Three area counties institute burn bans
Three area counties in the Brazos Valley have instituted burn bans this week. Robertson County put a burn ban into effect on Tuesday; Grimes and Madison counties implemented burn bans on Wednesday. Burn bans are enacted by either county judges or county commissioners. Outdoor burning is prohibited during a burn...
Construction on William J. Bryan to begin Tuesday
Construction on William J. Bryan Parkway (F.M. 158) from Texas Avenue in Downtown Bryan to Texas 6 will begin on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The installation of center medians on the west and east ends, including roundabouts on each end of Sue Haswell Park, is planned to improve safety and flow of traffic. Sidewalks, shared-use paths and accessible routes will also be added to create a more pedestrian-friendly area.
Enrollment for Salvation Army of B-CS Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program runs through Oct. 21
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station has opened enrollment for its annual Angel Tree Christmas Assistance Program through Oct. 21, which gives low-income families the opportunity to have gifts for their children on Christmas Day. In 2021, the Salvation Army of B-CS assisted 1,041 families in the Brazos County area,...
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Public invited to 21 Steps Run-Walk event and tour Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial
Members of a local veteran’s memorial committee are hoping to continue to raise funds for a symbolic tribute to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, which will be represented through a Never Forget Garden Veterans Memorial once they reach their goal. The NFG Veterans Memorial Committee invites all Brazos...
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 6
The Blinn-Bryan Theatre TROUPE opens its season with Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” a film noir-inspired play. Oct. 13-15 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center. For ages 12 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice. Winterizing Your Garden, 6:30 p.m., Larry J....
B-CS community members get to know law enforcement during National Night Out
Residents across Bryan-College Station heard from members of Brazos County law enforcement in various B-CS neighborhoods during the 2022 National Night Out event Tuesday night. “We thrive on being able to engage with our community,” College Station Fire Chief Richard Mann said. “It is one of the things that our...
Several forums for B-CS, Brazos County candidates to be held this month
Brazos County voters will have chances to hear from city and county candidates at six forums later this month. All forums are free to attend and open for all voters. Texas A&M’s Student Government Association will host two forums this month, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Room 144 of the Koldus Building on campus. The first will be Oct. 12 and will feature candidates running for Brazos County and College Station offices. The second will be Oct. 26 and will feature candidates running for Bryan offices. School board candidates from both cities are included.
Calendar for Wednesday, Oct. 5
The Doo Wop Project performs at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham, on Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The group is made up of performers from Broadway musicals including “Jersey Boys” and “A Bronx Tale,” and will perform early rock ‘n’ roll, Motown and modern pop music. $70-$90. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (14) updates to this series since Updated 20 min ago.
Brazos County commissioners discuss spending for $44.5 million in ARPA funds
Brazos County commissioners continued a discussion last week on how to spend $44.5 million of governmental funds the county received in 2021 — through the American Rescue Plan Act — due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The commissioners have conducted two workshops since May to decipher where funds can...
Man shot by CSPD who struck officer with axe arrested
The College Station man who was shot by a College Station police officer after threatening the officer with an axe last month was arrested Tuesday for the incident, police said. Andrew Sunghun Choi, 26, was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. He is being held on a $100,000...
Aggie volleyball team to hold Dig Pink Match on Oct. 22
The Texas A&M volleyball team will hold its annual Dig Pink Match at 2 p.m. Oct. 22 against Kentucky at Reed Arena. The event held in conjunction with The Side-Out Foundation raises money to fight breast cancer. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and to...
Brazos Valley TROUPE presents world premiere of 'Murder at Play'
Combine theater, a murder mystery, a dash of comedy and a message about free speech vs. government control and you get the world premiere of a new play at Brazos Valley TROUPE in Bryan on Friday. “Murder at Play” is by College Station playwright Edie Leavengood. It is a play...
Brazos Valley football honor roll — Week 6
Here’s The Eagle’s Week 6 Brazos Valley football honor roll. Foketi earned The Eagle’s player of the week honors for his game-winning 40-yard field goal in a 13-10 victory over Cedar Park. The senior was perfect, also hitting a 43-yarder earlier in the game. He added an interception on defense.
Brazos Christian volleyball team outlasts Central Texas Christian in four sets
The Brazos Christian volleyball team topped Temple Central Texas Christian 25-16, 25-18, 22-25, 25-16 on Tuesday in TAPPS District 3-3A play. Cate Wright had 22 kills and eight digs for Brazos Christian (20-7, 6-2), while Emily Angerer had 11 kills and 35 assists. Skylar Reed and Diana Riley each had six kills, and Peyton Spaw led the Lady Eagles in digs with 12.
Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by Ian
PINE ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Will Peratino and his partner Lauren Stepp would not leave their Pine Island compound, even as authorities pleaded with residents to abandon their homes because of damaged roads, including a collapsed bridge that prevented deliveries of food, gas and other life-sustaining supplies. But the...
Milano off to hot start, Brenham wins first district game
Heading into Week 7 of the high school football season, the Brazos Valley is buzzing with excitement. There have been surprise teams and shocking scores and we’re only at the midway point of the season. One of the teams that best exemplifies that is surging 4-0 Milano. The Eagles...
No. 2 Aggie women's golf team places fifth at Blessing Invitational
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 301 on Wednesday to place fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. Mississippi State (286) won the team title at 15-over 879 followed by Ole Miss (21 over), Arkansas (25 over), UCLA (29 over) and A&M (31 over).
