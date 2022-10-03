Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
KCRA.com
Hundreds prepare for Nevada County gravel bike race
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people are expected to participate in Nevada County'sHeart of Gold Gravel bike race. The first-ever race happened last year, and the county went ahead with bringing the event back. The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. “You're gonna see everything from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Sept. 25-26
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:45 p.m. Grand theft was reported on Manning Drive in El Dorado Hills. 3:52 p.m. Vandalism was reported on Serrano Parkway near Edgehill Drive in El Dorado Hills. 4:36 p.m. Grand theft was reported at a pharmacy on...
Record-Courier
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
RELATED PEOPLE
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Mountain Democrat
Blodgett Forest: Take a fire damage tour
A portion of Blodgett Forest Research Station, a Berkeley Forests property located outside Quintette, was recently impacted by the Mosquito Fire. Blodgett Forest has been managed for research, timber and education for more than 60 years with the objective of protecting natural and educational resources while furthering forest management knowledge. Nearly 1,700 acres of the property were affected by the wildfire, with impacts ranging from low to high severity. Approximately 1,000 acres of actively managed forest burned and offer a unique opportunity to see how previous forest treatments interacted with the wildfire.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
mymotherlode.com
Yosemite Entrance System Spurs Lively Debate At TC Supervisors Meeting
Yosemite, CA — Park officials in Yosemite National Park over the past few years have implemented various systems designed to reduce traffic during the peak season. It was initially due to the COVID pandemic, and this past summer was related to ongoing road projects, according to park officials. District...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Keys: No herbicides found in final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone in late September, officials announced. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test...
Mountain Democrat
Tagging too many trees
We have had personnel from the new Vegetation Management Division on our property doing an inspection. On approximately 10 acres of our land they tagged 42 mostly live oaks that they say must be removed or heavily trimmed. A majority of these trees are nowhere near power lines or on PG&E right-of-ways and are no obvious danger to anything or anyone.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
Caldor, King and Mosquito: the Sierra Foothill’s largest wildfires in recorded history
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Burning a total of 396,340 acres in a span of eight years, these three fires threatened communities and lives but represent an evolution in firefighting. FOX40 spoke with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes, who served with CAL FIRE on all three of these fire, about the similarities […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
State of the Community: Gary Gilligan has directed Mandarin Festival for 15 years
Gary Gilligan never thought his involvement in Newcastle’s Mountain Mandarin Festival would grow to what it is today. “I opened a restaurant in Newcastle, and my opening day was the same day as the second mandarin festival downtown,” said Gilligan. “When you have a business in Newcastle, since there's so few of them, you're part of the business association that started the mandarin festival.”
sierranewsonline.com
All Aboard: Caltrans Has New Passenger Trains
SACRAMENTO — Rail passengers in Northern California and the Central Valley will start enjoying a more comfortable and modern ride after Caltrans accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission facility in Stockton. “With train ridership recovering...
KOLO TV Reno
Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion
STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
In an effort to stem rising pollution in the area, the South Lake Tahoe City Council has agreed to a plan to restrict the use of single-use plastic water bottles in city facilities, permitted activities, and special events. The ban will go into effect in Spring of 2023.
Comments / 0