Presidential Election

Fernando Henrique Cardoso
Simone Tebet
Ciro Gomes
Jair Bolsonaro
J.p. Morgan
Trump's surprise breakthrough with Hispanic voters could spell doom for Democrats

Joe Biden won 65% of the Hispanic vote in the last presidential election. He campaigned on defending the working class and fixing the U.S. immigration system. Two years into his presidency, he has so far failed to do so, and Hispanic voters are increasingly deserting the Democratic Party. With the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, this Washington Examiner series, Taken For Granted, will look at how Biden and Democratic Party policies are failing to connect with the Latino electorate, how Donald Trump and Republicans have benefited, and how it could swing the November midterm elections.
One Month Ahead of Midterms, Election Officials Are Preparing for Potential Confrontation

The country's poll workers are gearing up for what could be a contentious moment in U.S. history: the upcoming midterm elections. Amid ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump — and a number of elections that feature his endorsed candidates on the ballot — the Associated Press reports that election workers are worried about aggressive poll watchers, individuals appointed by a political party who are meant to observe voters.
Americas
Presidential Election
Brazil
6. Election denial: The offices that matter

More than 200 election deniers — candidates promoting baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Trump — will appear on November general election ballots across the U.S. Why it matters: Those who win will gain footing to affect future elections including the 2024 presidential...
General election petition gathers momentum as more than 430,000 sign

Parliament could debate a petition - signed by more than 430,000 people so far - for an early general election. The petition is gathering momentum after a turbulent week for Prime Minister Liz Truss. Petitions that attract more than 100,000 signatures are considered by Parliament so the topic could end...
Election Spending Expected to Hit $9.3B by November Midterms

Political advertising spending has already surpassed $6.15 billion, eclipsing 2020 non-presidential spending with four weeks remaining ahead of November's midterms. Total election spending is expected to top $9.3 billion. Sarah Bryner, director of research and strategy for OpenSecrets, credits what she calls a "Trump bump." "We saw elections really explode...
