It’s no secret that most Californians think that taxes are too high. A PPIC poll released on April 15 of this year found, “Record-high shares of Californians think that they pay more in taxes than they should and that the state and local tax system is not fair.” That feeling, according to PPIC, “ … is in line with fiscal facts.” Our taxes are among the highest in every category except for property taxes and, even then, we are in the upper middle among states on per capita property tax collection. Only one thing keeps us from the misery of being at the top of that list: Proposition 13.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO