4 Big takeaways from snap counts in Browns vs. Falcons

This might be the wackiest-looking snap count the Cleveland Browns have ever had to navigate. As the Browns lost to the Atlanta Falcons, they had to get creative with their defensive personnel. With an injury-riddled defensive line, we were bound to see some high numbers from players who played more snaps than they ever should have. Which was certainly the case in this one.

The OBR’s Anthony Reinhard does a fantastic job week in and week out of breaking down snaps by drive and total snap counts for the Browns. There are some interesting observations that arise when looking over this data.

First, let’s take a look at the snap count totals.

Browns were forced to stay in base more than they would have wanted

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns love to come out in nickel and dime packages. These packages are their new base defense. However, the Browns were forced to stay in base defense more than they normally opt for given the injuries up front, and the personnel the Falcons put on the field as they looked to run the ball.

Normally, SAM linebacker Sione Takitaki plays about 12-18 snaps per game as he is on the field whenever the Browns come out in base. In nickel, it is rookie cornerback Martin Emerson who comes on the field as Greg Newsome slides into the nickel.

In this game, however, Takitaki played 40-of-52 defensive snaps as the Browns found themselves in three linebacker looks with frequency. This pushed Emerson’s snap count all the way down below 20% of defensive snaps, playing just 10 all game long.

And they still could not stop the run as guys like Isaac Rochell, Tommy Togiai, and Isaiah Thomas had to play way too many snaps.

David Bell's snap count continues to rise

Given they have a very young and unimpressive wide receiver corps outside of Amari Cooper and the ascending Donovan Peoples-Jones, the Browns have been mitigating that by running a large chunk of 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends) to use tight ends David Njoku and Harrison Bryant as their pseudo-wide receivers.

However, the snap count that rookie third rounder David Bell continues to see is on the rise. In this game against the Falcons, Bell played a total of 19 snaps. Second-year receiver Anthony Schwartz’s number has falled to 11, while Demetric Felton did not see a single offensive snap.

Ramping their rookie up to full speed, the Browns are getting more and more comfortable with Bell on the field. And he continues to make plays for them. This snap count may just continue to climb as he proves his worth on the field.

Browns continue to utilize creative TE3 solution

Browns. Brownssteelers 12

The Browns must have heard the uproar of the fanbase over the amount of 13 personnel they were using a year ago (not really, they just have more than one consistent wide receiver they finally feel comfortable putting on the field). Instead, they are running a healthy dose of 12 personnel and thriving offensively thus far.

However, with only two dependable tight ends on the roster in Njoku and Bryant, the Browns are getting creative when they do come out in 13 personnel. After signing Miller Forristall from the practice squad, they put him on the field on nine snaps, but they have been using reserve offensive lineman Michael Dunn as a pseudo-TE3 with frequency as well as he played eight snaps on the day.

Just wait for the day Dunn catches a touchdown pass. It is coming. Prepare yourself.

Perrion Winfrey still only gets 16 snaps despite injuries up front

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If this week was not an indication of the team’s continued distrust in fourth round rookie Perrion Winfrey, then there is something devastating on the horizon. Even with the absense of Taven Bryan and both edge rushers in Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, Winfrey played just 16 snaps on the day.

For reference, seventh round rookie Isaiah Thomas played 24 snaps, Tommy Togiai got the start and played 34 snaps, and Isaac Rochell (fresh off the practice squad) got a massive 46 snaps. We are in a spot where Winfrey cannot out-snap an underperforming Togiai, a seventh rounder, and a practice squad player.

Even when the interior defensive line has been snake bitten by injuries.

It has been a rocky road thus far for the rookie as he has already been suspended for a quarter of a preseason game, kicked out of practice for tardiness, and benched for a regular season game. There is still time for Winfrey to get his head on straight, and maybe he has since his benching, but he clearly does not have the trust of the coaching staff at this point.