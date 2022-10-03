Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
Related
cenlanow.com
Body of missing Lacombe man found in wooded area
LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.
cenlanow.com
Deputy Constable, landlord shot while serving eviction in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspect is in custody after detectives say he shot a property manager and an officer in New Orleans East Wednesday morning. Detectives say after the shooting, the suspect remained at large for several hours but was arrested after a SWAT roll in Mid-City. According...
cenlanow.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottles of Tequila, TV and more stolen from Felipe’s Taqueria on National Taco Day
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A popular Uptown restaurant is left cleaning up a mess after the place was vandalized Monday night. Felipes Mexican Taqueria owners told WGNO-TV employees got to work at the South Miro Street restaurant on Tuesday morning to find the glass in the front doors shattered.
cenlanow.com
Man escapes after being barricaded inside room in 7th Ward home invasion
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A resident’s home in the 7th Ward was invaded just blocks away from St. Augustine High School on Monday. According to the New Orleans Police Department, three suspects forced their way into a 54-year-old man’s residence located in the 2600 block of Allen St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cenlanow.com
1 killed, another injured in a hit-and-run in Harvey Sunday night
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) — Deputies arrested a man accused of striking two pedestrians in a hit-and-run in Harvey on Sunday (Oct. 2) night. According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a man was killed and a woman was injured. The JPSO says that the incident happened just before...
cenlanow.com
NOPD says its safe to drive in NOLA despite interstate shootings
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police were on the scene of a deadly shooting Friday night at about 8:00, that claimed the life of 73-year-old William Manns, on I-10 East near Norman Francis Parkway. The fact is that while this case is under investigation, more shootings are happening on the interstate.
cenlanow.com
101 Arrests: “Summer Drug Operation” targets dealers in Slidell
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Slidell Police Department announced the arrest of 101 individuals in their “Summer Drug Operation.” According to the Slidell PD Facebook page, their narcotics division was able to target dealers within the community. The division spent most of the summer targeting fentanyl, methamphetamine, and...
cenlanow.com
Possible threat calls for increased police presence at Ponchatoula High School
PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office notified the public that there will be an extra police presence at Ponchatoula High School on Wednesday after authorities received a threat regarding the campus. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, on Tuesday evening, the TPSO received calls regarding a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cenlanow.com
Mandeville-area student arrested, accused of threatening to ‘blow the school up’
MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A student from the Mandeville area was arrested after telling another student of threats against the school on Monday (Oct. 3) morning. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the student accused of making the threats was a 14-year-old boy from Monteleone Junior High. Authorities say that the teen told another student he was going to “blow the school up.”
cenlanow.com
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
cenlanow.com
430 models walk the runway in New Orleans to set new ‘Guinness World Record’
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Saturday night at The Sugar Mill, a new world record was set for the “Guinness World Records.”. New Orleans now holds the title for “The Most Models In A Fashion Show.”. 430 fashion models rocked the runway for You Night Empowering Events “Ribbons...
cenlanow.com
New Orleans ‘Big Okra’ sets Guinness World Record
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On a chilly day in a New Orleans backyard, Jack Sweeney’s got a garden. With a miracle in Mid-City that just popped up between the peppers and tomatoes. It’s his okra plant. It’s a super-sized, super-structure. A tall tower of inspiration and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cenlanow.com
Reckless driving stop leads to discovery of drugs and an outstanding warrant in Washington Parish
FRANKLINTON, La. (WGNO) — A man is behind bars after Washington Parish detectives say what started out as a stop for reckless driving led to an arrest and a list of other charges. On Sunday (Oct. 2), a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was on his way to work when...
cenlanow.com
Inmate attacked by three others inside Washington Parish Jail
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Three inmates were arrested in Washington Parish for assaulting another inmate this week. According to deputies from the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Monday (Oct. 3), 20-year-old Elisha Brown initiated the assault, and two other inmates, Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little joined in on the attack.
cenlanow.com
¡Delicioso! Baleadas are a Honduran dish growing in popularity
METAIRIE, La. (WGNO)— The Hispanic culture is rich with its history of delicious food, and in today’s special feature during Hispanic Heritage Month, WGNO’s Kenny Lopez takes us to Mawi Tortillas where they are cooking up the mouth-watering traditional Honduran dish called the baleada. “A baleada is...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.”. Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by...
cenlanow.com
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man’s trip to the gas station last month made him a millionaire. Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hawkins cashed in...
cenlanow.com
UNO Basketball says best is yet to come as men’s, women’s programs set for 2022-23 season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University of New Orleans men’s and women’s basketball teams held a ‘meet and greet’ with season ticket holders at Lakefront Arena on Tuesday. Both head coaches say its never been better to be a Privateers hoops fan. “We’ve got as...
Comments / 0