Kansas City, MO

A quick scouting report of the KC Chiefs’ Week 5 opponent: Las Vegas Raiders

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

The Chiefs will play their fifth game of the 2022 season on Monday Oct. 10, and already it’ll be their third prime-time contest.

The “Monday Night Football” game against the Las Vegas Raiders also will be the second time this season the Chiefs will face an AFC West foe under the lights at Arrowhead Stadium. They played the Chargers on a Thursday in Week 2.

Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here is a quick scouting report of the Raiders before next Monday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m., and the game will air on ESPN and KMBC (Ch. 9)..

The records

The Chiefs, 3-1, are in f irst place in the AFC West , while the Raiders, 1-3, got their first victory on Sunday by defeating the Broncos 32-23 in Las Vegas. Kansas City has won 13 of the last 15 meetings between the longtime rivals. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 70-54-2.

The offense

Las Vegas’ offense is ranked 13th in the NFL, and both the rushing and passing attacks are the 14th best in the league .

Running back Josh Jacobs had a huge game Sunday, as he ran for 144 yards in 28 carries with two touchdowns. He also had 31 receiving yards.

Quarterback Derek Carr only passed for 188 yards Sunday, but he rushed for 40 yards in seven attempts and told the Athletic’s Vic Tafur that former Raiders coach Jon Gruden had always encouraged him to use his legs as well as his arm.

“Gru would tell me to run for two (first downs) a game,” Carr told the Athletic. “And now, with the way that (defenses) are playing, if they want to double everybody, I have to take it upon my shoulders and find a lane and go. It’s definitely something I am trying to do.”

Receiver Davante Adams caught nine passes Sunday for 101 yards after having 48 receiving yards in the previous two games. Adams, the former Packers star, had 141 receiving yards in the opener.

Slot receiver Hunter Renfrow has missed the previous two games because of a concussion. Mack Hollins has 17 receptions and 273 receiving yards this season.

The defense

Las Vegas is 23rd in scoring defense (25 points per game), and has forced just three turnovers. Only Washington (one) has created fewer.

Opponents are completing 68.9% of their passes against the Raiders, who are 26th in that category. Las Vegas’ sack percentage is just 3.6% and is the second worst in the NFL (ahead of Arizona).

Defensive end Maxx Crosby had two sacks Sunday and has four of the team’s five this season.

Opponents have scored touchdowns on 76.9% of trips to the red zone, the fourth-highest rate in the NFL .

The Kansas City Star

