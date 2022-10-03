Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Looking to ID Vehicle Burglary, Fraud Suspect
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male suspected of burglarizing a vehicle and fraudulently using his victim's credit cards. The vehicle burglary happened near the 2600 block of Chestnut Drive, just south of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Police believe the suspect (pictured above) was...
BREAKING: Cheyenne Teen Gets 20-22 Years for Killing 14-Year-Old
A Cheyenne teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a rival gang member in 2021 was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court to 20 to 22 years in prison. The fatal shooting happened in the early morning hours of July 5 at the Cheyenne Station Apartments in the 1600 block of Taft Avenue.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Finding Runaway Teen
Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teen. According to a department Facebook post, JaNell Gray was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, after being dropped off at East High School. "She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a picture of...
Cheyenne Man Gets Prison After Drugs Seized From Home Near School
A 34-year-old Cheyenne man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Wednesday. According to a criminal complaint, it all started around 10:20...
Cheyenne Police Issue New Phone Scam Warning
Cheyenne Police are warning people about a new phone scam being reported locally. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, someone is calling people up and pretending to represent a phone/cable company. The caller promises lower bills, but only if the person receiving the call agrees to make an immediate payment over the phone. The CPD post reminds people to never give out any kind of information or payment over the phone.
Input Sought on Cheyenne/Northern Colorado Transit System
Transportation officials are working to establish a reliable regional transit connection between Cheyenne and northern Colorado and are asking for the public's feedback. Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Tom Mason says the fact that roughly 23% of the vehicle trips that cross the Wyoming-Colorado border via Interstate 25 and U.S. 85 every day originate and end in Cheyenne and NoCo shows a need for the connection.
‘We Can and Need to Do Better,’ Cheyenne Mayor Says of Racism Problem
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says the community "can and needs to do better" at helping to solve the racism problem in the city's schools. Collins, in his Mayor's Minute column earlier this year, said he was "devastated" to learn that an F.E. Warren airman’s 7th-grade son is confronted with the N-word daily in school.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
Bummer. Dutch Bros Say They Don’t Have Plans To Open In Cheyenne
I'm wondering if this was just a rumor. There was some buzz about Dutch Bros in Cheyenne not opening this week on social media. I'm sure you saw it. I looked around online and couldn't find someone from Dutch Bros saying they weren't opening. So, I figured I'd just reach out to their customer service. It took less than 24 hours for them to get back to me, and this is what Cooper, from Dutch Bros, told me.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: October Weather In Cheyenne
We all know that predicting the weather in Cheyenne for any given month is always pretty dicey. It can snow almost any month of the year. Hail, tornadoes, 80-mile-per-hour winds, 95- degree heat, blizzards, and just about anything else other than--thankfully---hurricanes are all possibilities when it comes to the weather in this corner of southeastern Wyoming.
What October Events Are Happening In Cheyenne? Here’s A Full List
There are tons of memes that cover how some people react to the calendar flipping from September 30th to October 1st. It'll usually show a "normal" looking person, then, the next day, they're full-on Elvira or some other spooky character. I enjoy that meme. But, October is also my favorite...
Ned LeDoux Sports Wyoming Cowboys Pride Before Texas Show
First off, it's really cool that Ned LeDoux gives us a behind-the-scenes view of a legendary music venue in Billy Bob's Texas. I bet the show he put on was nuts, from his performance to the rowdy crowd. Pure music bliss. Secondly, and most glaringly, the hooded sweatshirt that Ned...
Country Music Star and CFD Legend Performs in Laramie This Month
As if October wasn't already promising to be a great month, we have more good news for you. The rough n' tough saddle bronc athlete turned country music star is coming back to Wyoming this month! That's right - Chancey Williams will take center stage in Laramie at the Cowboy Saloon and Dance Hall.
A Halloween-Themed Circus Is Coming To Laramie Next Week
You heard that right. A circus is rolling into town next week. And it's not just any circus, it's the Circus Monster Mash. It's where Circus and Halloween clash! We got the best of both worlds! How fun!. Witness all the fun of a traditional circus with their talented acrobats,...
Know Wyoming’s foe: New Mexico Lobos
LARAMIE -- Will the Lobos utilize a two-quarterback system like they did against UNLV?. Wouldn't you like to know. Danny Gonzales knows another interested party, too. "I'm sure coach (Craig) Bohl would like to know that," the Lobos' third-year head coach said with a smile. "I thought it gave us a change of pace on Friday night. It was something that gave us a little bit of energy. It gave us opportunities."
Cowboy hoops, Mountain West announce national television schedule
LARAMIE -- The Mountain West announced its men's basketball national broadcast lineup on CBS and FOX sports networks on Thursday afternoon. The Cowboys will be featured on television in 17 of the 18 conference contests this season with on game featured nationally on CBS with eight games on both CBS Sports Network and FS1.
Wyoming’s Frank Crum: ‘I think this will be a reality check for us up front’
LARAMIE -- It's not often you hear things like "out of whack" and "poor execution" when describing Wyoming's offensive line during the Craig Bohl era. Despite utilizing three new interior linemen this fall -- Jack Walsh, Nofoafia Tulafono and Emmanuel Pregnon -- the Cowboys still feature one of the top units in the country when it comes to sacks (six) and tackles for loss allowed (26), which is good enough for No. 20 and 33, respectively.
