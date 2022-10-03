In May, Kay Adams announced that she was leaving NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Although a return isn't imminent, she is leaving the door open. On Wednesday, a Twitter user sent the following message to Adams: "Just want to say I hope you come back to NFL network. Your insights, thoughts, and opinions are missed as it's just not the same without you and the draft will not be the same with you and I wish you luck in all you do."

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO