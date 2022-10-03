Read full article on original website
Arvin Hoogendoorn, 81, Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—Arvin J. Hoogendoorn, 81, of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, under the care of his loving wife and family at his farm west of Rock Valley. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the First Christian Reformed Church of Rock Valley, with the Rev. Matthew Haan officiating.
Sanford Sheldon Employee Receives High Honor From Sanford
Sheldon, Iowa — An employee of Sanford Sheldon Medical Center has received a high honor from Sanford. According to Sanford Sheldon officials, Patient Access Supervisor Shawn Dreesen has been chosen as the Employee of the Year for the Sanford Enterprise – Management. Dreesen tells us what that means.
Rock Valley, October 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The West Lyon High School football team will have a game with Rock Valley High School on October 04, 2022, 14:15:00.
Dordt, De Groots say 'bye to silver maple
SIOUX CENTER—One of Sioux Center’s oldest trees came down in September. The silver maple tree west of Dordt University’s Ribbens Academic Complex and classroom building and visible from Fourth Avenue is estimated to be more than 100 years old. However, the condition of the tree is both the cause of why it came down Thursday, Sept. 22, and why an exact age will be hard to determine.
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
Are These The Best Nachos In Minnesota, Iowa, & South Dakota?
This survey says these restaurants are where you will find the BEST NACHOS in all of Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. What do you think?. It's hard to beat a good plate of nachos for the table when you are eating out at your favorite restaurant with friends. But some...
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 4
National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.
New business teacher, classes at RVHS
ROCK VALLEY—Now fully incorporated in the enterprise, Nancy Dickmann is buying into her school’s investments. The new 6-12 business teacher had been a substitute in the Rock Valley School District since 2018. This is Dickmann’s first year as a full-time instructor, and she brought two new high school classes: entrepreneurship and digital media.
Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
Gas Prices Spike 31 Cents In Sheldon On Monday
Sheldon, Iowa — Sheldon motorists are experiencing some degree of sticker shock at the gas pumps today. According to listener reports, the price of gas in Sheldon jumped from $3.489 to $3.799 sometime on Monday afternoon. That’s a jump of 31 cents per gallon. A quick review of...
Hawarden hires Coyle as chamber director
HAWARDEN—Julie Coyle has been named as the new director of the Hawarden Chamber of Commerce. Previously, Coyle worked as the West Sioux Elementary librarian. She also volunteers as the president of the Hawarden Arts Council. Coyle brings in a wealth of experience organizing events including the Labor Day Color...
You’ve Never Seen A South Dakota Bridge Demolition Like This
Most of us don't think twice when we drive over a bridge. But here is a sobering statistic; 45,000 bridges in the US have been deemed “Structurally Deficient” and in Poor Condition, according to a recent report. I'm not sure if the 60th Street Bridge in Sioux Falls,...
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
Lyon County board still pondering pond
ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County continued to wade through the details of a potential pond purchase during the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. “It’s good to have something on the east side for the public to use,” said supervisor Jerry Birkey. “But is it worth $100,000 to us to give you more work?”
Sioux Center approves 2nd Ave SE sidewalk
SIOUX CENTER—About four blocks of new sidewalk will create a safer route for students traveling to and from the Sioux Center Christian School. The Sioux Center City Council approved construction of the new sidewalk along Second Avenue Southeast, from Second Street Southeast to Sixth Street Southeast at its Monday meeting.
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
Sioux Falls road closures starting Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door Monday morning, there are some road closures we want to tell you about. Starting Monday, the inside westbound lane and left turning lane on East 57th Street will be closed at Southeastern Avenue. Crews will...
Wheels and Reels
Orange City doesn’t have a drive-in movie theater — except for one special night each year. Wheels & Reels is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Trinity Reformed Church in downtown Orange City. It’s a chance for kids of all ages to enjoy...
Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice
There was a recent news update about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers. There are important questions […] The post Two Iowa care center deaths raise uncomfortable questions about justice appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Primghar, Hartley Fire Departments Extinguish Field Fires
O’Brien County Iowa — The Primghar and Hartley fire departments responded to a couple of recent field fires. Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink says the Primghar firefighters were paged to 390th Street and Roosevelt Avenue for field fire about a quarter after five on Friday evening. He says...
