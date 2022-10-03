ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

College Football News

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Kansas (5-0), TCU (4-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Kansas is sucking all of the oxygen out of the Big 12 room, but TCU has been even more dominant and more impressive so far in the 4-0 start under new head coach Sonny Dykes.
FORT WORTH, TX
On3.com

Rece Davis explains College Gameday decision to go to Lawrence, pokes fun about other options

Ever since Kansas has gotten off to a hot, undefeated start to their football season Jayhawks fans have wanted two things, to be ranked in the Top 25 and get a visit from ESPN's College Gameday. Both of those came true this week. Newly ranked No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 17 TCU this weekend in a noon showdown that will a feature a visit from college football's most prestigious show. Gameday host Rece Davis spoke to analyst Paul Finebaum about visiting Lawrence this weekend, something that seemed improbable heading into the season.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions

Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
LUBBOCK, TX
Frisco, TX

