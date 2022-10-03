ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns offense still top-five in Expected Points Added despite down game

By Cory Kinnan
This NFL season has been wild. And as a result, three teams starting bridge quarterbacks find themselves in the top-five in offensive efficiency (particularly Expected Points Added). One of those teams is the Cleveland Browns, who currently sit with the fourth-highest offensive EPA in the entire league.

The showing against the Atlanta Falcons was certainly a step down offensively from what they were able to accomplish against the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, but they were still able to run the ball at will. At a minimum, the Browns’ passing offense has been serviceable as quarterback Jacoby Brissett has played at an acceptable level.

His play is going to be volatile, but the Browns’ offense continues to do enough to put the team in position to win football games.

