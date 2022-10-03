ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We can be anybody': Little Mermaid revival sparks conversation on representation

By Liz Nass
The State News, Michigan State University
 2 days ago

Design by Madison Echlin. ﻿

Related
"Bros" review: Students share their opinions following special premiere at Wells Hall

At Wells Hall, Universal Studios is a frequent visitor, supplying exclusive movie premiere screeners to the Residence Hall Association and college movie goers. The most recent premiere on Sept. 29 was Billy Eichner and Judd Apatow's new rom com: "Bros." In the past, students gathered to watch "Dear Evan Hansen." Campus cinema volunteer and psychology senior Arsh Rathod said they want to share advanced screenings that mean the most to college students. "It's mostly the bigger movies that they want to get more hype out of, so they're right now trying to inspire other people to come out and see...
VISUAL ART
'Confidently single' college women talk self-love, celibacy, intimacy and growth

"You might lose more guys than you keep, but you're never going to lose yourself."Broadcast journalism senior Hunter Gadwell's life mantra is, "I don't know a lot, but I do know a little."Gadwell uses this phrase to kick off her TikTok videos, where she gives boy advice to other single girls in college. Since May, she has acquired over 426,000 likes for her videos and has become known for her empowering messages. "I had a couple of weeks where I was just doing my thing, going through the motions, and I was like, 'You know what, I learned a lot...
SOCIETY
STEM students share their thoughts on stereotypes of themselves, other majors

Out of the over 200 majors at Michigan State University,﻿ STEM programs are often seen as the most work-intensive of the bunch.﻿Human biology sophomore Anthony Mulhem said he finds himself spending five to six hours on homework a night. This is actually lower than average, he said, as his classes are still taking time to gear up for the semester.﻿"At the peak, it's more like seven to eight because there's just a lot more work to do," Mulhem said. "Personally, for me, I need to really go over the material often, just so I can either memorize it or understand...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student-run fashion magazine seeks to bring opportunity, inspiration to Black students

N Crowd: a fashion magazine and organization created by and for Black students. The idea was brought to life by apparel and textile design juniors Takai Taggart and Damond Hardwick. Taggart, who serves as the president, said she wanted to create her own fashion organization geared toward Black students because preexisting fashion organizations at MSU didn't have many opportunities to advance in position. With N Crowd, she seeks to change this. "My goal is to make a safe space for people of color who are interested in the arts -- particularly fashion -- and just inspire Black students that it is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Houselights: Adam Levine cheating scandal, Kanye West's new school, Trevor Noah/Dua Lipa dating

TW: Body DysmorphiaSpoiler Alert: "Don't Worry Darling"Host Liz Nass discusses new Twitter tea: Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa spotted together, the new "Kardashians" episode, Khloe Kardashian, etc. Nass also reviews and discusses the "Don't Worry Darling" movie, new Netflix releases and trailers on trending shows.This week on Houselights:Houselights teamPodcast coordinator: Shakyra MaboneHost(s): Liz NassEdited by: SaMya Overall, Shakyra Mabone and XXXArticle(s) referenced:'These are our narrative we're talking about' The Black mental health experience at MSU by Jada VasserMSU professors, experts explain the 'catastrophic' effects of Hurricane Ian by Jack ArmstrongNAISO hosts 37th annual Pow Wow of Love, celebrating community and culture by Jaden BeardWomen's use of exclamation points in emails might not be the issue you think it is by Miranda Dunlap
CELEBRITIES
getnews.info

Author Gitte Tamar’s New Illustration Book, “A Shadow” Challenges the Mold of Traditional Children’s Books With a Uniquely Spooky Twist

Just in time for Halloween, the new illustration book, A Shadow, teaches new generations that it is okay to be different in a world that can be not so accepting. Author Gitte Tamar’s New Illustration Book, “A Shadow” Challenges the Mold of Traditional Children’s Books With a Uniquely Spooky Twist.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
'You need to know a little bit of almost everything': Navigating the different disciplines of engineering

Careers in engineering can vary from building bridges, computers and software to improving how microwaves work or creating prosthetics. With so many paths and focuses, what does it mean to be an engineer?﻿Biosystems and agricultural engineering associate professor Daniel Morris said an engineer is "someone who looks at the world and wants to understand it, and then wants to make it better."﻿Engineers work to improve and solve real-world problems, and they do it in a variety of ways and within a variety of industries. Agricultural engineering focuses on issues related to plants and animals. Morris said the goal is to improve the...
ENGINEERING
The State News, Michigan State University

