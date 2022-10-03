Read full article on original website
Three matchups for Texas A&M-Alabama
Previewing three matchups for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in advance of its meeting with Texas A&M Saturday night (7 p.m. CT/CBS) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Alabama readies for star-studded recruiting weekend versus Texas A&M
This Saturday against Texas A&M was one of Alabama’s most anticipated games heading into the fall. A rematch of last year’s Tide loss with an added dose of intrigue after Nick Saban’s NIL comments from the summer. And though the Aggies have faltered in 2022, the potential future of both these squads is still promising.
Behind enemy lines: Five questions with a Alabama expert
Charlie Potter with the Alabama site on 247Sports, bamaonline.com, gives you a deep dive into the Tide as the Aggies prepare to meet up with them from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 7:00 pm on Saturday via CBS. Alabama is ranked as the number one team in the country after they thrashed Arkansas last week but lost Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young during the game to a shoulder injury. Now, the Aggies are having to prepare for both Young and backup Jalen Milroe who came off of the bench and poses a different set of problems for the Aggies via his feet. Milroe had a 77 yard run and also threw a touchdown pass. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the better all around backs in the country. They're also going to have to contend with a defense that's loaded with upperclassmen and ranks high nationally in most statistical categories. Pass rusher Will Anderson is the best edge player in the country and has five sacks.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
GigEm247 answers Alabama's questions about the Aggies
GigEm47's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Alabama site and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and Tide collide this Saturday at Bryant-Dnny Stadium from Tuscaloosa at 7:00 p.m. on CBS. The Aggies are looking to rebound from a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State but have suffered an enormous number of injuries that have played the largest role in derailing the pre season hopes of a team ranked sixth nationally when they opened the season.
Alabama football: The Bryce Young issue is a touchy subject, but it must be talked about
We can wax poetic about that force of an offensive line. Or we can whine about the enigma that is Jermaine Burton. We can talk about that resilient defense in Fayetteville. Or we can discuss that re-emerging penalty problem on the road. We can talk about all of it, the...
Sights, sounds from Alabama's second practice of Texas A&M week
The University of Alabama football team practiced for two hours on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields on Tuesday afternoon. The Crimson Tide spent the workout session in full pads. Alabama, ranked No. 1 nationally, will play host to the Texas A&M Aggies at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Week...
Jimbo Fisher offers scouting report on Jalen Milroe, a former A&M recruiting target
Texas A&M and Alabama face off in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. And there will be plenty of discussion leading up to the game about the quarterback position, as both teams are dealing with uncertain situations due to injury. Jimbo Fisher revealed Monday during his weekly media availability that Aggies starter...
Two Tuscaloosa Area High Schools Earn Top-Ten Honors
Two Tuscaloosa area high schools have been recognized by the Alabama Sports Writers Association as top-ten teams within their divisions. Tuscaloosa County High has been voted the 7th best team within 7A and Hillcrest has been ranked 4th within 6A. Hillcrest even received a singular first place vote. Both schools...
Nick Saban Furious With The Media This Monday Afternoon
Alabama's Nick Saban is having a tough time keeping his cool with the media this week. Heisman winner Bryce Young exited last Saturday's game vs. the Razorbacks of Arkansas with a shoulder injury. Naturally, the media is asking him questions about Young's status and how the Alabama ...
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
Paul Finebaum weighs in on Bryce Young injury: 'It's a problem'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on KJM Tuesday to discuss Bryce Young’s shoulder injury he suffered against Arkansas. The Crimson Tide came out on top against Arkansas behind the talent of Jahmyr Gibbs, but the potential ramifications of Young’s injury are… worrisome to say the least. Finebaum...
86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic happening Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The 86th annual Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic is happening Saturday night in Birmingham. The Tuskegee Golden Tigers are 3-2, while the Morehouse Maroon Panthers are 0-5. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. TIME: 7 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App?...
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
UPDATE: Sources tell FootballScoop it's first-ever public admission by conference for 'significant errors,' reprimands officials in key rivalry contest
Furman’s defense had pitched a shutout through the game’s first 20 minutes against Southern Conference rival Samford, and the Paladins had seemingly just positioned their offense for more after Ivan Yates appeared to secure a contested interception from Samford wideout Chandler Smith. It was Yates who met Smith...
SEC Shorts announces latest live show
The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
2 injured when gunfire erupts outside youth league football game in Adamsville
Gunfire erupted outside a youth league football game in Adamsville Saturday night, leaving two people wounded. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a 6 and under game at the city’s youth football field. Adamsville Assistant Police Chief Chris Robinson said someone shot into an occupied vehicle, wounding an...
Dwayne Thompson holds watch party to celebrate appearance in Hulu original series
PELHAM – Dwayne Thompson aka “Big Daddy,” a larger than life personality with a talent for cooking, was recently featured on the Hulu original series ‘Best in Dough.’. Thompson held a watch party to celebrated his series feature at Blues, Bourbon and Brews on Wednesday, Sept....
Three Bradley Alabama Attorneys Appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee Leadership Roles
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that three of the firm’s associates in the firm’s Birmingham office have been appointed to DRI Young Lawyers Committee leadership roles, effective Oct. 28, 2022. With more than 1,500 members internationally, DRI is the largest international membership...
