Nearly 100 rescue cats and dogs flown from Florida to New Jersey after Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Hurricane Ian has not only displaced thousands of residents, but hundreds of pets that used to have a loving home.

Animal shelters in hard-hit areas are reporting a high number of homeless or surrendered pets, according to NBC-affiliate WTVJ. Volunteers have rescued dozens of cats and dogs.

Organizations like the Broward County Humane Society are stepping up to help the animals.

Nearly 100 cats and dogs were flown from South Florida to New Jersey.

Most of the animals were displaced, while others were already in shelters that were heavily damaged by the storm. Some are being moved to make way for new animals in need.

The emergency flight was made possible by God Flights, a charitable organization known for saving homeless animals.

The animals that landed in New Jersey are getting checked out and will be put up for adoption soon.

