Read full article on original website
Related
Caldor, King and Mosquito: the Sierra Foothill’s largest wildfires in recorded history
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Burning a total of 396,340 acres in a span of eight years, these three fires threatened communities and lives but represent an evolution in firefighting. FOX40 spoke with CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) Chief Brian Estes, who served with CAL FIRE on all three of these fire, about the similarities […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Fire In Valley Springs
Update at 4:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire north of Toyon Middle School in Calaveras County. The flames ignite in the grass in the 1700 block of Highway 26, between Highway 12 and Beal Ranch Road. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire’s forward rate was stopped at a quarter acre in size. Crews will work toward full containment and then mop up. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Hundreds prepare for Nevada County gravel bike race
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Hundreds of people are expected to participate in Nevada County'sHeart of Gold Gravel bike race. The first-ever race happened last year, and the county went ahead with bringing the event back. The race is set for Saturday at 8 a.m. “You're gonna see everything from...
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Water rehabilitation project to begin this week in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The City of Folsom Environmental and Water Resources Department and its contractor, Caggiano General Engineering, are starting the Ashland Water Rehabilitation Project No. 2 in Folsom this week. The project will rehabilitate and improve the city's water system deficiencies. It will include new meters, water service...
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! The fairest fruit of all
With record-breaking heat in September it didn’t actually feel “fall like” outside. Even so, I am anxiously awaiting the change of seasons and already looking through my canning books for something wonderful to do with the fall season’s bounty. Did you know apples originated in Asia,...
Record-Courier
Update: Power restored to most Douglas customers
Power was restored to most of Douglas County by 11:35 a.m. after an outage that affected more than 9,000 homes and businesses from Minden to Lake Tahoe. The outage appeared to be focused on the Minden substation and knocked out the traffic lights at the intersections of highways 88 and 395 and Highway 88 and Mottsville.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Sept. 21-25
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old woman suspected of disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody as of press time. 3 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRA.com
Crews respond to fire at Elk Grove school
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews responded to a fire at an Elk Grove school on Wednesday morning. (Video above: Top headlines for Oct. 5) The fire was at Zehner Ranch Elementary School, the Cosumnes Fire Department said. Officials said there were no reported injuries in connection with the fire...
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
edcgov.us
Bid4Assets to Host Online Tax-Defaulted Property Auctions for El Dorado County
Placerville, October 3, 2022- The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com. By hosting the sale online, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. The sale will open on November...
kubaradio.com
HWY 20 Fatal in Foothills Sunday Night
(Nevada County, CA) – CHP / Grass Valley reports alcohol impairment is a suspected factor in a HWY 20 fatal Sunday night in Nevada County. Investigators say a 47-year-old Grass Valley man – whose name has not been released – was driving west near Slack’s Ravine at a high rate of speed and “due to unsafe driving” crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 35-year-old Anthony Burgan of Smartsville, who sustained moderate injuries and a passenger, 25-year-old Alyssa Brown of Yuba City, sustained major injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Lake Tahoe Installs Ban of Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles
In an effort to stem rising pollution in the area, the South Lake Tahoe City Council has agreed to a plan to restrict the use of single-use plastic water bottles in city facilities, permitted activities, and special events. The ban will go into effect in Spring of 2023.
Elk Grove man commits robberies in Placer County, found with fentanyl
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision. According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived […]
Mountain Democrat
Helmets 4 Heroes
In 2018 the American Legion of California came up with a fundraiser to help local veterans. Money from Helmets 4 Heroes raises funds for veterans awareness and rehabilitation programs. I have helmets all over El Dorado County, at one time more than 100, in convenience stores, restaurants, feed stores, hardware...
Mountain Democrat
Frentzen selected to serve as LAFCO executive officer
Following a year-long, national recruitment process the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission has announced Shiva Frentzen joined the agency as executive officer Oct. 3. The previous executive officer accepted a similar position with another agency in 2021. Frentzen is a long-time resident of El Dorado County and brings years...
Comments / 0