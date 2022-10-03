I am writing to express concern and disappointment regarding the excess fire fuel in and around our city of Placerville. Since the Paradise Fire I have been requesting the city to address this issue with disappointing results. Though right after the Paradise Fire the City Council did act but since then hardly any effort is being spent on this vital issue. Anyone can drive down Spring Street and see excess fuel, especially near the Bedford side.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO