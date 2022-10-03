Read full article on original website
Red River Refund: SEC cannot like this stat about Oklahoma, Texas
The SEC cannot be happy about the early returns on its Oklahoma and Texas investments, as both head teams into Red River on Saturday unranked and with two losses apiece already. Over time, the SEC will be pleased with its investments in Oklahoma and Texas, but man, things are not...
Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8. Record: Kansas (5-0), TCU (4-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Kansas is sucking all of the oxygen out of the Big 12 room, but TCU has been even more dominant and more impressive so far in the 4-0 start under new head coach Sonny Dykes.
Rece Davis explains College Gameday decision to go to Lawrence, pokes fun about other options
Ever since Kansas has gotten off to a hot, undefeated start to their football season Jayhawks fans have wanted two things, to be ranked in the Top 25 and get a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday. Both of those came true this week. Newly ranked No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 17 TCU this weekend in a noon showdown that will a feature a visit from college football’s most prestigious show. Gameday host Rece Davis spoke to analyst Paul Finebaum about visiting Lawrence this weekend, something that seemed improbable heading into the season.
Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State game predictions
Texas Tech hits the road again this week to take on No. 7 Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders are listed as 9.5 underdogs to the Cowboys by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) vs. No. 7 Oklahoma State (5-0, 2-0) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT)...
Oklahoma Basketball: Jennie Baranczyk's Sooners Picked Third in Big 12 Preseason Poll
The Sooners have a good chance to compete for a conference championship in Year 2 under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.
No. 17 TCU heads to No. 19 Kansas for showdown of unbeatens
NO. 17 TCU (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) at No. 19 Kansas (5-0, 2-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. ET (FS1) Line: TCU by 7, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: TCU leads 25-9-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here's how to watch and listen.
