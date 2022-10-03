ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nearly 100 rescue cats and dogs flown from Florida to New Jersey after Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Hurricane Ian has not only displaced thousands of residents, but hundreds of pets that used to have a loving home.

Animal shelters in hard-hit areas are reporting a high number of homeless or surrendered pets, according to NBC-affiliate WTVJ. Volunteers have rescued dozens of cats and dogs.

‘Do not disaster sightsee’: FDEM director tells people to stay out of areas hit by Hurricane Ian

Organizations like the Broward County Humane Society are stepping up to help the animals.

Nearly 100 cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey.

Most of the animals were displaced, while others were already in shelters that were heavily damaged by the storm. Some are being moved to make way for new animals in need.

The emergency flight was made possible by God Flights, a charitable organization known for saving homeless animals.

The animals that landed in New Jersey are getting checked out and will be put up for adoption soon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

fox35orlando.com

Central Florida shelter looking for owners of lost dog that was attacked by alligator

EUSTIS, Fla. - A Central Florida shelter is hoping to reunite a lost dog with its owners after it was attacked by an alligator following Hurricane Ian. The Lake County Florida Animal Shelter says the dog was discovered by animal control on Friday on State Road 44 and Seminole Springs in Eustis. Staff said they thought the dog's tail was just severed, but after being examined, teeth marks from an alligator were found.
EUSTIS, FL
PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
MADISON, NJ
sarasotamagazine.com

What Happened to Our Local Birds During Hurricane Ian?

News and reports of devastation from Hurricane Ian continue to roll in. Images of flooded roads, roofless house and downed power lines make up a majority of what we see—but the animals that share Florida with us are also affected by storms. So where do all the critters go...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Zoo Takes in Over 200 Baby Sea Turtles Blown 'Way Off Course' By Hurricane Ian

The Brevard Zoo is caring for the baby sea turtles affected by Hurricane Ian until it is safe for the animals to return to the ocean The Brevard Zoo is hosting a baby turtle sleepover. According to the Florida zoo, the park is temporarily housing over 200 wild baby sea turtles affected by Hurricane Ian. Ahead of the destructive storm, Brevard Zoo's Sea Turtle Healing Center prepared to receive an influx of new patients, so the facility was ready for the new arrivals. Lauren Delgado, the communications manager...
FLORIDA STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
WGAL

Dogs, cats affected by Hurricane Ian arrive in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — Animals affected by Hurricane Ian have arrived in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania SPCA teamed up with Greater Good Charities to accept the animals from Florida. Six dogs and five cats arrived Sunday at the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters. The dogs will be quarantined for 14 days, then be available...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFLA

Hurricane Ian death toll rises to 72 in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Medical Examiners Commission said the death toll from Hurricane Ian is at 72 as of Tuesday. Hurricane Ian pummeled parts of south and central Florida last week. The storm made landfall in Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane. So far, officials said there were 72 […]
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Hurricane Ian’s stunning science lessons

Scientists understood just how impactful the storm would be in numbers, but even for those same meteorologists well-versed in storm damage, the reality of what those numbers would translate to on the ground was hard to visualize ahead of the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
PhillyBite

Where to Go Horseback Riding in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - Horseback riding is excellent if you want to connect with nature and enjoy the outdoors. Many scenic parks and rural areas are home to horse-only trails. Several horseback riding farms also rent out horses or offer lessons. This is an excellent activity for people of all ages but ensures safety.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
WTHR

Central Indiana rescue working to save most vulnerable dogs

INDIANAPOLIS — Animal shelters and rescues here in Indiana do whatever they can to save unwanted pets and find them loving homes. One rescue, Tails and Trails, is rescuing the most vulnerable, often those minutes from euthanasia. Mo Tibbetts started the nonprofit in 2014 to save the dogs that...
INDIANA STATE
WFLA

Chopper video shows view of Orlando area flooding after Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recovery after Hurricane Ian in Florida continues after the storm slammed in to the state’s southwest coast Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane. A video provided by TMX from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows an aerial view of severe flooding in the Orlando area on Friday. Major areas including Alafaya […]
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

WFLA

