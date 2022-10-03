ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Nice weather lingers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Dry conditions continue across Central Florida. Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s for much of the area for the next couple of days. We will warm to high temperatures in the low to mid-80s on Wednesday in the Orlando area. The average high in Orlando on this date is 87.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

River Levels Keep Rising One Week After Ian

Orlando, FLA. – A week after Hurricane Ian came ashore bringing record rainfall across Central Florida, flooding concerns continue along all river forecast points. The Saint Johns River above Lake Harney appears to have crested well above the previous flood of record at 12.7 feet and will begin a very slow decline this week.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Daytona Lagoon closed due to damages from Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Lagoon has closed its doors temporarily due to damage from Hurricane Ian. In a statement released Wednesday on its website, park management apologized for the inconvenience, saying they saw damage and flooding from the storm. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
click orlando

2 areas in the Atlantic could develop in the next week

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two areas of activity in the Atlantic could develop further over the next few days. In the eastern tropical Atlantic, an elongated area of low pressure off the African coast is located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. [TRENDING: Orlando suffers major water...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Atlantic#Tropical Depression#Cabo Verde#Caribbean#African
click orlando

Osteen neighbors along St. Johns River stay resilient despite rising waters

OSTEEN, Fla. – Robyne Meeker is enjoying the island life. She has a seat in her lawn chair just feet from the water. A breeze flows through the queen palms just overhead. But this is no tropical getaway. She’s up against her Osteen home on the last sliver of land not yet taken by the St. Johns River.
OSTEEN, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive closed through the weekend

The St. Johns River Water Management District has reopened all its conservation lands to public recreation following Hurricane Ian, except for seven properties that are still experiencing some flooding. These properties include:. Buck Lake Conservation Area. Emeralda Marsh Conservation Area, except for Area 3 boat ramp which is open. Lake...
APOPKA, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
rtands.com

Brightline to begin track speed testing on Orlando line later this month

After many months of laying track and building grade crossings, Brightline will begin testing trains running up to 110 m.p.h. on sections of the newly constructed line. Testing will occur on an 11-mile stretch of Martin and St. Lucie counties the week of Oct. 17 and is slated to continue over a six-week period. The test area will include nine grade crossings in the two counties. Flaggers will be present at the crossings during the tests, and Brightline is working closely with government agencies, news media, and others to spread the word about the tests and highlight rail safety along the right-of-way.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida flooding: 'Never in my mind would I have imagined it would be this bad'

Unprecedented flooding has destroyed homes across Central Florida, the result of heavy rain dropped by Ian. In Seminole County, residents along the St. Johns River are wading through waist-high water inside their homes to collect belongings. In Osceola County, as the water recedes, residents are concerned about health issues related to the record floodwaters.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy