Mountain Democrat
Frentzen selected to serve as LAFCO executive officer
Following a year-long, national recruitment process the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission has announced Shiva Frentzen joined the agency as executive officer Oct. 3. The previous executive officer accepted a similar position with another agency in 2021. Frentzen is a long-time resident of El Dorado County and brings years...
Mountain Democrat
QR codes added to property tax bills
El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman has announced QR codes have been added to this year’s property tax bills. “Taxpayers with smart phones can simply snap a photo of the QR code on the payment coupon,” states Coleman in a news release. “They will be taken directly to the payment cart for that unique parcel number and that tax installment.”
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless seeks new leadership
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless is searching for new leadership, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Former Executive Director Cheyenne Purrington has left her post to tackle another community’s housing crisis, according to a news release from the coalition. “Cheyenne helped us to gain access...
Mountain Democrat
Fire fuel in the city
I am writing to express concern and disappointment regarding the excess fire fuel in and around our city of Placerville. Since the Paradise Fire I have been requesting the city to address this issue with disappointing results. Though right after the Paradise Fire the City Council did act but since then hardly any effort is being spent on this vital issue. Anyone can drive down Spring Street and see excess fuel, especially near the Bedford side.
Mountain Democrat
Leaky Silver Lake Dam to be replaced
Complete replacement of the Silver Lake Dam has been penciled in five years from now. That is the plan agreed to between El Dorado Irrigation District, the Federal Energy Regulatory Agency and the state Division of Safety of Dams. Silver Lake Dam no longer meets current dam safety standards, wrote...
Mountain Democrat
Helmets 4 Heroes
In 2018 the American Legion of California came up with a fundraiser to help local veterans. Money from Helmets 4 Heroes raises funds for veterans awareness and rehabilitation programs. I have helmets all over El Dorado County, at one time more than 100, in convenience stores, restaurants, feed stores, hardware...
Mountain Democrat
The Balancing Act: Fair Lane will become Market Street
In a typical rush job and with a lack of clear thinking, our El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has decided to turn Fair Lane, site of the El Dorado County Government Center, into Market Street, San Francisco. For those not familiar with Market Street, it is considered part of the center of San Francisco shopping and business. San Francisco’s government center borders Market.
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs needs a new road
Diamond Springs Community Park meets many programmatic needs in the El Dorado County Parks Master Plan — preserved, passive recreation, ball fields, soccer fields, picnic areas, playgrounds for the young and a basketball court. This proposed park is 29 acres adjacent to Charles Brown School and near Union Mine High School.
Mountain Democrat
Tagging too many trees
We have had personnel from the new Vegetation Management Division on our property doing an inspection. On approximately 10 acres of our land they tagged 42 mostly live oaks that they say must be removed or heavily trimmed. A majority of these trees are nowhere near power lines or on PG&E right-of-ways and are no obvious danger to anything or anyone.
Mountain Democrat
Tahoe Keys: No herbicides found in final test area
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The project to test innovative methods to control the largest infestation of aquatic invasive weeds in the Tahoe Basin reached another milestone in late September, officials announced. Tahoe Keys Property Owners Association monitoring showed that herbicides were no longer present in the Area A test...
Mountain Democrat
Preserve It! The fairest fruit of all
With record-breaking heat in September it didn’t actually feel “fall like” outside. Even so, I am anxiously awaiting the change of seasons and already looking through my canning books for something wonderful to do with the fall season’s bounty. Did you know apples originated in Asia,...
Mountain Democrat
In The Know: Oct. 5
American River Conservancy hosts a fundraiser to give the 320-acre property known as Ladies Valley to the Miwok-Nisenan members of Cosumnes Culture and Waterways in perpetuity. This fundraiser aims to raise at least $25,000 to benefit CCAWW and help them steward the land upon acceptance. Buy nature-inspired art to benefit this worthy cause through Oct. 22 at bit.ly/lvlb-auction and/or attend the live event Oct. 22, which will include Native American music, storytelling, art auction, refreshments and local wines. Join the event or make a donation at the event registration link: bit.ly/lvlb-event.
Mountain Democrat
Supplies drawn down as water year ends
The Alpine reservoirs, previously at or near capacity, are being drawn down now to generate hydroelectric power “to offset Project 184 operation costs and meet consumptive water demands,” states a Sept. 26 report by El Dorado Irrigation District Hydrologist Jordan Baxter. Lake levels Sept. 29 were Caples Lake...
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Sept. 22-28
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 9:01 a.m. A 57-year-old man was cited for having an open fire on Broadway in Placerville. 10:02 a.m. A 48-year-old woman on probation was arrested on Pacific Street after officers located methamphetamine and paraphernalia. Sept. 23. 1:22 a.m. A 26-year-old man...
Mountain Democrat
On Duty: Camino native builds on Seabees’ 80-year legacy
“I joined the Navy because my grandfather was in the Navy during World War II,” said Atkinson. “We often discussed his young adult life flipping through old photos. I joined the Navy because of him. My grandpa was on a ship in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7.”. Eighty...
Mountain Democrat
Theodore (Ted) Addison
Theodore “Ted” John Addison, age 84, of Cameron Park, Calif, died peacefully on Sept. 16. Ted was born in Jackson, Mich. on Oct. 14, 1937 to Robert R. and Marian L. (Turk) Addison. After Ted graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Jackson, Mich. in 1955, he went on to study at St. Joseph’s College in Indiana. He later served proudly in the National Guard for six years.
Mountain Democrat
Ed Newell
Edward Albert Newell passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 74. Ed was born in San Francisco May 15,1948, the eldest of three children of Ray and Hazel Newell. Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jan Newell of...
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s crime log: Sept. 21-25
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 2:11 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 65-year-old woman suspected of disorderly conduct and public intoxication on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. She was listed in custody as of press time. 3 p.m. Deputies booked into jail...
Mountain Democrat
Amador wineries are crushing it
Amador County wineries celebrate the 30th annual Big Crush Harvest Festival Friday, Oct. 7, through Sunday, Oct. 9. Visit the participating wineries to see the harvest in action and to enjoy the fruits of this labor. Tickets include experiences at six wineries per day where guests can taste a special wine flight in a commemorative glass and enjoy expertly prepared small bites, listen to live music plus watch and participate in fun harvest activities — all presented by the warm and friendly family wineries.
Mountain Democrat
Fatal shooting on Mossy Oak Trail leads to arrest
El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Brandon Heckley Monday night on suspicion of fatally shooting 35-year-old Monique Benavidez. Officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. to a Mossy Oak Trail home regarding a woman with a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Alexander Sorey. Mossy Oak Trail is a private road off Cedar Ravine Road on the outskirts of Placerville.
