Atlanta, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds

ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot

ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
11Alive

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta experiences 'critical capacity constraints' due to rise in RSV cases, viral infections

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said its experiencing "critical capacity constraints." A hospital spokesperson said they are seeing unprecedented high volumes of patients due to an increase in viral infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, COVID-19 and the flu. April Joines said when her daughter came down...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
COVINGTON, GA
Narcity USA

7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults

Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com

Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested

JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

