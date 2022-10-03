Robert L. Gillespie passed away suddenly in his Pollock Pines home on Sept. 19. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, brother, and friend. Robert was a native Californian and spent his youth in Southern California. It was there he met Laura, the love of his life, and they were married in 1986. He became a father first to Jamie and then to Robby. Robert and Laura had over 25 years together before the Lord called her home in 2011. Her death was unexpected and tragic and left the family bereft.

POLLOCK PINES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO