Midterms?
The term appears to have been coined in 1980 by a Ronald Reagan campaign manager, and originally related to U.S. hostages held in Iran.
Poll shows Republicans widely believe election losers shouldn't concede
In a new poll conducted by Yahoo News and YouGov, fewer than half of Republicans said political candidates who receive fewer votes than their opponent should concede the race. It’s the latest evidence showing that Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden has enlivened a fascist strain within the GOP.
As support sags, Danish prime minister calls Nov. 1 election
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for Tuesday Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office
Democrats feel pressure to ‘save the republic’ in campaigns to run state election systems
Adrian Fontes is tired of responding to the outrageous claims of Mark Finchem, a Trump-backed Republican election denier with ties to QAnon. Fontes faces Finchem on the ballot this year for Arizona secretary of state. Finchem has said that if elected the state’s chief election official, he would ban early...
Key Detail in Polls May Be Hiding GOP Victories, Political Consultant Warns
A GOP strategist says the deadlocked U.S. Senate race between Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan and his Republican opponent, J.D. Vance, might actually be closer than national pundits believe, citing a number of flawed assumptions in some polls he thinks could be causing pollsters to overestimate Democrats' chances in this year's midterm elections.
Democrats hold 3-point advantage on generic congressional ballot ahead of midterms
Forty-six percent of registered voters said they will vote for Democratic candidates in the midterm elections, a 3-point lead over Republicans, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday. The pollster has asked the question weekly as the elections approach, with Democrats holding a slight lead in each iteration for more than a month. […]
One Month Ahead of Midterms, Election Officials Are Preparing for Potential Confrontation
The country's poll workers are gearing up for what could be a contentious moment in U.S. history: the upcoming midterm elections. Amid ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump — and a number of elections that feature his endorsed candidates on the ballot — the Associated Press reports that election workers are worried about aggressive poll watchers, individuals appointed by a political party who are meant to observe voters.
Major Democratic polling firm expands before midterm election
HIT Strategies is building out its team to include nearly 40 full-time staffers.
Russia submits objections to Ukraine genocide case in World Court
THE HAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Russia has submitted preliminary objections to a genocide case against Moscow brought by Ukraine, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said Thursday.
‘Threat to democracy’ among top concerns for voters but candidates don’t talk about it much
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Recent polls show a concern for democracy is among the top issues voters are thinking about as they go to cast their ballot this fall. However, candidates are not hammering the issue on the campaign trail. Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said...
6. Election denial: The offices that matter
More than 200 election deniers — candidates promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump — will appear on November general election ballots across the U.S. Why it matters: Those who win will gain footing to affect future elections including the 2024 presidential...
General election petition gathers momentum as more than 430,000 sign
Parliament could debate a petition - signed by more than 430,000 people so far - for an early general election. The petition is gathering momentum after a turbulent week for Prime Minister Liz Truss. Petitions that attract more than 100,000 signatures are considered by Parliament so the topic could end...
Election Spending Expected to Hit $9.3B by November Midterms
Political advertising spending has already surpassed $6.15 billion, eclipsing 2020 non-presidential spending with four weeks remaining ahead of November's midterms. Total election spending is expected to top $9.3 billion. Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, credits what she calls a "Trump bump." "We saw elections really explode...
Ted Cruz’s Weird, Anti-Conservative Posturing on Elections
The Senate Rules Committee took an important step Tuesday to avoid a repeat of the 2020 election crisis. The committee, after making a few technical amendments, voted to send the Electoral Count Reform Act to the full Senate with strong bipartisan support. The bill was produced by a group of...
