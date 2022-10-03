Read full article on original website
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Mountain Democrat
Supplies drawn down as water year ends
The Alpine reservoirs, previously at or near capacity, are being drawn down now to generate hydroelectric power “to offset Project 184 operation costs and meet consumptive water demands,” states a Sept. 26 report by El Dorado Irrigation District Hydrologist Jordan Baxter. Lake levels Sept. 29 were Caples Lake...
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless seeks new leadership
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is searching for new leadership, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Former Executive Director Cheyenne Purrington has left her post to tackle another community’s housing crisis, according to a news release from the coalition. “Cheyenne helped us to gain access...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
Mountain Democrat
Fire fuel in the city
I am writing to express concern and disappointment regarding the excess fire fuel in and around our city of Placerville. Since the Paradise Fire I have been requesting the city to address this issue with disappointing results. Though right after the Paradise Fire the City Council did act but since then hardly any effort is being spent on this vital issue. Anyone can drive down Spring Street and see excess fuel, especially near the Bedford side.
Mountain Democrat
Frentzen selected to serve as LAFCO executive officer
Following a year-long, national recruitment process the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission has announced Shiva Frentzen joined the agency as executive officer Oct. 3. The previous executive officer accepted a similar position with another agency in 2021. Frentzen is a long-time resident of El Dorado County and brings years...
Mountain Democrat
Tagging too many trees
We have had personnel from the new Vegetation Management Division on our property doing an inspection. On approximately 10 acres of our land they tagged 42 mostly live oaks that they say must be removed or heavily trimmed. A majority of these trees are nowhere near power lines or on PG&E right-of-ways and are no obvious danger to anything or anyone.
Mountain Democrat
Blodgett Forest: Take a fire damage tour
A portion of Blodgett Forest Research Station, a Berkeley Forests property located outside Quintette, was recently impacted by the Mosquito Fire. Blodgett Forest has been managed for research, timber and education for more than 60 years with the objective of protecting natural and educational resources while furthering forest management knowledge. Nearly 1,700 acres of the property were affected by the wildfire, with impacts ranging from low to high severity. Approximately 1,000 acres of actively managed forest burned and offer a unique opportunity to see how previous forest treatments interacted with the wildfire.
Mountain Democrat
Amador wineries are crushing it
Amador County wineries celebrate the 30th annual Big Crush Harvest Festival Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Visit the participating wineries to see the harvest in action and to enjoy the fruits of this labor. Tickets include experiences at six wineries per day where guests can taste a special wine flight in a commemorative glass and enjoy expertly prepared small bites, listen to live music plus watch and participate in fun harvest activities — all presented by the warm and friendly family wineries.
Mountain Democrat
Helmets 4 Heroes
In 2018 the American Legion of California came up with a fundraiser to help local veterans. Money from Helmets 4 Heroes raises funds for veterans awareness and rehabilitation programs. I have helmets all over El Dorado County, at one time more than 100, in convenience stores, restaurants, feed stores, hardware...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! The fairest fruit of all
With record-breaking heat in September it didn’t actually feel “fall like” outside. Even so, I am anxiously awaiting the change of seasons and already looking through my canning books for something wonderful to do with the fall season’s bounty. Did you know apples originated in Asia,...
Mountain Democrat
Free aging, caregiver classes set
The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Family Caregiver Support Program (FCSP) presents a free Aging & Caregiver educational series in Placerville in October. The four-week educational series will be held on Thursdays beginning Oct. 6 from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Placerville Senior Center, 937 Spring St. in Placerville, in the dining room. To register for the educational series or for more information call (530) 621-6192.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Sept. 21-25
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old woman suspected of disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody as of press time. 3 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
Mountain Democrat
California Commentary: Choosing the best candidates for taxpayers
It’s no secret that most Californians think that taxes are too high. A PPIC poll released on April 15 of this year found, “Record-high shares of Californians think that they pay more in taxes than they should and that the state and local tax system is not fair.” That feeling, according to PPIC, “ … is in line with fiscal facts.” Our taxes are among the highest in every category except for property taxes and, even then, we are in the upper middle among states on per capita property tax collection. Only one thing keeps us from the misery of being at the top of that list: Proposition 13.
Mountain Democrat
Theodore (Ted) Addison
Theodore “Ted” John Addison, age 84, of Cameron Park, Calif, died peacefully on Sept. 16. Ted was born in Jackson, Mich. on Oct. 14, 1937 to Robert R. and Marian L. (Turk) Addison. After Ted graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jackson, Mich. in 1955, he went on to study at St. Joseph’s College in Indiana. He later served proudly in the National Guard for six years.
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 5
American River Conservancy hosts a fundraiser to give the 320-acre property known as Ladies Valley to the Miwok-Nisenan members of Cosumnes Culture and Waterways in perpetuity. This fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to benefit CCAWW and help them steward the land upon acceptance. Buy nature-inspired art to benefit this worthy cause through Oct. 22 at bit.ly/lvlb-auction and/or attend the live event Oct. 22, which will include Native American music, storytelling, art auction, refreshments and local wines. Join the event or make a donation at the event registration link: bit.ly/lvlb-event.
Mountain Democrat
The UPS Store and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation encourage childhood literacy
Donations collected locally provide books to children in the community. In an effort to help deliver the gift of reading, the UPS Store located at 1390 Broadway, Suite B, in Placerville, owned by community members Meredith Escabar and Kevin Carney, is supporting the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. This past...
Mountain Democrat
QR codes added to property tax bills
El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman has announced QR codes have been added to this year’s property tax bills. “Taxpayers with smart phones can simply snap a photo of the QR code on the payment coupon,” states Coleman in a news release. “They will be taken directly to the payment cart for that unique parcel number and that tax installment.”
