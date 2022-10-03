Read full article on original website
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Ohio State (1998)
Location: Ohio Stadium (Columbus, Ohio) Nearing the halfway point of the 2022 season, things begin to become more clear in the college football landscape. The Michigan State Spartans are looking for answers any way they can find them and question marks are beginning to stack up. With MSU’s three-straight losses...
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
theonlycolors.com
Bad Betting Advice, Week Six: Top Gun
Goodness gracious, great balls of fire. It is hard to believe that we are almost at the midpoint of the college football season. Back in the summer, most Michigan State fanboys expected that the Spartans would be close to clinching a bowl bid by now. Instead, the Green and White are sitting at the bottom of the Big Ten East standings at 2-3 overall. The season has entered a danger zone.
theonlycolors.com
Get To Know The Opponent: Ohio State
The Michigan State Spartans host the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes this Saturday at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Let’s get to know more about Ohio State. Head Coach: Ryan Day (fourth season as OSU head coach, 39-4 record) Series History: The Spartans and the Buckeyes have met...
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Reeling Michigan State Spartans prepare for Ohio State Buckeyes
The Michigan State football program had its weekly press conference on Tuesday, allowing assistant coaches and players to speak to the media about the team’s struggles and the game against Ohio State on Saturday. Offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic started things off at the podium, opening up about the...
Five Most Interesting Things Mel Tucker Said Ahead Of Ohio State
The Spartans have a big challenge ahead with the No. 3 team in the nation headed to East Lansing this weekend...
WILX-TV
MSU vs. Wisconsin Game Time Set
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Homecoming football game against Wisconsin will kick off at 4pm. The announcement came Monday for the game to be played October 8th. At noon that day, Michigan hosts Penn State. The Spartans host Ohio State at 4pm this Saturday while the Badgers, 2-3, play at Northwestern this Saturday under new interim coach Jim Leonard.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week Five: Lost
Just a few short weeks ago, fans of the Michigan State Spartans were sitting up in the first-class cabin, perhaps sipping a vodka and tonic, flashing back to the fond memories of a 11-2 season and Peach Bowl victory in 2021, and dreaming about the glory that 2022 and beyond might bring.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker reacts to Paul Chryst's firing at Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach and Wisconsin alum Mel Tucker commented on the firing of Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst Monday afternoon and made his thoughts clear. While the news on Chryst came out of nowhere Sunday evening, Tucker admitted “nothing shocks or surprises me” in the business of college football.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Preparations continue for Tom Izzo and Michigan State men’s basketball
Michigan State men’s basketball had a post-practice media availability session on Tuesday. Head coach Tom Izzo and some players were accessible to the media. Izzo opened by addressing the injuries on the team. He said that senior forward Malik Hall was back at practice on Monday after being out for nine days. Meanwhile, sophomore guard Jaden Akins is still recovering from a foot injury.
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh reveals one Michigan player he absolutely loves
Jim Harbaugh recently took the opportunity to dote on one of his players. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was injured in the blowout win over Hawaii. Edwards made his return to the field in Week 5, getting 18 snaps against Iowa. Edwards carried the ball 5 times and collected 29 rushing yards, and also caught a 12-yard TD pass.
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
A Message To Michigan Drivers Who Try To Block Others From Merging
One of the biggest struggles for Michigan drivers is the seemingly neverending construction season that seems to run from March to late November (if not longer) every year. Compounding that problem is the fact that Zipper Merging seems to be an inherently difficult concept for Michigan drivers. Does the state...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
Michigan’s official Christmas tree hails from St. Johns
The tree was picked by Michigan's Department of Technology, Management and Budget, and is the first state tree to be picked out of Clinton County.
Weather in week ahead: A garden-killing freeze is coming
Fall is the season of temperature ups and downs in Michigan. This week will certainly live up to those expectations. The first part of the week will see temperatures climb higher. We have some beautiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the 70s in the afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front crashes through Michigan Thursday, sending temperatures low enough for a freeze to even a hard freeze Saturday morning.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
radioresultsnetwork.com
This Year’s State Christmas Tree Will NOT Come From Upper Peninsula
The official 2022 state Christmas tree, a 63-foot spruce selected by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), will be harvested from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The spruce, donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, will arrive in downtown Lansing to festoon the Capitol grounds for the holiday season Saturday, Oct. 29.
