FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn parents charged with physically abusing weeks-old daughter, leaving her hospitalized
DEARBORN, Mich. – A mother and father from Dearborn have been charged with physically abusing their infant daughter after she was taken to the hospital with bruises all over her body. Officials said a 6- or 7-week old girl was brought to a pediatrician’s office in the 2800 block...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What we know about an alleged racially motivated attack on a 59-year-old woman in Monroe County
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
South Lyon student in custody after writing threatening message in high school bathroom
SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A student was taken into custody after he wrote a threatening message in the bathroom at South Lyon East High School. The threat was discovered Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a boys’ restroom, school officials said. South Lyon East Principal Karen Fisher said a student admitted to writing the threat when he got to school Wednesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight
OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 Detroit officers fire 38 shots, killing man with knife during mental health check -- what we know
DETROIT – Five Detroit police officers fired a total of 38 shots, killing a 22-year-old man during a mental health check because he charged at them with a knife, according to authorities. On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White showed body camera footage of what happened the night...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Justice for Ty’: No charges in deadly road rage shooting of 18-year-old in Eastpointe
DETROIT – No charges will be filed in a deadly road rage shooting that happened Friday night at an intersection just off of 8 Mile Road near Kelly Road in Eastpointe. Ty Hale, 18, died from his injuries. A 60-year-old man claimed self-defense in the shooting. The family is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police release video of fatal shooting of man with knife during mental health check
DETROIT – Police released body cam footage that shed light on a deadly police shooting that killed a man with a knife in Detroit on Sunday during a mental health check. Detroit police Chief James White opted to go public with the video from Sunday, Oct. 2, when police fired at a 22-year-old man, killing him. White says there’s a lot of misinformation about what happened, and wants to clear it up, and hopes sharing body cam footage will do just that.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run
DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
FedEx driver steals $96,000 worth of Foot Locker gear shipped to Eastpointe store, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A FedEx driver stole $96,000 worth of Food Locker merchandise that he was supposed to deliver to a store in Eastpointe, officials said. Police spoke to a Foot Locker loss prevention agent and a FedEx security specialist around 4:30 p.m. Monday (Oct. 3) about a possible embezzlement case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shot fired after man follows car that rear-ended him on I-94, pulls up to yell at other driver
DETROIT – A shot was fired Tuesday night in Detroit after a man followed a car that had rear-ended him on I-94 and pulled up alongside that car to yell at the driver, police said. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4) on westbound I-94 at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after shots fired at Detroit officers on city’s west side, police say
DETROIT – Two people are in custody after shots were fired at Detroit police officers on the city’s west side, authorities said. The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the 6090 block of Westwood Street on Detroit’s west side. That’s in the area of Ford and Evergreen roads.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged with stealing 95-year-old woman’s car while she was still inside, assaulting her
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with stealing a 95-year-old woman’s car while she was in the passenger seat and later assaulting her while they were inside. The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. Sept. 19 in the area of Woodward Avenue and Merton Street in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
DEA warns parents about ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ as officials seized 10M fake pills nationwide
DETROIT – The DEA is warning parents about drugs like “Rainbow fentanyl,” which has been trending nationwide. During a news conference Wednesday in Detroit, the DEA announced the phase three results of its “One Pill Can Kill” campaign. “Over that four-month period, we seized approximately...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte
WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man who left home and didn’t return
DETROIT – Police are looking for a 33-year-old man who left home and didn’t return. Demarco Gregory has been missing since 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 3. He was last seen in the 18600 block of Snowden. He was wearing a black and white plaid jacket, red t-shirt, gray...
