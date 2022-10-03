Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
FLSHMV mobile DMVs to help Floridians replace drivers licenses
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In response to Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has announced two additional Florida Licensing on Wheels mobile locations in Lee and Charlotte counties to provide residents with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards, and titles. The two new FLOW mobile...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County discusses roofing solutions for residents
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Charlotte County last week, with powerful 150-mile-per-hour winds and a storm surge that caused damage to homes and left entire mobile home communities in pieces. Because of the combination of winds, rain and storm surge, many homes sustained damage to their roofs, leaving homes exposed...
Mysuncoast.com
911 issues resolved in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB)- Verizon has notified Manatee County Emergency Operations that interruptions to 911 have been fixed!. Emergency communications in Manatee County may be reached by dialing 911. _____________________. Original story. MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Network issues are impacting Manatee County Verizon customers. Currently, Verizon customers can not...
Mysuncoast.com
State wheels out mobile units to help Floridians replace drivers licenses, IDs
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte County Jail damaged in hurricane
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Charlotte County Jail was damaged during Hurricane Ian, officials report. None of the main structures were damaged; however, there were multiple issues with electricity, water, minimal flooding, and fan units ripped from the roof. During this event, all the detainees were secured in their...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast Blood Centers calls for donations in the wake of Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People throughout the Suncoast are opening up their hearts and their veins. Blood is badly needed at this moment, according to Suncoast Blood Centers. Leaders in the organization are calling on people throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough County to step forward and fill their banks, so local hospitals can get the help they need.
‘Don’t do this’: Sarasota man busted for shining laser at police helicopter, deputies say
A 44-year-old man is behind bars Wednesday after he was caught on camera shining a laser at a police helicopter, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
Hurricane Ian Recovery: Three things you need to know
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are three items of information regarding Hurricane Ian Recovery in the Suncoast that you need to know this Wednesday evening. 1. CoolToday Park cancels October events due to storm damage. Managers at CoolToday Park have canceled events through the end of October because of “substantial...
Mysuncoast.com
ABC7 ‘s Neighbors Helping Neighbors groups help residents organize relief
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People in the Suncoast always take care of their neighbors. In the aftermath of Ian, ABC7 has created two community Facebook groups for residents to organize and spread information following Hurricane Ian. There is a group for Sarasota and Manatee Counties and a group for Charlotte...
Mysuncoast.com
Charlotte deputy stabbed by 14-year-old, sheriff’s office says
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy is recovering after being stabbed six times by a 14-year-old who was out after curfew, authorities said. The deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Thursday in Babcock Ranch when he saw a suspicious juvenile riding a bicycle around The Lake House Kitchen and Grill. Charlotte County is still under a curfew imposed during Hurricane Ian.
Mysuncoast.com
100 deaths reported in Florida following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The death toll in Florida from Hurricane Ian has now hit 100 deaths statewide. Lee County has the most deaths at 55 and recovery efforts are still underway particularly in areas around Fort Myers where the 7-foot storm surge caused devastation to homes and businesses. With five death reported in North Carolina, the nationwide death toll from the storm is 105.
Mysuncoast.com
Myakka City: Free Donations available to those in need
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from Myakka City joined together to provide a helping Hand. Residents are encouraged to stop by the Myakka City community center to pick up donated items free of charge. According to organizers, the drive-thru style giveaway line is open through Friday, the 7th from 9...
Mysuncoast.com
Recycling on hold in City of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Power outages have forced the City of Sarasota to suspend residential recycling pickup for the time being, the city said Wednesday. “Unfortunately due to continued power outages at the Recycling Processing Center, the City will be suspending collection of all recyclable materials until further notice,” the city announced on Facebook.
Mysuncoast.com
911 unavailable for Verizon customers around Florida, Manatee County finds workaround
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Network issues are impacting Manatee County Verizon customers. Currently, Verizon customers can not dial 911 from Jacksonville to the Keys. Manatee County officials have a workaround in place. If someone calls 911 on the Verizon Wireless Network, telecommunicators disconnect and dial the number back from a 10-digit line to process and take the call.
WJHG-TV
Damage in Placida Florida from Hurricane Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Palm Harbor Marina is definitely an eye-catcher for anyone in Placida. Handfuls of cars are driving to the area to take photos and videos. Property managers said it has become almost a nuisance while they’re just trying to clean up just like everyone else is.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County warns of fake contractors following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County is warning residents to keep an eye on scammers who try to prey on the vulnerable following natural disasters. Contractor schemes affect many after an event like Hurricane Ian. There are several resources to verify the license of your contractor. For the unincorporated area...
Mysuncoast.com
Englewood hospital reopens after repairs
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Englewood Hospital, 700 Medical Blvd. in Englewood, has reopened after power and water service were restored to the 100-bed acute care hospital. “We understand this has been a difficult and trying time for everyone, particularly those with loved ones who are hospitalized,” said Steve...
Mysuncoast.com
JFCS of the Suncoast working to feed Hurricane victims
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - JFCS of the Suncoast has started a fundraiser to collect money to purchase groceries and hot meals for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. The will also host a Food Truck Event on the property from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 12. Food trucks...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Schools needs more bus drivers to open school Monday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools is still hiring bus drivers. They say they need 80 more drivers before school can reopen. Several schools in northern Sarasota County are opening Monday, Oct. 10 following Hurricane Ian. Other schools in the south part of the County will remain closed a bit longer.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
The Englewood community on the border of Charlotte and Sarasota counties was hit hard by Hurricane Ian as the eye of the category four storm swept through last week. Many people in the community are now without homes after the devastating winds tore them apart. WINK News was given a...
