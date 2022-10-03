Read full article on original website
Roseville man gets 15 to life for 1985 El Dorado Hills murder
The case of a 1985 El Dorado Hills murder and a previous wrongful conviction finally came to a close last week in an El Dorado County Courtroom. Roseville resident Michael Green was sentenced by El Dorado County Judge Suzanne Kingsbury to 15 years to life in prison for the second-degree murder on Sept. 27. The sentence was for the 1985 death of El Dorado Hills resident and local journalist Jane Anker Hylton.
Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
Pedestrian Fatality Reported in Sacramento Foothill Farms Area
Accident Near Auburn Boulevard Intersection Kills Pedestrian. A recent accident in Sacramento County in the Foothill Farms area caused a pedestrian fatality after a man was struck by a motor vehicle. The fatal collision occurred near the Auburn Boulevard intersection with Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report. The pedestrian who died in the collision was identified by the Sacramento County coroner as 45-year-old Baljit Singh.
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Sept. 22-28
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 9:01 a.m. A 57-year-old man was cited for having an open fire on Broadway in Placerville. 10:02 a.m. A 48-year-old woman on probation was arrested on Pacific Street after officers located methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Sept. 23. 1:22 a.m. A 26-year-old man...
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
Roseville officer involved in motorcycle vs vehicle crash
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said that one of their officers was involved in a crash Wednesday morning. At 8:58 a.m., an officer on a motorcycle was involved in a crash with another vehicle along northbound Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to an area hospital with non-life threatening […]
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary October 3, 2022
Charges: HS 11364(A), 11377(A) Suspect: NGUYEN, HUNG (AMA, 41, ARRESTED) POSSESSION OF NARCOTICS AND SPECIFIED NON-NARCOTICS. Suspect: HERNANDEZ, ELIAS (HMA, 19, ARRESTED) Suspect: SILVERS, KYLE (WMA, 30, ARRESTED) PC 273.6 Misdemeanor. WILLFUL VIOLATION OF ORDER RE DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. PC 13700 Misdemeanor. DOMESTIC VIOLENCE DEFINITION. Bail: $5,000.00. Total Bail $5,000.00. Time:...
Burglary suspect arrested in Loomis after leaving his bag with his ID at scene
LOOMIS -- A suspected burglar is under arrest after he left his bag containing his ID and 28 grams of Fentanyl at the scene of the crime, authorities say. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, on September 14 at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County sheriff's deputy arrived at a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis after being called to investigate some "suspicious circumstances." The deputy found the garage door of the home partially open. The garage appeared to be ransacked. Some drawers were left open and several hand tools and power tools were strewn about. The deputy also found a...
Sheriff’s Office: Burglary, Mail Theft Suspect Arrested After Leaving ID at Crime Scene
“On September 14th at 2:45 a.m., a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on Val Verde Road in Loomis, for a report of suspicious circumstances. When the deputy arrived, he observed a partially opened residential garage. A search of the garage revealed multiple drawers and cabinets that had been opened, with several hand and power tools strewn about. Deputies also located a handbag on a chair that did not belong to the homeowners.
Update: Vehicle Fire Into Vegetation In Rancho Calaveras
Update at 5:25 p.m.: Ground crews have stopped the forward rate of spread of a vehicle fire that extended into nearby vegetation. The Hart Fire ignited in some grass on Hanley Drive, south of Highway 26, near Hart Vickson Lane. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the fire remains a quarter-acre in size. The CHP reports that it was a UPS truck engulfed in flames. There were reports of explosions inside the truck. No structures were threatened. Crews will continue working on containment, with mop-up to follow.
Motor Vehicle Collision in Rocklin Leads to Pedestrian Fatality
Pedestrian Fatality Occurs at Stanford Ranch Road Intersection. A pedestrian fatality happened in Rocklin on October 2 when the walker was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the Rocklin Police Department responded to the accident, which occurred at the Stanford Ranch Road intersection with Harvest Road. Although few details about the accident were released, the pedestrian was said to have died from injuries suffered in the fatal collision. Fault in the accident and how it occurred is under investigation by Rocklin police.
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Body found by California fisherman in 2008 finally identified, killer still not found
The Jane Doe was named on Tuesday.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Sacramento Police searching for shooting suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said a shooting on Wednesday morning near 13th and X streets sent one man to the hospital. A male adult was located at around 7 a.m. with a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect […]
Supplies drawn down as water year ends
The Alpine reservoirs, previously at or near capacity, are being drawn down now to generate hydroelectric power “to offset Project 184 operation costs and meet consumptive water demands,” states a Sept. 26 report by El Dorado Irrigation District Hydrologist Jordan Baxter. Lake levels Sept. 29 were Caples Lake...
