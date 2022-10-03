Read full article on original website
Related
1 Stat That Should Force Panthers To Fire Matt Rhule Instantly
Had the Carolina Panthers caught a few breaks this season, they could very easily be 4-0. They fell just short in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns as rookie Cade York kicked a 58-yard game-winner to spoil Baker Mayfield’s revenge game. In Week 2, Daniel Jones gifted them a pick-six that would have turned the tide of the game, but the ball was dropped.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: 49ers vault back into top five, send Rams tumbling out of top 10
Parity remains a calling card of the NFL as we hit the quarter point of the regular season. The league currently has one unbeaten team (Eagles), one winless squad (Texans), seven teams at 3-1, seven more at 1-3 and a whopping 15 squads at 2-2 -- a long list of .500 outfits that includes both Super Bowl participants of a season ago.
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Gisele Bündchen seen out and about in Miami amid marital drama with Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen was recently photographed in Miami, following the news that her family would be staying in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. The supermodel wore an all-white ensemble as she prepared to run some errands. Both Gisele and her husband Tom Brady have been making headlines for their...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots Quarterback Signing News
The New England Patriots are expected to add a quarterback on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are likely going to sign former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert to their practice squad. He could be Bailey Zappe's backup on Oct. 9 against the Detroit Lions since both...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
RELATED PEOPLE
4 Carolina Panthers coaching candidates to replace Matt Rhule
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is squarely on the NFL hot seat, a favorite to be one of the
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
Patriots Practice Notes: Everything We Saw At Busy Walkthrough
FOXBORO, Mass. — A rundown of assorted notes and nuggets from a news-filled New England Patriots practice on Wednesday:. — With moderate rain in the area, the Patriots moved practice inside the Socios.com Field House. Head coach Bill Belichick described it as a walkthrough, with players wearing helmets and sweats.
Dude Perfect Aims for $100M Sports and Entertainment Center
For Dude Perfect’s next trick, it’ll build a $100 million sports and entertainment center. The entertainment company, founded by five friends and entertainers, released renderings of a proposed tower and development for which it’s looking for a site. The company said the tower would include a 330-foot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
Kay Adams Hints At Why She Split From NFL Network
In May, Kay Adams announced that she was leaving NFL Network's Good Morning Football. Although a return isn't imminent, she is leaving the door open. On Wednesday, a Twitter user sent the following message to Adams: "Just want to say I hope you come back to NFL network. Your insights, thoughts, and opinions are missed as it's just not the same without you and the draft will not be the same with you and I wish you luck in all you do."
Rams Players Completely Obliterate Protestor in Cloud of Pink Smoke
VIDEO: Protester gets tackled by Bobby Wagner on Monday Night Football.
Supreme Court Dismisses Oakland’s Suit Against NFL
It looks like the NFL and its teams won’t have to compensate Oakland for losing the Raiders in 2020. Oakland was seeking $240 million in damages after the storied franchise was allowed to move from Oakland to Las Vegas – which the city claims violated federal antitrust law. But on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the city’s appeal of a lower court ruling without comment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Could Eli Manning’s Chad Powers Become Next Ted Lasso?
Move over, Ted Lasso. Here comes Chad Powers. Eli Manning recently disguised himself as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State. The comedy bit on “Eli’s Places” has been such a hit that Omaha Productions has been approached by Hollywood execs who see Powers as the basis for a scripted “Ted Lasso-type” show, according to TMZ.
CAA Signs Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s long-running “Dancing With The Stars,” has tapped CAA for representation. Andrews, who has been with Fox Sports since 2012, has been a critical part of some of its biggest coverage plans, including three Super Bowls, ten NFC Championships, and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and All-Star Games. She will be the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s coverage of both Super Bowl LVIII and LIX. She is also involved in other ventures. In 2019, she launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a NFL licensed-apparel line. Her...
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0