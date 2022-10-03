LACOMBE, La. (WGNO) — A days-long search for a missing Lacombe man came to a tragic end on Wednesday (Oct. 5) when his body was located by St. Tammany Parish deputies. According to the STPSO, 59-year-old Christopher “Turk” Batiste was declared missing on the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 1. Family members told detectives that Batiste suffered from mental health issues and was last seen being dropped off at a relative’s home in the 27000 block of Barringer Road the night before.

LACOMBE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO