New Orleans, LA

Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area

LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
1 killed, another injured in a hit-and-run in Harvey Sunday night

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Deputies arrested a man accused of striking two pedestrians in a hit-and-run in Harvey on Sunday (Oct. 2) night. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was killed and a woman was injured. The JPSO says that the incident happened just before...
NOPD says its safe to drive in NOLA despite interstate shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police were on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night at about 8:00, that claimed the life of 73-year-old William Manns, on I-10 East near Norman Francis Parkway. The fact is that while this case is under investigation, more shootings are happening on the interstate.
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
Mandeville-area student arrested, accused of threatening to ‘blow the school up’

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A student from the Mandeville area was arrested after telling another student of threats against the school on Monday (Oct. 3) morning. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student accused of making the threats was a 14-year-old boy from Monteleone Junior High. Authorities say that the teen told another student he was going to “blow the school up.”
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
New Orleans ‘Big Okra’ sets Guinness World Record

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a chilly day in a New Orleans backyard, Jack Sweeney’s got a garden. With a miracle in Mid-City that just popped up between the peppers and tomatoes. It’s his okra plant. It’s a super-sized, super-structure. A tall tower of inspiration and...
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
¡Delicioso! Baleadas are a Honduran dish growing in popularity

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— The Hispanic culture is rich with its history of delicious food, and in today’s special feature during Hispanic Heritage Month, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to Mawi Tortillas where they are cooking up the mouth-watering traditional Honduran dish called the baleada. “A baleada is...
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man’s trip to the gas station last month made him a millionaire. Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hawkins cashed in...
