National Night out will be celebrated by the Le Mars Police Department tonight. The event is underway at this hour at the Police Department, and continues until 7 pm. It’s an open house, where you can enjoy a free meal, tour the police facilities, including their new training center, and get to know the officers, and your neighbors. First responders will also be there, along with some of their vehicles.

LE MARS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO