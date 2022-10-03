Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Highly anticipated new restaurant opening in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersBirmingham, AL
Little London Kitchen in Birmingham, AL Closes its Brick-and-Mortar Location Permanently After Staffing IssuesZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Trussville Social presents The Guest List
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Social will be presenting their first ever fine dining experience, The Guest List, on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. for the first 60 people, and tickets are going fast. This fine dining experience will be $225 per person and includes some of the greatest wines from […]
Shelby Reporter
THS band receives superior ratings at marching band festival
ALABASTER – The Marching Southern Sounds from Thompson High School performed on Oct. 1 at the 24th Annual Covered Bridge Marching Festival in Oneonta and brought home superior ratings for their performance. “I was absolutely thrilled with their performance,” said THS Director of Bands Graham Bennett. “The entire staff...
Shelby Reporter
Alabama Pug Rescue to hold Pugs and Pumpkins event
PELHAM – It is the time of the season to see cute pugs and enjoy the festivities. Pug and dog lovers alike have an extra reason to celebrate the season this October. A special Pugs and Pumpkins event is set to take place at Oak Mountain State Park at the end of the month.
Shelby Reporter
Signal of the Season: The history behind Helena’s Pumpkin House
October signals the arrival of many things in Helena: the changing of the leaves, the various neighborhood Witches Rides and especially the return of the Helena Pumpkin House. Helena residents should be very familiar with the Pumpkin House. For the past three years, members of the city transform the pergola in the center of Old Town into a structure that screams of all things fall: Approximately 400 pumpkins from the Finley Ave. Farmers Market with twinkling string lights, scarecrows and more. Residents of the city are welcome to walk around and through the pergola, take photos, videos and make fun fall memories in the house’s month-long duration.
Bham Now
9 amazing pumpkin patches within 1 hour of Birmingham
The fall season is back, which means it’s time to grab the fam and head to the pumpkin patch for all-day entertainment. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect patch, we’re rounded up the best patches to visit within one hour of Birmingham. Ready to head to the patch? Let’s go!
Shelby Reporter
OMSP to hold annual Camp-O-Ween event
PELHAM – Spooky season is officially here and the people of Oak Mountain State Park are ready to celebrate. The first ever Camp-O-Ween took place in 2017, and the 2022 event will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. “We look forward...
‘Insanitarium’ haunted attraction reopens in new Trussville/Argo location
By Crystal McGough, associate editor TRUSSVILLE – Thrill seekers in The Tribune coverage area don’t have to look far to find one of the area’s best local haunts: the Insanitarium. The haunted attraction, which originated in Pinson at the Palmerdale Homesteads Community Center (PHCC), is now conveniently nestled between the cities of Trussville and Argo, […]
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser
CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
Shelby Reporter
Westwood Baptist to host 14th annual Fall Festival
ALABASTER – Westwood Baptist Church is gearing up to host its 14th annual fall festival on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and is for children of all ages. Executive pastor Rick Swing said the event provides a family experience that is...
birminghammommy.com
October Events Not To Miss In Birmingham
The Fall fun continues this month with even more festivals and trick or treating happening around the Magic City. Get out and enjoy all of the fun Birmingham has to offer this time of year, there’s so much happening it will be hard to find time for all the fun!
Shelby Reporter
First Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo coming to Chelsea
CHELSEA – The first ever Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo is coming to Chelsea this month. Taking place on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.
Shelby Reporter
Boho Tea Bar opens second location in Shelby County
MONTEVALLO – A popular stop for boba tea, coffee and açaí bowls in Alabaster now has a sister location about 10 miles south in Montevallo. In the months after opening the original Boho Tea Bar in June 2021, owner Shannon Hurwitz realized her customers would support a second location in Shelby County.
comebacktown.com
You won’t believe what went on at Downtown YMCA
I hear rumors that the downtown Birmingham YMCA building may be for sale. I am likely the longest continuous member of the Birmingham YMCA–if not, I’m close. I started going to the Y in the summers while in high school and continued through college. My memories are from...
Shelby Reporter
Farmers Federation Awards scholarship to Chelsea native
AUBURN – A Chelsea native received a $1,750 scholarship from the Alabama Farmers Federation Agriculture Foundation and the Shelby County Farmers Federation. Mallory Nabors was recognized during the Alabama Farmers Federation scholarship reception on Sept. 26 at Lazenby Farms in Auburn. Nabors is a freshman studying agricultural business and economics.
Shelby Reporter
St. Andrew’s continues long-running clothing ministry in Montevallo
MONTEVALLO – As families continue to cope with financial hardships in the wake of COVID-19, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is seeking to meet a basic need for many people through one of its long-running ministries. Sometimes referred to as “St. Andrew’s Wardrobe,” the church’s clothing ministry provides free...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster to host free Cybersecurity workshop in Oct.
ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster will host a free cybersecurity workshop on Friday, Oct. 21 for businesses and individuals. The event will begin at 11 a.m. at City Hall and is being held in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Kyle Rakestraw who works in the cybersecurity field will...
LOOK: Creepy Photo In Northport, Alabama Captured
It's the most interesting time of the year. And pretty creepy as well. This is how it all starts...now we go to Northport, Alabama. A family in Northport loves this time of year, and started decorating for the season. This individual does not want us to give any names or...
wbrc.com
Birmingham restaurant still dealing with supply chain issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Supply chain issues are still hurting small businesses in our area. Local restaurants continue having trouble getting certain products and ingredients for their customers. Ted’s Restaurant in Birmingham is only one of many restaurants forced to either adjust how they do business or pay more money...
Shelby Reporter
South City Theatre presents Death and Taxes play
PELHAM – ‘Death and Taxes’ is a “thrilling murder mystery chalked full of comedy and suspense.”. ‘Death and Taxes’ opens on Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and runs every weekend until Oct. 16. The play is directed by Thomas Robinson and is about a collection of townspeople who are looking for the murderer or an IRS agent. Performances will be held at Pelham Municipal Court House.
Missing Tortoise Returned to Owners in Tuscaloosa County in the Night
A Tuscaloosa County woman's missing pet tortoise was returned to his home late last night, she told local radio hosts Wednesday morning. Teri Buford Grammer, a retired nurse, was catapulted into the local spotlight Tuesday when she posted on Facebook offering a cash reward for the safe return of Presley, her large, five-year-old sulcata tortoise.
