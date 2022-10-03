ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M

This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
247Sports

Behind enemy lines: Five questions with a Alabama expert

Charlie Potter with the Alabama site on 247Sports, bamaonline.com, gives you a deep dive into the Tide as the Aggies prepare to meet up with them from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 7:00 pm on Saturday via CBS. Alabama is ranked as the number one team in the country after they thrashed Arkansas last week but lost Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young during the game to a shoulder injury. Now, the Aggies are having to prepare for both Young and backup Jalen Milroe who came off of the bench and poses a different set of problems for the Aggies via his feet. Milroe had a 77 yard run and also threw a touchdown pass. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the better all around backs in the country. They're also going to have to contend with a defense that's loaded with upperclassmen and ranks high nationally in most statistical categories. Pass rusher Will Anderson is the best edge player in the country and has five sacks.
247Sports

GigEm247 answers Alabama's questions about the Aggies

GigEm47's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Alabama site and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and Tide collide this Saturday at Bryant-Dnny Stadium from Tuscaloosa at 7:00 p.m. on CBS. The Aggies are looking to rebound from a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State but have suffered an enormous number of injuries that have played the largest role in derailing the pre season hopes of a team ranked sixth nationally when they opened the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'

Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
WSFA

86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
wvtm13.com

University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
footballscoop.com

UPDATE: Sources tell FootballScoop it's first-ever public admission by conference for 'significant errors,' reprimands officials in key rivalry contest

Furman’s defense had pitched a shutout through the game’s first 20 minutes against Southern Conference rival Samford, and the Paladins had seemingly just positioned their offense for more after Ivan Yates appeared to secure a contested interception from Samford wideout Chandler Smith. It was Yates who met Smith...
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC Shorts announces latest live show

The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
247Sports

247Sports

