Read full article on original website
Related
Behind enemy lines: Five questions with a Alabama expert
Charlie Potter with the Alabama site on 247Sports, bamaonline.com, gives you a deep dive into the Tide as the Aggies prepare to meet up with them from Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 7:00 pm on Saturday via CBS. Alabama is ranked as the number one team in the country after they thrashed Arkansas last week but lost Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young during the game to a shoulder injury. Now, the Aggies are having to prepare for both Young and backup Jalen Milroe who came off of the bench and poses a different set of problems for the Aggies via his feet. Milroe had a 77 yard run and also threw a touchdown pass. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the better all around backs in the country. They're also going to have to contend with a defense that's loaded with upperclassmen and ranks high nationally in most statistical categories. Pass rusher Will Anderson is the best edge player in the country and has five sacks.
The national media predicts the Texas A&M-Alabama score
This coming weekend’s Texas A&M-Alabama game was billed as the top matchup of the season back in the summer. Both teams were expected to be undefeated and ranked in the top 5 at this point. Alabama moved to No. 1 in the polls this week, but Texas A&M fell...
GigEm247 answers Alabama's questions about the Aggies
GigEm47's Jeff Tarpley answers questions about the Aggies for our Alabama site and talks about what to look for when the Aggies and Tide collide this Saturday at Bryant-Dnny Stadium from Tuscaloosa at 7:00 p.m. on CBS. The Aggies are looking to rebound from a 42-24 loss at Mississippi State but have suffered an enormous number of injuries that have played the largest role in derailing the pre season hopes of a team ranked sixth nationally when they opened the season.
Ozzie Newsome to represent Alabama as part of 2022 SEC Legends Class
Ozzie Newsome was selected to represent The University of Alabama as part of the Southeastern Conference Football Legends Class of 2022, the league office announced on Thursday. Newsome is one of 14 former stars who excelled on the gridiron and helped write the rich history of the sport at Alabama.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arnett: stopping Razorback run is ‘name of the game this week’
What have you seen from Arkansas’ offense, and what do you know about quarterback KJ Jefferson’s situation? Zach Arnett: “Oh, I know nothing more than everyone else knows. I anticipate he’s going to run out there on the first snap and be just fine. He’s a heck of a football player, it’s amazing some of the things he does on a football field with the ball in his hand.”
Eli Manning named to 2022 SEC legends class
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Former Ole Miss quarterback and 2003 Maxwell Award winner Eli Manning is one of 14 members of the 2022 Southeastern Conference Football Legends class, the league office announced on Thursday. The class will be honored at the 2022 SEC Football "Weekend of Champions" December 2-3 in Atlanta, Georgia, highlighted by the annual SEC Legends Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The group will also be recognized prior to the SEC Football Championship Game, which will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Alabama Football: Early betting line and prediction Tide vs. Aggies and other key games
Unsurprising to many Alabama Football fans, the Crimson Tide covered another spread last week, against the Arkansas Razorbacks. How the Crimson Tide covered was a surprise, because for more than half of the game the Alabama football offense was led by backup quarterback, Jalen Milroe. This week the Crimson Tide...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart offers a unique perspective about Alabama's long-term solution at quarterback
Alabama saw Bryce Young go down against Arkansas with a sprained shoulder. While there is the chance that the defending Heisman Trophy winner could miss time, Nick Saban has officially ruled Young “day-to-day” as Texas A&M is next on the schedule on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rece Davis gives his thoughts on Texas A&M-Alabama and Jimbo Fisher
Rece Davis joined Paul Finebaum on Tuesday to discuss to upcoming gemr beteenn Texas A&M and Alabama. “It’s really a fascinating thing,” Davis said. “This is last gasp desparation moment for Texas A&M”.”. Davis goes on to speak about the world of wars between head coaches...
Kamani Johnson provides throwback mentality for Arkansas
Several memorable basketball teams throughout the history of the game have had that one player who operates with an added edge, the type of guy teammates love to play with but opponents never look forward to playing against. Arkansas has a prime example in senior big man Kamani Johnson. Johnson,...
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC Shorts announces latest live show
The SEC Shorts crew is hitting the road once again. The cast of the popular YouTube comedy series—Robert Clay, Josh Snead, Hannah Kuykendall, and Eric Hall—did their first live show in Athens on April 15 and 16, coinciding with Georgia’s G-Day. The theme was “An Evening of Hope”, based on a character Kuykendall played in the series named “Hope” that came along during the Bulldogs’ run to their first national championship since 1980.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Mountain Brook football coach Don Creasy dies in crash
A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
When it comes to comfort food, most people would go for a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side. If you are one of them and you also happen to live in Alabama, here are three great burger places that are well-known in Alabama for serving high-quality food.
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Birmingham, Alabama
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Birmingham for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Birmingham. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
Officer placed on leave after Alabama pharmacy shooting
One person was shot by a Decatur Police officer during an altercation at a pharmacy Tuesday.
Bite This: Does Chongwah Express Still Live Up to Being an Alabama Staple?
My first Chinese food experience was LaChoy Chicken Chow Mein. Yup, I’m talking about the meal in the can. Don’t judge. It was good and my mother enjoyed the ease of the preparation of it. Going out to eat was viewed as a special occasion type of situation...
247Sports
54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0