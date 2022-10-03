ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, IA

nwestiowa.com

Arvin Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Arvin J. Hoogendoorn, 81, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, under the care of his loving wife and family at his farm west of Rock Valley. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley, with the Rev. Matthew Haan officiating.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sanford Sheldon Employee Receives High Honor From Sanford

Sheldon, Iowa — An employee of Sanford Sheldon Medical Center has received a high honor from Sanford. According to Sanford Sheldon officials, Patient Access Supervisor Shawn Dreesen has been chosen as the Employee of the Year for the Sanford Enterprise – Management. Dreesen tells us what that means.
SHELDON, IA
High School Football PRO

Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Lyon High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
INWOOD, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple

SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Basketball
City
Little Rock, IA
City
George, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4

National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

New business teacher, classes at RVHS

ROCK VALLEY—Now fully incorporated in the enterprise, Nancy Dickmann is buying into her school’s investments. The new 6-12 business teacher had been a substitute in the Rock Valley School District since 2018. This is Dickmann’s first year as a full-time instructor, and she brought two new high school classes: entrepreneurship and digital media.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday

Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden hires Coyle as chamber director

HAWARDEN—Julie Coyle has been named as the new director of the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Coyle worked as the West Sioux Elementary librarian. She also volunteers as the president of the Hawarden Arts Council. Coyle brings in a wealth of experience organizing events including the Labor Day Color...
HAWARDEN, IA
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Lyon County board still pondering pond

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
LYON COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk

SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
nwestiowa.com

Wheels and Reels

Orange City doesn’t have a drive-in movie theater — except for one special night each year. Wheels & Reels is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Trinity Reformed Church in downtown Orange City. It’s a chance for kids of all ages to enjoy...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice

There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
kiwaradio.com

Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires

O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
HARTLEY, IA

