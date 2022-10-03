Ever since Kansas has gotten off to a hot, undefeated start to their football season Jayhawks fans have wanted two things, to be ranked in the Top 25 and get a visit from ESPN’s College Gameday. Both of those came true this week. Newly ranked No. 19 Kansas takes on No. 17 TCU this weekend in a noon showdown that will a feature a visit from college football’s most prestigious show. Gameday host Rece Davis spoke to analyst Paul Finebaum about visiting Lawrence this weekend, something that seemed improbable heading into the season.

