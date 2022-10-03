ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

What we know about an alleged racially motivated attack on a 59-year-old woman in Monroe County

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. – A 59-year-old woman from Temperance says that she was attacked in Monroe County over the summer, and she believes it was racially motivated. On August 20, in a parking lot outside of a Monroe County liquor store, Tracy Douglas was left bloody and bruised -- yet some charges have been filed against the couple that allegedly attacked her.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

South Lyon student in custody after writing threatening message in high school bathroom

SOUTH LYON, Mich. – A student was taken into custody after he wrote a threatening message in the bathroom at South Lyon East High School. The threat was discovered Tuesday (Oct. 4) in a boys’ restroom, school officials said. South Lyon East Principal Karen Fisher said a student admitted to writing the threat when he got to school Wednesday morning.
SOUTH LYON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with firing gun in Oakland County school zone amid fight

OXFORD, Mich. – A man was charged Wednesday with firing a gun in an Oakland County school zone amid an altercation with a teenager outside a child care/educational facility. Federal charges were brought against Dartez Downs, a man in his 30s, on Monday, Oct. 3, in connection with an altercation that occurred outside of Crossroads for Youth in Oxford on Sept. 26. Downs is accused of getting into a fight with a 17-year-old in the parking of the facility, and then firing at least one gunshot.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police release video of fatal shooting of man with knife during mental health check

DETROIT – Police released body cam footage that shed light on a deadly police shooting that killed a man with a knife in Detroit on Sunday during a mental health check. Detroit police Chief James White opted to go public with the video from Sunday, Oct. 2, when police fired at a 22-year-old man, killing him. White says there’s a lot of misinformation about what happened, and wants to clear it up, and hopes sharing body cam footage will do just that.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man charged with 7 felonies after string of thefts, break-ins across Oakland County

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is facing seven felony charges in connection with a string of thefts and break-ins across Oakland County. Waterford Township police said several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle one night in August. Among the stolen items were gift cards and credit cards, and investigators determined one of the gift cards had been used shortly after the theft.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT – Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side. Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Tiffany Watson-Vance’s family spoke in court Monday (Oct. 3),...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Woman in 60s struck by car, killed in Wyandotte

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A woman in her 60s was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Wyandotte. The crash happened around 8:50 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the area of 3rd and Pine streets. Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver stopped...
WYANDOTTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Canton Township

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Canton Township. The incident occurred on Michigan Avenue near I-275 Monday night. The adult male was crossing the street in the dark when the suspect driving a silver vehicle struck the man and killed him instantly.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man in mid-50s fatally assaulted in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – A man in his mid-50s was fatally assaulted over the weekend in Detroit, according to authorities. The attack happened around 3:20 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 1) in the 11500 block of La Salle Street on the city’s west side. Police said a man in his mid-50s was...
DETROIT, MI

