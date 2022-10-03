Read full article on original website
‘It’s never OK to hit a nurse’: nurse attacks on the rise across metro Atlanta, new analysis finds
ATLANTA — It’s a growing problem that is impacting our local health care facilities — nurses are being attacked by patients. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the danger local nurses face in 2019, but a new analysis has found that nurse attacks are on the rise with an average of two nurses being attacked every hour in the United States.
DeKalb day care where 3 workers arrested loses license
CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County day care where three teachers were arrested has lost its license from the state of Georgia, officials said Wednesday. The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) said it revoked the license for Clarkston First Baptist Academy on Oct. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Video | Distracted driver t-bones, flips car in front of police officers
DULUTH, Ga. — Police in Duluth released a video of a car accident that happened right in front of them. The driver told police that they were looking over at what the officers were doing -- "instead of driving correctly," they said. It happened on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard while...
Man hears gunfire, finds out he was shot
ATLANTA - A man said he at a store was near Rodney Cook Sr. Park in Atlanta when he heard gun shots. It turned out that he was the one shot. Officers said they met the victim late Tuesday night at Emory Hospital. He was being treated there for his wounds.
Family of missing 17-year-old Douglasville teen hoping for answers
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri is hoping for answers on where he is. They held a prayer vigil for Kathuri. He was last seen at the Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County. “He’s been missing for a week,” said his mother, Vera Kathuri....
Jury awards former MARTA employee after he was terminated for incident he says was self-defense
ATLANTA — Former MARTA employee John Harrison says working for MARTA was a job he did with pride. “I felt so valuable moving all those people around safely on the bus and train,” Harrison said. But decades later, that pride turned into anguish after MARTA fired him. “I...
Fulton County sheriff asks for help against violence in county jail
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The sheriff of Fulton County is urging members of the Atlanta City Council to help the county jail. This comes after an inmate was stabbed to death just last month. "I am moving in a space where people's lives are in danger. Since we met last,...
It’s ‘P’ for Pain in the ongoing I-285 horror show
It’s October and people are setting up their spooky Halloween decorations. But what’s really scary is what Georgia DOT r...
WXIA 11 Alive
The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta is getting a new look
The updated facility will add on ten-thousand square feet and two new wings. The project will take more than a year to complete.
Atlanta Police Department to launch first car take-home program
Atlanta police say their squad cars are getting a new look sooner than later. The department is getting ready to launch its first-ever car take-home program.
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta experiences 'critical capacity constraints' due to rise in RSV cases, viral infections
ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said its experiencing "critical capacity constraints." A hospital spokesperson said they are seeing unprecedented high volumes of patients due to an increase in viral infections like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), rhinovirus, COVID-19 and the flu. April Joines said when her daughter came down...
Atlanta completes relocation of Forest Cove residents as apartment closes
The city of Atlanta announced on Monday that every family at Forest Cove apartments in southeast Atlanta has successfull...
Teen turned away from mental health facility, went missing days later, family says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Vera Kathuri told Channel 2 Action News she believes had her son been admitted to a mental health facility, he would not be missing. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln spoke with the family who have been searching for days for 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri. “We’re desperate...
Suspect holds postal carrier at gunpoint, tries to steal master mailbox key
COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who tried to rob a postal carrier of a key that would open large blue outdoor Postal Service mailboxes. The 36-year-old carrier told the NCSO the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded the key. But when the carrier said he didn’t have the key, the suspect ran into nearby woods.
7 Local-Approved Fun Things To Do In Atlanta For Adults
Georgia's capital is known for being home to a vibrant food and beverage scene and iconic filming locations. With so many things to do in the city, you can turn to Atlanta locals for the most fun recommendations for adults based on their expertise. This viral TikTok posted by Atlanta...
Dog, newborn rescued from car at Discount Mall in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody by a strip mall Monday after Atlanta Police said they had to rescue his child and a dog from his car. Police were called to Discount Mall along Headland Drive in southwest Atlanta around 12:45 p.m. after receiving a report of an unattended baby and a dog left inside a running vehicle.
MARTA wants to turn Midtown Arts Center station in live-work-play hub
ATLANTA — MARTA is looking for a developer to turn the Midtown Arts Center station into a live-work-play hub. The transit authority issued a request for proposals to find a developer to transform the train and bus terminal into a dense, mixed-use community. “It could make that part of...
Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
‘I don’t know what they’re going to do:’ Emergency services at Atlanta Medical Center stops Monday
ATLANTA — Starting Monday, Oct. 3 Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center will start asking emergency agencies to seek help from other hospitals before coming to AMC. In just a few weeks, AMC will shut its doors for good. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with an employee at the medical center...
