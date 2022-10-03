Charlie Potter with the Alabama site on 247Sports, bamaonline.com, gives you a deep dive into the Tide as the Aggies prepare to meet up with them from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 7:00 pm on Saturday via CBS. Alabama is ranked as the number one team in the country after they thrashed Arkansas last week but lost Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young during the game to a shoulder injury. Now, the Aggies are having to prepare for both Young and backup Jalen Milroe who came off of the bench and poses a different set of problems for the Aggies via his feet. Milroe had a 77 yard run and also threw a touchdown pass. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the better all around backs in the country. They're also going to have to contend with a defense that's loaded with upperclassmen and ranks high nationally in most statistical categories. Pass rusher Will Anderson is the best edge player in the country and has five sacks.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 HOURS AGO