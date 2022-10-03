ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, SC

Partially buried body was found in Midlands, now man’s killer is convicted, cops say

By Noah Feit
The State
The State
 2 days ago

Nearly two years after the body of a Midlands man who had been fatally shot was found partially buried behind a vacant mobile home , his killer has been convicted on a murder charge and other crimes, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Sept. 29, Osman Shareef Shabazz Jr., 24, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and grand larceny, Sheriff Will Montgomery said in a news release.

Shabazz was sentenced to life in prison for killing Gabriel Deshawn Brisbon , the sheriff’s office said. He was given five-year prison sentences for the two other convictions, while additional charges from the arrest for ill treatment of animals and malicious injury were not prosecuted, Fairfield County court records show.

“This conviction represents justice for the (Brisbon) family and friends but it still does not bring Gabe back,” Montgomery said in the release. “I know that they still miss him and are still hurting.”

On January 31, 2021, Brisbon was last seen by his family and was subsequently reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 2, according to the release. On Feb. 5, Brisbon’s body was found in an abandoned mobile home lot near the intersection of Peach Road and U.S. 321 in Winnsboro , the sheriff’s office said.

Brisbon had been shot multiple times and his body had been partially buried, according to the release.

After he was last seen Jan. 31 at the Winnfield West Apartments in Winnsboro , Brisbon’s car was found days later abandoned in Columbia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information on how the car ended up in Richland County was not made available.

Shabazz was quickly developed as a suspect, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word how the sheriff’s office connected Shabazz to Brisbon’s death, or a motive for the shooting.

On Feb. 5, a search began for Shabazz , the sheriff’s office said. He and two other people charged in Brisbon’s death were arrested on Feb. 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

One of Shabazz’s co-defendants, Sylvia Bacon Scott, is still facing pending charges for murder , grand larceny , malicious injury , and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, court records show.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation, and Shabazz was prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. William Frick was listed as Shabazz’s attorney, according to court records.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, SC
City
Winnsboro, SC
Winnsboro, SC
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
abccolumbia.com

24 year-old sentenced to life in prison after murder conviction

FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Fairfield County Officials say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder last year. Osman Shabazz Jr., 24, was convicted of killing Gabriel Brisbane back in January 2021. According to investigators, Brisbane’s body was later found partially buried behind a mobile...
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

SLED: 3 caregivers charged in Saluda Co. death

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three caregivers were arrested and charged Monday with abuse and neglect resulting in the death of a vulnerable adult, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said. According to SLED, Kelle Nicole Bedenbaugh, 40, Brett Allen Burkett, 27, and Pam Fulmer Burkett, 62,...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Highway crashes kill 2 within hours in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating two separate crashes that left two victims dead. Wednesday’s early morning crash left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Prison#Violent Crime
WIS-TV

Lower Richland student charged for bringing gun onto campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 17-year-old Lower Richland High student has been charged with taking a gun to school. The teen is being charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm under 18, and possession of a stolen firearm. According to officers, around 3:30 p.m....
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: Lexington Co. coroner identifies man involved domestic

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A Lexington County man accused of shooting his wife before authorities say he turned the gun on himself has been identified by Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. According to the county coroner, the man killed during a domestic related incident along Haskell Road in Gilbert is 70 year old William P. Burrow. According to authorities, Burrow was involved in an altercation around 9 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency personnel.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County man shot his wife then took his own life

Lexington County deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning after with a domestic-related call for service at a home near Gilbert. According to investigators, a woman was shot by her husband during an incident at their home on Haskell Rd. The man left the home and deputies started a search with the help of K-9 police dogs and a drone. Deputies found the man’s body a short time later after he apparently died by suicide.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of mom

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Deputies say man involved in domestic situation committed suicide

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Deputies say a man who was located Tuesday after a domestic situation committed suicide after shooting his wife. Investigators responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene. Deputies say his body was located a short...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deer hunter found dead after reported missing in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deer hunter was found dead Wednesday morning after he was reported missing. Deputies said the hunter went out Tuesday but never returned. On Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the woods in the Tucker Town...
UNION COUNTY, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
9K+
Followers
493
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy